ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Nakamichi’s new Dolby Atmos soundbar is a Sonos Arc on steroids

By Al Griffin
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZwR3_0hc7XNws00
(Image credit: Nakamichi)

Soundbar maker Nakamichi has announced a pair of systems that go heavy on the bass – really heavy. The ShockWafe Elite 7.2 eARC soundbar system ($1299, available end of September) is notable for its dual 8-inch subwoofer configuration, while the ShockWafe Elite 7.1 eARC ($899, available now (opens in new tab)) features a similar feature set but comes with a single, yet sizeable sub with a 10-inch woofer.

Bass extension is a specified 25Hz for the Elite 7.2 eARC and 30Hz for the Elite 7.1 eARC.

Each system comes with a soundbar that features six front-facing coaxial “extended range” drivers comprising the left, center, and right channels, plus a pair of side-mounted “surround effects” tweeters. These combine with a set of two-way wired surround speakers that can be positioned in a “Full Elevation” configuration optimized for Dolby Atmos playback.

While there are no upward-firing drivers on the soundbar, Nakamichi’s proprietary SSE Max processing features a Spatial Audio option that works with the surround speakers to create a “360 Degree” presentation, with support for both Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks. Dolby Surround and DTS:X upmixing for stereo sources is another processing option both systems offer.

Connections on the new Nakamichi systems are wide-ranging, with 3 HDMI inputs plus an HDMI output with eARC support. There are also both coaxial and optical digital inputs and wireless streaming via Bluetooth Apt-X HD, a higher-res step-up option from the regular Bluetooth wireless that’s bundled with most soundbars.

Each system also comes with a full-scale backlit remote control with dedicated buttons to switch inputs, select sound processing modes, and modify individual speaker channel levels during playback.

Two subwoofers can be better than one – especially for soundbars

Nakamichi’s ShockWafe Elite 7.2 eARC soundbar system may lack the upfiring drivers found on high-end competitors like the Sonos Arc, but it does provide one important feature that the Arc lacks: not just one subwoofer, but a pair of them.

Using multiple subwoofers in an audio system allows for more even, and evenly distributed, bass than a single sub can provide. And using two – or more, in the case of Sennheiser’s not-yet-announced but leaked new Ambeo model – of them with a soundbar is a particularly good idea because the subs that come with most soundbar systems tend to get positioned in places where they won’t deliver the best performance (there is an art and a science to subwoofer setup).

Of course, you can add Sonos’ own Sub to any of its soundbars, including the Arc, but that will add a whopping $750 to its $799 / £799 / AU$1,399 price. (You can also apparently add two subs to a Sonos ‘bar, but at even greater cost.) That’s why many Sonos soundbar owners are waiting it out for the company to release its less pricey Sonos Sub Mini – though that product release has been pushed by the company from late 2022 to 2023.

In the meantime, anyone looking for a powerful and feature-packed soundbar system should be investigating these promising new offerings from Nakamichi, which on sheer specs alone could easily rank among the best soundbars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGqqd_0hc7XNws00

Al Griffin has been writing about and reviewing A/V tech since the days LaserDiscs roamed the earth, and was previously the editor of Sound & Vision magazine.

When not reviewing the latest and greatest gear or watching movies at home, he can usually be found out and about on a bike.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Sennheiser’s more-affordable soundbar is still a premium-sounding beast

Sennheiser’s debut soundbar, released in 2019, was a niche product for a couple of reasons. The first was the price. At $2,499.95, it rivaled the cost of many traditional surround sound systems comprised of AV receivers and multiple speakers. But perhaps more important was its size. I say this with love, but the original Ambeo Soundbar (which has now been renamed the Ambeo Soundbar Max) was a chunky boy, which hardly made it an easy sell for anyone looking to tuck it discreetly in front of their TV.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Best of IFA 2022–LG OLED Flex, Beosound Theater, and more

Berlin has finally opened its doors for its yearly consumer electronics show: IFA 2022. From smart home gadgets to everyday devices, this 4-day tech event will launch some amazing products this weekend. For example, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre soundbar uplifts your home theater with adjustable wings. And the...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos soundbar delivers 360 Spatial Sound and 360 Reality Audio

Create a more immersive home theater setup when you have the Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos soundbar. Not only does it offer Dolby Atmos, but it also has DTS:X. Additionally, along with Sony Vertical Sound Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround, it has 360 Spatial Sound Mapping. This technology ensures that the audio fits your environment just right. And that’s especially if you pair the soundbar with optional rear speakers. Moreover, its Sound Field Optimization calibrates to your room, and it brings your music and movies to life via 360 Reality Audio. Along with optional rear speakers, you can choose to add the optional wireless subwoofers. Furthermore, if you use it with a BRAVIA XR TV, you can benefit from Acoustic Center Sync and easy soundbar management. Finally, you’ll enjoy streaming through Spotify Connect, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay 2.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolby Atmos#Steroids#Sonos Arc#Shockwafe#Earc#Sse#Dolby Surround#Bluetoot
hypebeast.com

Leica Set To Drop First-Ever 4K Video Projector in 2023

Leica has revealed its first-ever 4K video projector – the Cine 1 – is on course to drop in Q2 of next year. The ultra short throw projector – which Leica describes as a Laser TV – can achieve 80 and 100-inch images while positioned just a few inches from a wall, using ‘unique triple RGB laser technology’ and aspherical Summicron lens.
BUSINESS
SPY

The 12 Best Flat-Screen TVs That Don’t Cost a Small Fortune

Investing in a new TV doesn’t have to require loans, credit card debt, or a second mortgage. There are plenty of $1,000+ flagship models on the market with premium picture features, optimized web performance and jaw-dropping designs, but you can still get your hands on a cutting-edge set for a much more affordable cost. TCL and Hisense are great brands if you’re willing to forego brand loyalty for a good deal on a new TV. Televisions with native 4K resolution have become much cheaper to produce in recent years, meaning you can grab even a 55 or 65-inch TV without having...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
TechRadar

Your USB cable is about to get a huge speed boost

Your next USB cable could deliver much faster speeds and greater performance following the announcement of next-generation specifications. USB 4 version 2.0 is set to bring twice the speed of data performance over current USB Type-C cables and connectors used by many of us today, the body behind the technology has revealed.
TECHNOLOGY
techeblog.com

LG OLED Flex LX3 is World’s First Bendable 42-inch OLED TV, Can Go from Flat to Curved (900R) in Seconds

We have Corsair’s Xeneon Flex bendable gaming monitor, and now, the LG OLED Flex LX3, the wold’s first bendable 42-inch OLED TV. Whether it be for game console, PC, or streaming use, this display is capable of going from completely flat to curved (900R) in seconds, complete with infinite contrast, deep blacks, highly-accurate colors (100% color fidelity certified), a 0.1 millisecond response time and low input lag.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals

The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

T-Mobile will let you try its network free for three months, all thanks to eSIM

The flexibility that eSIM provides is unparalleled. Switching SIMs doesn't have to be an annoying ordeal, and instead of taking out your SIM tool to insert a physical chip, you can download it to your phone like any other app. And the fact that it's now this versatile means that, as long as your phone supports it, switching carriers is easier than ever. So easy that T-Mobile now wants to offer you a free trial of its network, so you can see by yourself if the magenta life is for you or not.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This 55-inch OLED TV from Samsung is $500 off for Labor Day

Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a great time to buy a new 4K TV for your home theater, and Samsung has discounted its 55-inch S95B OLED 4K TV an impressive $500. This brings the price down to $1,700 from its regular price of $2,200, and makes for one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find right now. You can get the price down even further if you have eligible devices to trade in, and Samsung is even including free shipping, which is a nice bit of savings with this 4K TV being such a large piece of tech.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Boxier Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design gets a preview

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ exterior is expected to stay exactly the same as on their predecessors, perhaps spruced up with a new color or two, the Galaxy S23 Ultra design will only stay largely the same, as it will undergo subtle changes necessitated by bigger under-the-hood improvements.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

LG OLED Flex 42 inch bendable TV launched at IFA

LG has announced the launch of its new bendable TV at IFA 2022, the LG OLED Flex and the TV features a 42-inch display. The new LG OLED Flex comes with a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, it also comes with HDMI 2.1 and it is G-SYNC compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium certified.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Understand Surround Sound Systems for Beginners

Surround sound is a technique used to provide an immersive audio experience to the listener. For a long time, surround sound could only be experienced in a theater. Thankfully, with new technologies and modern advancements in design and manufacturing, many surround sound systems are now affordable enough for people to have them in the comfort of their houses.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

5 things to consider to get the best tablet for entertainment

If you're looking to buy a tablet, you've probably already thought about why you need one. Choosing the best tablet for entertainment is different from choosing an all-rounder or one that means you can work well on the move. While tablets for entertainment will still be reliable for other purposes,...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

TechRadar

46K+
Followers
44K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy