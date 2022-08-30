Read full article on original website
Scientists are sending a balloon to space to find 2 mysterious cosmic particles
CHICAGO — Scientists are set to track two mysterious particles from the deepest corners of outer space which routinely enter Earth’s atmosphere. A team of researchers at the University of Chicago say their balloon device, named EUSO-SPB2, will soon float 110,000 feet above the Earth in an attempt to analyze two “tiny, highly energetic particles” which run into our atmosphere. The high-altitude balloon will carry two separate telescopes in an effort to study each “messenger from outer space” individually.
Afraid of growing old? 7 in 10 agree that life actually gets better as you age
NEW YORK — Approximately eight in 10 Americans agree society puts too much value on appearing youthful, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 adults over 25 examined perspectives around aging and found that most agree that in today’s world, there’s a negative bias around aging or the perception of being old (77%). In fact, six in 10 Americans even avoid sharing their age in fear of being “judged” (61%).
Could testosterone supplements keep men from being hospitalized for COVID?
ST. LOUIS — Men with low testosterone levels see their risk of hospitalization due to COVID-19 more than double, according to a new study. Compared to men with regular testosterone levels, men with low counts of the sex hormone were 2.4 times more likely end up in the hospital with severe coronavirus symptoms. However, if they received successful hormone replacement therapies, patients recovered quickly.
Lasers turn plastic into tiny diamonds in ‘the blink of an eye’
DRESDEN, Germany — Scientists have created a process that can turn plastic into tiny diamonds in the blink of an eye using lasers. The German team created these precious gemstones with intensive beams pointed at a thin film. These “nanodiamonds” are becoming increasingly vital in the construction of highly-sensitive quantum sensors as well as providing opportunities for recycling plastic waste.
Helping doesn’t help: Policies that promote ‘distributive justice’ don’t benefit society
TOKYO, Japan — There’s an old saying that “a rising tide lifts all boats,” meaning that improving one thing generally benefits all aspects connected to it. So, what happens when you only try to improve one aspect of society — like income inequality? A new study finds policies which specifically focus on benefiting the least advantaged members of society don’t end up helping everyone else.
Commercial weight loss plans really do help people slim down, study says
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — New research finds that if slimming down is your ultimate goal, it may be worth it to invest in a commercial weight loss program. Dr. Lesley Lutes, director of the University of British Columbia’s Centre for Obesity and Well-Being Research Excellence, reports people looking to make meaningful, lasting lifestyle changes and lose weight tend to be more successful when they use a commercial weight loss program compared to others who try to do it all on their own.
