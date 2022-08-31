Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson; Marshall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Marshall, south central Jackson and west central DeKalb Counties through 1115 AM CDT At 1026 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Geraldine, or 10 miles northeast of Guntersville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Scottsboro, Rainsville, Fyffe, Powell, Geraldine, Section, Dutton, Langston, Lakeview and Hopewell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Bledsoe, Rhea by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Bledsoe; Rhea The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Bledsoe County in east Tennessee Northwestern Rhea County in east Tennessee * Until 1215 PM CDT /115 PM EDT/. * At 932 AM CDT /1032 AM EDT/, local law enforcement reported heavy rain across the warned area. Reported SR-30 near Pikeville unpassable. Water on highway 127 towards Crossville. Between 2.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pikeville, Spring City, Melvine, Mount Crest, Stinging Fork Falls State Park and Fall Creek Falls State Park. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Flash Flood Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson; Marshall The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama South Central Jackson County in northeastern Alabama Northeastern Marshall County in northeastern Alabama * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 1132 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in northeast Marshall, southwestern DeKalb, and south central Jackson counties. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Albertville, Scottsboro, Guntersville, Rainsville, Sylvania, Fyffe, Hollywood, Powell, Geraldine, Section, Dutton, Langston, Lakeview, Chigger Hill, Hopewell, Whiton, Painter, Lake Guntersville St Park, Columbus City and Hustleville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
