Crime roundup: Vehicle stolen near ECU campus

Greenville police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a townhome near East Carolina University’s campus.

Officers received a report just after 9 a.m. Monday from a residence in the 600 block of East 11th Street, which is near ECU’s Main Campus Student Center and its Professional Development Center.

An incident report said that a victim whose permanent residence is in Winterville reported a car stolen.

The vehicle is a blue 2010 Lexus Hs250h four door sedan valued at $5,000. The case is listed as active.

GREENVILLE

The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

2600 block Cypress View Drive, 5 p.m. Aug. 26- 7:15 a.m. Aug. 29: bicycle valued at $400 stolen from residence; case inactive.

Assaults

3700 S. Memorial Drive, 4:05 p.m. Aug. 29: man assaulted by girlfriend at Food Lion; case active.1800 block East 1st Street, 10:30-10:35 p.m. Aug. 29: man assaulted by girlfriend; case active.3300 block Mulberry Lane, 10:30-11:02 p.m. Aug. 29: man assaulted by friend at residence; case active.800 block West 14th Street, 12:16 a.m. Aug. 30: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

1600 block Sandstone Court, Greenville, 12 a.m. Aug. 28-8:21 a.m. Aug. 29: vehicle broken into at residence; case active.500 block Weston Road, Grimesland, 10:15 a.m. Aug. 29: man defrauded of $175 by stranger; case active.

Assaults

1900 block Buck Lane, Greenville, 12:30 a.m. Aug. 29: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.2400 block Augustus Street, Farmville, 9:02 a.m. Aug. 29: man threatened with handgun, assaulted by friend; case active.3800 block N.C. 102 East, Ayden, 8 p.m. Aug. 29: woman kidnapped, assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.