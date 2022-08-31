Early Saturday morning a Splendora police officer spotted a Sion with no tail lights on Cox Street. He turned around on them and they fled to FM 2090 and then east to Tram Road at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated as they traveled south on Tram to Hill and Dale. They then went back down Hill and Dale to Main Street in Patton Village. The driver turned into Patton Village as other units assisted in the pursuit. As they went into Patton Village the road has just undertaken a major overhaul. The material had been laid in preparation for the new asphalt but with the heavy rains Friday it turned slick. They continued around the curve in Patton Village when one of the Splendora Units lost control on the slick roadway surface and went into a yard. The patrol car crossed the front yard just clipping a Ford Focus parked in the driveway. The patrol car then struck the edge of the driveway ripping open the oil pan. The vehicle came to rest against a utility pole after damaging a wooden fence. Another Splendora unit and DPS chased the Sion back through Patton Village as the vehicle passed the crashed patrol car the driver slowed and then sped up again. When they got to the tracks at the entrance to Patton Village a train was passing forcing the vehicle to continue north to FM 2090, cross the tracks and go under I-69. The Sion continued to Morgan drive and north to the dead end where three males jumped out and fled on foot. Two DPS troopers riding together were able to get the two passengers. The driver fled over a fence and into the night. The two captured turned out to be 15-year-old juveniles. They identified the driver as a 15-year-old also. A short time later one of the juvenile’s phones went off with Snap Chat. As the driver talked with the pair that was caught he asked if they were really in custody. That’s when the trooper took the phone, letting him see the uniform, and informed him they two were in custody and that he as the driver had been identified and that it was best to give up. Moments later the driver appeared back on the scene. All three were transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center and the vehicle was towed. This was the second pursuit in two weeks in which juveniles were involved. The first one ended when a twelve-year-old crashed and was critically injured at Loop 494 and SH 99 feeder.

SPLENDORA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO