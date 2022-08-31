ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Anne's County, MD

Eastern Shore Urgent Care brings necessary healthcare to upper QA

By BY MEGAN LOOCK
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EC328_0hc7aGNc00

CHESTERTOWN — After eight years of searching and waiting, Lauren Brunenio officially opened Eastern Shore Urgent Care (ESUC) with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Queen Anne’s County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Aug 26. The new facility is located on the Queen Anne’s County side of Chestertown on Church Hill Road.

Brunenio and her husband Brian moved to Chestertown in 2017 from Pennsylvania, immediately taking notice of the large healthcare gap that is present on the Eastern Shore — primarily in both Kent and Queen Anne’s County.

Comments / 0

Related
delawarebusinessnow.com

Review of death records points to 27 Covid-19 deaths

A total of 28 deaths were reported from Covid-19 in a state update posted on Labor Day weekend, with more than 180 people in the hospital for treatment. Twenty-seven of the deaths came from a review of vital statistics records, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health. Of those...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
mdhistory.org

A census of the free negroes and mulattos in Kent County State of Maryland

A census of the free Black population living in Kent County, Maryland, conducted on behalf of the Maryland State Colonization Society. Taken by the local sheriffs, these records list information such as name, age, and sex. Founded in 1827, the Maryland State Colonization Society was the state branch of the American Colonization Society, which was created as "a remedy for slavery" by supporting the relocation of free Black individuals to the colony of Liberia in Africa. In 1831, the Maryland General Assembly passed an act to require the enumeration of the free Black populations in each county and to implement the removal of these individuals from the state of Maryland to Liberia. Censuses for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Montgomery, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary's, Somerset, Talbot, and Washington Counties were also performed.
KENT COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chestertown, MD
Chestertown, MD
Health
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Queen Anne's County, MD
City
Queen Anne, MD
Local
Maryland Health
City
Church Hill, MD
Delaware LIVE News

DelDOT planning 2 “Super Weekend” I-95 closures

      Department of Transportation officials said during a community workshop Thursday night that the bulk of the I-95 “Restore the Corridor” project should be complete by early 2023.  Weather permitting, DelDOT is planning two “super weekends” — one in mid-September and another in late September. On Friday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. I-95 southbound through Wilmington will close. ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Wbaltv.com

7 finalists named for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year

Seven teachers were named as finalists for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education. Video above: Berol Dewdney is Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year. MSDE announced the finalists Friday afternoon as Charles Whittaker (Anne Arundel County), Berol Dewdney (Baltimore City), Alicia Amaral Freeman...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

No Baltimore County trash, recycling or yard materials collection on Labor Day; drop-off centers closed

TOWSON, MD – On Monday, September 5, trash, single stream recyclables, and yard materials will not be collected in Baltimore County and all drop-off centers will be closed. Residents are reminded that this holiday will follow the County’s new “slide” schedule for make-up collection days. All trash, recycling and yard material curbside collections scheduled on or after Monday, September 5, will shift and occur one day later that week:
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Medical Services#General Health#Eastern Shore Urgent Care#Qa#The Queen Anne#The Queen Anne S County
WBOC

Missing Potbelly Pig Pursuit in Sussex County

BLADES, Del. -- A potbelly pig is on the loose in Blades, Delaware and has been prowling through the town for four days. Nine month-old Piglet broke loose from her leash after being spooked by a truck during a walk with her owners. Cortny Griner is one of them, and says the family had only had Piglet for a week before she escaped. Griner posted a message on Facebook immediately.
BLADES, DE
Daily Voice

Maryland Au Pair Missing After Ordering Ride Share To Dulles Airport For Flight She Didn't Make

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old Au Pair who disappeared a week ago under curious circumstances. In Montgomery County, an alert was issued by police for Fanisa Mthembi, who was last seen shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 as she was leaving her employer’s home in Bethesda.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Councilwoman warns residents not to attend housing counseling event

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Councilwoman Odette Ramos warned residents Wednesday not to attend an upcoming five-day housing counseling event, saying the organizer engages in questionable business practices. Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA), which is based in Boston, will hold an event called "Achieve the Dream" at the Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Lewes 21-year-old needs your help to get a liver

LEWES, Del.-Lewes 21-year-old, Matthew Barry, has been dealing with a failed liver for over 3 years now. Matt graduated high school in 2019 and had big plans to go into the military, but that all changed in the blink of an eye. “Wasn’t feeling well one day; I ended up...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

School Bus Driver Shortages Hit Locally

SALISBURY, Md. - Schools over Delmarva are facing bus driver shortages. Schools in Talbot County, Wicomico County, and Worcester County say, they are not experiencing a shortage in bus drivers for pick-up and drop-off, but they are with substitute drivers. Substitute drivers are used to transport students to things like field trips and sports teams.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore County plans to buy former Sears property at Security Square Mall

Efforts in bringing new life to the Woodlawn area are advancing as Baltimore County plans to purchase the former Sears property at Security Square Mall. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced a $10 million deal with property owner TF Baltimore MD LLC, that will give the county ownership of 18 acres of land and the 202,653 square-foot anchored facility.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

City of Salisbury announces recent Employee of the Month

SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury announced their Employee of the Month for last month. Congrats to Doug Parker of the Salisbury Fire Department, who was nominated by his peers for his outstanding teamwork and problem solving. Last month, he was heading to an off-duty training event when he was able to administer aid to a fellow plane passenger who passed out. He kept care of the passenger the whole flight until ground EMS crews were able to take over.
SALISBURY, MD
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
316
Followers
519
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy