Urgent care center to serve Kent, upper Queen Anne's

CHESTERTOWN — After eight years of searching and waiting, Lauren Bruneio officially opened Eastern Shore Urgent Care (ESUC) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Kent and Queen Anne’s chambers of commerce Friday, Aug 26. The new facility is located at 7416 Church Hill Road, Chestertown, on the Queen Anne’s County side of the Chester River bridge.

Bruneio and her husband Brian moved to the Chestertown area from Pennsylvania several years ago, and took notice of the healthcare gap that is present on the Eastern Shore — primarily in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties.