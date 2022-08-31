Effective: 2022-09-04 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Bledsoe; Rhea The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Bledsoe County in east Tennessee Northwestern Rhea County in east Tennessee * Until 1215 PM CDT /115 PM EDT/. * At 932 AM CDT /1032 AM EDT/, local law enforcement reported heavy rain across the warned area. Reported SR-30 near Pikeville unpassable. Water on highway 127 towards Crossville. Between 2.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pikeville, Spring City, Melvine, Mount Crest, Stinging Fork Falls State Park and Fall Creek Falls State Park. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO