Read full article on original website
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DRIVER CRITICAL AFTER CRASHING INTO A TREE
At 4:48 am Sunday North Montgomery County and East Montgomery County Fire Departments responded to a reported truck vs tree crash on North Fostoria Road, north of SH 105. Units arrived to find a 22-year-old male from Cleveland who had been northbound on Fostoria Road at a high rate of speed. He hit the railroad tracks and went airborne close to 100 feet before coming back down on the shoulder and slamming into a large cedar tree. Firefighters cut for 15-minutes to free the male who was then transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition with severe lower extremity injuries. DPS investigated the crash. NCIS Wrecker Service removed the Nissan pickup from the scene.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH IN PLUM GROVE
Just after 11 pm Saturday night Liberty County received a call for a single vehicle crash on County Road 5102, in the Plum Grove area. Plum Grove Fire responded along with Plum Grove Police, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, and DPS. The first Liberty County unit arrived to find two persons in the vehicle non-responsive. Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and determined the male passenger in his 40s was deceased. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition. Witnesses say the Nissan pickup turned off County Road 5107 onto County Road 5102 and rapidly accelerated. The truck left the roadway into the ditch and struck a culvert. Smith towing removed the vehicle from the scene. The deceased victim is being transported to Beaumont for an autopsy. DPS is investigating if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAJOR ACCIDENT FOSTORIA ROAD
5 AM-Major accident pickup vs tree. 400 N. Fostoria at railroad tracks. One male is entrapped. East Montgomery County and North Montgomery County Fire working to free a critical male victim.
Authorities identify victim, 2 survivors involved in small plane crash in the Tomball area
The plane was coming in from Tennessee after making a stop to refuel in Louisiana, before making its way to Houston, authorities said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH CLOSES FM 1774
9PM-A single-vehicle crash involving a utility pole has turned fatal on FM 1774 at the Montgomery/Waller County line. Power lines down. Expect the road closed until at least midnight. DPS en route. Magnolia Fire on scene. Mid South Electric crews en route.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SPLENDORA OFFICER UNINJURED IN PURSUIT CRASH-
Early Saturday morning a Splendora police officer spotted a Sion with no tail lights on Cox Street. He turned around on them and they fled to FM 2090 and then east to Tram Road at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated as they traveled south on Tram to Hill and Dale. They then went back down Hill and Dale to Main Street in Patton Village. The driver turned into Patton Village as other units assisted in the pursuit. As they went into Patton Village the road has just undertaken a major overhaul. The material had been laid in preparation for the new asphalt but with the heavy rains Friday it turned slick. They continued around the curve in Patton Village when one of the Splendora Units lost control on the slick roadway surface and went into a yard. The patrol car crossed the front yard just clipping a Ford Focus parked in the driveway. The patrol car then struck the edge of the driveway ripping open the oil pan. The vehicle came to rest against a utility pole after damaging a wooden fence. Another Splendora unit and DPS chased the Sion back through Patton Village as the vehicle passed the crashed patrol car the driver slowed and then sped up again. When they got to the tracks at the entrance to Patton Village a train was passing forcing the vehicle to continue north to FM 2090, cross the tracks and go under I-69. The Sion continued to Morgan drive and north to the dead end where three males jumped out and fled on foot. Two DPS troopers riding together were able to get the two passengers. The driver fled over a fence and into the night. The two captured turned out to be 15-year-old juveniles. They identified the driver as a 15-year-old also. A short time later one of the juvenile’s phones went off with Snap Chat. As the driver talked with the pair that was caught he asked if they were really in custody. That’s when the trooper took the phone, letting him see the uniform, and informed him they two were in custody and that he as the driver had been identified and that it was best to give up. Moments later the driver appeared back on the scene. All three were transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center and the vehicle was towed. This was the second pursuit in two weeks in which juveniles were involved. The first one ended when a twelve-year-old crashed and was critically injured at Loop 494 and SH 99 feeder.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DWI WITH CHILD ALMOST HITS PATROL CAR
A Precinct 4 deputy’s vehicle was almost struck near Kingwood Dr. After an investigation, Anysia Lynn Rodriguez, 25, of 4514 Crane in Houston was placed into custody for DWI with a child after finding two unrestrained children in the vehicle. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail on a felony charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age. Her bond was set at $2000.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County deputy involved in head-on crash
A Liberty County sheriff’s deputy was injured Friday in a head-on crash on SH 146 in Hardin. Around 5 p.m., the 911 dispatch center at the sheriff’s office began to light up with calls about a driver being all over the road, according to Sheriff Bobby Rader. At...
IN THIS ARTICLE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOMICIDE IN PLUM GROVE
Liberty County Detectives and the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a woman found shot and in the ditch on County Road 3550 at County Road 5708. The body was discovered about 8 am Sunday morning.
fox26houston.com
Possible aircraft crash reported in Tomball, deputies responding to scene
TOMBALL, Texas - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are responding to a possible aircraft crash in Tomball. Details are limited at this time, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash occurred on the 8500 block of Monterrey Pine Place, near FM 2920, just after 5 p.m.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DRIVER HOLDS 2-YEAR-OLD IN LAP DURING 100 MPH PURSUIT
A Splendora Officer was conducting traffic enforcement on US Highway 59 near FM 2090 Thursday night, just before midnight. The officer observed a vehicle traveling over 100 mph toward Fostoria Rd. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver, identified as Tavion Xavior Love, 27, of 25534 Shadowdale in Cleveland, began to evade law enforcement. The officer lost sight of the vehicle for a short time due to traffic but was quickly relocated by the officer and Splendora CIU units. The vehicle finally came to a stop on Fostoria Rd near Morgan Cemetary Rd. While the officers were making contact with the driver, he was holding a 2-year-old child in his hands and admitted to holding the 2-year-old in his lap while evading law enforcement at speeds over 100 mph. After further investigation, the driver was placed in custody for Evading in a Motor Vehicle and Child Endangerment. Love is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $20,000 bond for the evading and a $15,000 bond for the child endangerment. The child’s mother was called by police and the child was turned over to her.
1 man dies after plane he was on with 2 others crashed into Tomball mobile home community, DPS says
The Houston-bound flight appeared to have engine troubles right outside Hooks Airport before it went down in the mobile home community, DPS says.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSE FIRE IN PORTER
315PM-House fire in the 20700 block of Laura Lee in the Parks of Oak Hurst in Porter. It is believed to be a lightning strike. Firefighters from Porter and East Montgomery County report a heavy fire in the attic.
theseabreezebeacon.com
There were 48 subjects booked into the Chambers County Jail between August 21 and August 27. These subjects included:
Maxquisha Sharde Johnson, 06/01/1990, of Baytown. Arrested by DPS on August 21 and was charged twice for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 in vehicle. Gerardo Salianas Herrera, III., 08/19/1997, of Houston. Arrested by DPS on August 21 and was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and give information.
fox26houston.com
Police find 2 killed, 1 injured inside possible makeshift homeless encampment in NW Houston
HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together a deadly shooting Saturday in northwest Houston, where 3 people were found in what appears to be a makeshift homeless encampment. Details are still under investigation, but authorities say around 8 a.m., a call came in about 3 people shot in the 1300 block of Neiman Ln. Responding officers found an unidentified man with a gun at a nearby gas station and complied when he was told to put the weapon down.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
3 INJURED AS PLANE CRASHES ON APPROACH TO HOOKS AIRPORT
Three people are hospitalized after a small plane crash in northwest Harris County. Spring Fire officials said the small plane took off in Louisiana and was en route to Hooks airport when it crashed near a mobile home along SH-99. Thursday’s crash happened in the 8500 block of Monterrey Pine...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LARGE SCREEN TELEVISIONS WALK OUT OF WALMART
On May 27, 2022, at about 9:30 pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the above vehicle. If anyone has information call Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 936-760-5800 OPTION 3.
Man charged in deadly game room shooting in southeast Houston that killed security guard, police say
The security guard was killed on Feb. 12 during a robbery at a game room in southeast Houston, police say.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TRIO WANTED IN NEW CANEY HOMICIDE
On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have been issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also have identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who has an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Additional details surrounding the investigation or the circumstances that led to the shooting are not available at this time.
Panic at Willowbrook Mall in Houston sparked by shooting fears with employees hiding in stores as cops surround shops
CHAOS has erupted at Willowbrook Mall in Houston sparked by shooting fears as employees hid in stores with cops swarming to the scene. The Harris County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed reports of shots fired, but did say that multiple agencies were responding to the scene. "There were reports of...
Comments / 0