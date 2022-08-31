Community disapproval delays water meter antenna installation in Symphony Village

CENTREVILLE — Centerville Public Works’ attempt to install a water meter tower in Symphony Village has been met with public outcry from residents within the community. During the Aug. 18 meeting of the Centreville Town Council many residents from the retirement community gathered to speak out against the decision to install a radio water meter tower at the center of the community.

Back in 2015, the Town began to shift from water meters that required manual drive-by scanning rituals by employees to a more computerized system that utilizes radio frequency.