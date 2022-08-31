Eastern Shore Urgent Care brings necessary healthcare to upper QA

CHESTERTOWN — After eight years of searching and waiting, Lauren Brunenio officially opened Eastern Shore Urgent Care (ESUC) with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Queen Anne’s County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Aug 26. The new facility is located on the Queen Anne’s County side of Chestertown on Church Hill Road.

Brunenio and her husband Brian moved to Chestertown in 2017 from Pennsylvania, immediately taking notice of the large healthcare gap that is present on the Eastern Shore — primarily in both Kent and Queen Anne’s County.