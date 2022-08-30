Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Farm Science Review is celebrating 60th year
The diamond anniversary of Farm Science Review is on the horizon as the annual farm show is set to celebrate 60 years of research, advancement and education Sept. 20-22 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London. “Farm Science Review is a critical component of our land-grant mission to provide...
Weekly Win |North Market Dublin Wine Festival
Win a pair of tickets to North Market Bridge Park's premier event. The festival features wine distributors' finest blends from across the world's wine regions. Step 1: Sign-up for our WeekendScene newsletter to be eligible. Step 2: Sign-up for the contest.
A look back at this year's New Albany Farmers Market
The final days of the New Albany Farmers Market are upon the community. After its last three Thursdays (Sept. 1, Sept. 8 and Sept. 15) the summer market will conclude. Catch one of the final summer spreads on Market Square, located in front of the New Albany branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus Area
If you live in Greater Columbus and are craving Chinese food, you should check out these local restaurants. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this place serves fantastic Northeastern Chinese cuisine. If you want something with heat, their spicy twice-cooked fish is a customer favorite. You should also check out their spicy twice cooked pork belly, spicy fried chicken, mapo tofu (a meatless option is available), and salt and pepper tofu. They also have an American Favorite menu with staples like General Tso's chicken, fried rice, and lo mein.
Massive Sports Complex At Evans Farm Sets Groundbreaking Date
Jennings Sports Park has announced that it will begin construction of a new 56-acre sports complex at a groundbreaking ceremony on September 30. The state-of-the-art sports complex will be a premier destination for tournaments, schools, clubs and leagues of all ages. The sports park will feature eight soccer and multi-sport...
Columbus Greek Festival returns to Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Opa! The Columbus Greek Festival is celebrating its 49th anniversary this weekend, taking over parts of Downtown and the Short North. On the grounds of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 555 N. High St., the festival runs this Saturday through Monday. Festival-goers will get an authentic taste of Greece, with […]
Arts & Music | Columbus Makes Art Passport, Rhythm on the River and UA Labor Day Arts Festival
The free booklet gives participants ideas for a variety of things to do in Columbus over the months of September and October. There are art stops old and new around the city where visitors can fill up their passports. "Tourists" can redeem their passports online for prizes, so get out and start exploring!
Best Areas In Columbus, Ohio, To Buy Your Next Home
If you're thinking of picking up property in Columbus, Ohio, here are the best neighborhoods to look. From downtown areas to the suburbs, we have you covered.
The Top 10 Rooftop Patios in Columbus
When we polled our readers this summer about their favorite patios in Columbus, we knew we had to include a rooftop patio category since this trend has been booming in Columbus over the past several years. And while many of the rooftop patios you’ll find in the Top 10 list below are newer, there’s a handful of spots that have been open awhile as well.
Investors are Scooping up Residential Properties Near Central Ohio’s Future Intel Site
Available housing in the vicinity of Intel Corp.’s future development south of Johnstown and northeast of New Albany is scarce, and demand is already growing, three years before Intel’s manufacturing facility is expected to be operational. Some local real estate agents say they are fielding calls from current...
PCCP provides financing for acquisition of 1.1-million-square-foot industrial facility in Columbus market
PCCP, LLC has provided a senior loan to Stonemont Financial Group for the acquisition of West Jeff One, a newly constructed, 1.1-million-square-foot Class-A industrial warehouse facility. The asset is located along Route 40 and just south of I-70 in the West Jefferson submarket of Columbus, Ohio. Situated on 61.61 acres...
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, September 2-5, 2022: Labor Day Weekend
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Happy Labor Day Weekend! This list includes events that happen on Monday (Labor Day)! Some events and festivals are happening all weekend long and are noted in the description! Enjoy your weekend!
The Rings of Power, What We Owe the Future and Third & Hollywood
Looking for a place to fuel up before the Ohio State game? Come and explore the brunch menu at Third & Hollywood. Serving Columbus since 2009, Third & Hollywood specializes in delicious dishes and a great experience. Satisfy your sweet tooth with the deep dish french toast or dive into the Hollywood salad. Located on W. Third Ave., Third & Hollywood is a less than ten-minute drive to Ohio Stadium. Stop by this game day!
Eastmoor’s Class of 1972 Finally Attends Prom
September 2, 2022 -- As students start a new school year, many high schoolers may already be anticipating what some consider the social event of the season – prom. Prom is THE event that most high school seniors look forward to the entire year. It is a magical night filled with memories to last a lifetime, a glamorous celebration closing the chapter of high school before moving on to new life adventures.
Columbus Makes Art passport returns
After a short break, the Greater Columbus Arts Council has announced that the Columbus Makes Art Passport is returning - making its 2022 debut on Sept. 1. The program kicks off next month, however, passports to see the breathtaking galleries are available at four different pickup spots and can be viewed on the participants page on the Columbus Makes Art website.
Pickaway County – Free Veterans Appreciation Cookout
CIRCLEVILLE – The local VFW post will be offering a free BBQ cookout for all all veterans and their families this Saturday. Free BBQ cookout for all veterans and their families! Pulled pork, ribs, burgers, hot dogs, sides, drinks, desserts, giveaways and more! This Saturday 11am-3pm at the shelter house at the Circleville VFW post on Tarlton Rd.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area
Are you searching for a great bakery in the Columbus area? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local bakeries. This bakery located in Japan Marketplace offers a variety of delicious Japanese goods with a French twist. Patrons can't get enough of their strawberry cake slices, matcha cream puffs, and red bean rolls. If you're looking for something savory, consider getting their curry donuts and spicy tuna bread. In addition to baked goods, Belle's offers green tea soft serve ice cream, shaved ice, and lattes.
Squire Patton Boggs senior partner’s journey to the top
Alex Shumate’s journey to being named the 2021 Lawyer of the Year for Administrative/Regulatory Law in Columbus by The Best Lawyers in America has been anything but easy. Shumate, now senior partner at law firm Squire Patton Boggs, was born in De Kalb, Mississippi. His family moved to Sandusky when he was 2 years old.
Tell Me More: Will an Upper Arlington boy go viral for a cure at the ’Shoe?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For Ohio State Buckeye fans, there’s only one thing to think about this weekend: conquering Notre Dame. Although most scarlet- and gray-clad football fans don’t want to think about what happened with that team up north in November 2021, the parents of an Upper Arlington boy named Landon want their son’s […]
