Bethel, NC

Aug. 31 Community News

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

Bethel workforce development

Pitt Community College, Pitt NCWorks Career Center, Pitt County DSS are partnering with the Bethel Workforce Development Center, 7449 N. Main St., to provide Bethel residents with resource assistance and educational, training and employment opportunities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays. Call 818-0020 for information.

Food pantry

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.

Ayden Art Show

The Ayden Collard Festival Art Show runs Friday through Sept. 11 at the Community Building at 458 Second St. It will feature a variety of mediums from artists of all ages. A Student Artist Reception will begin at 5:45 p.m. Thursday followed by the Student Award Ceremony. The Adult Award Ceremony will begin at 6:45 p.m. followed by the Adult Artist Reception. Hours vary. The festival is Sept. 9-10 downtown. Visit aydencollardfestival.com.

Magnolia Auditions

Magnolia Arts Center will hold auditions for two upcoming productions at 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday. Parts are available for the readers theater production of “The Last 24 Hours of Lincoln” as well as “Over the Hill/Southern Comfort. No preparation is necessary. Ages 18 and older, especially seniors. For more info, contact mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com.

Golden K Kiwanis

Capt. Jeff Brooks and Capt. Lea Brooks from the Pitt County Salvation Army will speak at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Golden K Kiwanis Greenville meeting at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. Golden K has a long relationship with the Salvation Army, holding a Holiday Auction to raise money for the organization and ringing bells at Christmas. The program will focus on the services of the Salvation Army and its new facilities. All are welcome. For more information, call 367-8310.

PFLAG Meeting

PFLAG Greenville will hold its next meeting in person and via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. Karen Harrington, director of Student Services at Pitt County Schools, will speak about ways the school district welcomes and affirms LGBTQ+ students. The support group portion of the meeting will follow the presentation. For more information and the Zoom link, please visit the group's Facebook page. Greenville PFLAG is a local group in support of gender and sexual minorities. Parents, friends, family, allies and LGBTQ individuals are welcome.

Education Network Reception

The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host a networking event for business people and educators from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 in Harvey Hall at ECU’s Murphy Center, 100 Ficklen Drive. Tickets are $30 per person or $250 to host a table of two business representatives and six teachers. Visit greenvillenc.org/events/education-network-reception/ to register or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.

Cobb Pavillion

A Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation Pavilion will take place at 1 p.m. on Sept. 8. Located at 3876 S. Main St., Farmville. The outdoor venue will be used for foundation events as well as community gatherings. Mayor John Moore and Town Commissioner and NRCS President Alma C. Hobbs will speak. Reginald Speights, the state director of the USDA, also will share remarks.

