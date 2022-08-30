Read full article on original website
‘We control our own destiny’: Watch Buckeyes hype Saturday opener
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes open the 2022-23 football season at home on Saturday against the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. "We control our own destiny — no one else," says a video released Friday by the team.
cityscenecolumbus.com
New Albany Miracle League completes first season at new field
The efforts, over the past five years, of Kevin Klingele, the City of New Albany and volunteers have finally culminated into a summer of baseball at the brand-new Miracle League of New Albany Field. The Miracle League, a national organization dedicated to granting every child the opportunity to play baseball,...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Coaches Reach out to Micah Hudson, Garrett Stover, Nigel Smith; Justin Frye Staying in Touch with Jake Wheelock
Cheers, all, we’re one day away from the start of Ohio State’s season. And what better way to start it than with a top-five matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Buckeyes. If you’ve been a frequent reader of this site, you already know how pivotal the weekend is both from an on-field and recruiting standpoint. More than 60 recruits will be making the trek to Columbus for what could be the largest recruiting weekend of the year for OSU.
Scores and highlights for high school football Week 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week three of the high school football season features the biggest game yet in Central Ohio as well as some other notable nonconference matchups. Below is a look at the games that will be shown on Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m. Pickerington North at Upper Arlington Grove City […]
Columbus has a rare sports Saturday: an equinox of games
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday is a rare day for Columbus and its sports fans. Although the biggest headlines will belong to Ohio State’s opener against Notre Dame in a top-five college football matchup, two other sporting events will take place before kickoff at Ohio Stadium, with the Crew and Clippers playing in the Arena […]
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Upper Arlington for their matchup against Pickerington North. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
saturdaytradition.com
TBDBITL to utilize unique feature during halftime show in Week 1
TBDBITL will have something special in store for fans at the game on Saturday. The “Ohio State Football” account on Twitter announced the news. TBDITL, as many Ohio State fans know, stands for the “The best damn band in the land” and refers to Ohio State’s marching band. It looks like they will be having a drone show during the halftime show of the upcoming Notre Dame game.
Eleven Warriors
Get Dumped Then, Notre Dame
The day we've all been waiting for is finally here. Ohio State's 2022 season begins tonight against Notre Dame. The Horseshoe will be loud, the atmosphere will be electric and the Buckeyes will be fast and violent. That's a great recipe for winning football games. I predict Ohio State will...
First Look At Safelite Field Logos On Ohio Stadium Turf
The Buckeyes announced a multi-year partnership with the Columbus-based auto glass company last week.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Notre Dame-Ohio State in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the outcome of all the games in Week 1, and that includes the primetime battle between Notre Dame and Ohio State. Right out of the gate, it will be a top-5 battle between the No. 2 Buckeyes and the No. 5 Fighting Irish. However, the game is not currently projected to be particularly close.
ccsoh.us
Eastmoor’s Class of 1972 Finally Attends Prom
September 2, 2022 -- As students start a new school year, many high schoolers may already be anticipating what some consider the social event of the season – prom. Prom is THE event that most high school seniors look forward to the entire year. It is a magical night filled with memories to last a lifetime, a glamorous celebration closing the chapter of high school before moving on to new life adventures.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Festivals & Events | Greek Festival, Obetz Zucchinifest and Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Sept. 2-5 Columbus Greek Festival. Fri. & Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun. noon-11 p.m.; Mon. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High St. A four-day celebration of Greek culture that has become a tradition for Labor Day weekend in central Ohio includes vendors with a variety of classic Greek food, pastries, coffee and the Festival Taverna, a place to gather for discussion, wine or Greek liquor, mezedes (appetizers) and live music. The festival also has performances by traditional dancers and singers and a cultural center to learn more about Greek history and culture.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Gives $500 Express Gift Cards to Entire Ohio State Football Team to Buy New Game Day Suits
C.J. Stroud wants his entire team to be looking fly on game day. In a post-practice speech shared Thursday by the Ohio State football team on its official Twitter account, Stroud told the Buckeyes that he was giving every player a $500 gift card to Express – one of his NIL sponsors – to buy new suits for the 2022 season.
Massive Sports Complex At Evans Farm Sets Groundbreaking Date
Jennings Sports Park has announced that it will begin construction of a new 56-acre sports complex at a groundbreaking ceremony on September 30. The state-of-the-art sports complex will be a premier destination for tournaments, schools, clubs and leagues of all ages. The sports park will feature eight soccer and multi-sport...
Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police. A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, […]
thecomeback.com
Cardale Jones has hilarious Notre Dame trash talk
The college football season is beginning with a bang as the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes host the No. 5 Notre Fighting Irish on Saturday night in primetime, and it looks like the trash talk has already begun between two of the programs’ former star quarterbacks. It all started...
NBC4 Columbus
Rain & storms returning to Columbus area for holiday weekend
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered rain and storms, high 83. It has been a warm finish to the work week with temps pushing into the middle 80s. Temps will stay warm due to increased humidity and clouds tonight. This means temps staying in the lower 80s by kickoff for Football Friday Nite tonight, and dropping only into the 70s during the games.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Rooftop Patios in Columbus
When we polled our readers this summer about their favorite patios in Columbus, we knew we had to include a rooftop patio category since this trend has been booming in Columbus over the past several years. And while many of the rooftop patios you’ll find in the Top 10 list below are newer, there’s a handful of spots that have been open awhile as well.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Squire Patton Boggs senior partner’s journey to the top
Alex Shumate’s journey to being named the 2021 Lawyer of the Year for Administrative/Regulatory Law in Columbus by The Best Lawyers in America has been anything but easy. Shumate, now senior partner at law firm Squire Patton Boggs, was born in De Kalb, Mississippi. His family moved to Sandusky when he was 2 years old.
Best Areas In Columbus, Ohio, To Buy Your Next Home
If you're thinking of picking up property in Columbus, Ohio, here are the best neighborhoods to look. From downtown areas to the suburbs, we have you covered.
