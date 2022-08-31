ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

Music Festival drifts to Snow Fork Event Center

 4 days ago

NELSONVILLE — Stuart’s Opera House presents the Nelsonville Music Festival (NMF22) Friday through Sunday, September 2 through 4, at the new Snow Fork Event Center.

Three days of music featuring more than 30 bands on multiple stages all weekend long with camping, kids’ activities, artisan vendors, food and beverage vendors, and much more. Weekend passes for all three days are on sale now for $169, and the price will increase at the gate. Camping passes and single-day tickets are also on sale now. VIP weekend passes have sold out.

Tickets and more information can be found at nelsonvillefest.org or by calling (740) 753-1924.

Additional rounds of artists have been released throughout the spring adding Nick Tolford & Company, The D-Rays, Hydrone, DJ B-Funk + Johnny Feelgood, Corey Landis and The Finer Things, and Bram Riddlebarger to the lineup that already included: Japanese Breakfast, Angel Olsen, Yo La Tengo, Lucinda Williams, Neko Case, Mdou Moctar, Town Mountain, Michael Hurley, Nubya Garcia, La Luz, Madi Diaz, Adia Victoria, Tre Burt, Sunny War, Danielle Ponder, The Lowest Pair, Automatic, S.G. Goodman, The Ophelias, Rich Ruth, Teke::Teke, Myriam Gendron, Dos Santos, Tobacco City, Blue Cactus, Bill MacKay, In The Pines, Logan Halstead, Dana, Little Mazarn, Lung, OYO, Weedghost, and Stuart’s Afterschool Music Program bands.

In addition to music, the festival features free children’s programming, morning yoga classes, and a hike lead Columbus-based foraging enthusiast and social media star, Alexis Nikole Nelson.

The 16th Nelsonville Music Festival has moved from its previous location at Robbins Crossing at Hocking College to the brand new Snow Fork Event Center. Snow Fork is located at 5685 Happy Hollow Road in Nelsonville. It is just 3 miles from U.S. Route 33. The new site sits against the Wayne National Forest and features ample camping opportunities among the sycamores and the rolling hills of Southeastern Ohio.

The Nelsonville Music Festival is a production of Stuart’s Opera House, a historic, non-profit theater located in Nelsonville that presents live music, theater, educational programming, and community building. All proceeds raised at the Nelsonville Music Festival directly support Stuart’s Opera House and our tuition-free Arts Education programs.

Learn more about Stuart’s by visiting stuartsoperahouse.org.

The AV Club and Ohio Magazine have named NMF as the “Best Music Festival in Ohio”, and Time Out Chicago has called it “one of the Midwest’s best festivals”. Past performers have included Death Cab For Cutie, Wilco, The Flaming Lips, Willie Nelson, Ween, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Loretta Lynn, Gillian Welch, John Prine, The Avett Brothers, They Might Be Giants, Randy Newman, Merle Haggard, Iron & Wine, George Jones, Emmylou Harris, Courtney Barnett, The Decemberists, and many more.

Athens, OH
ABOUT

The Athens NEWS is a weekly newspaper serving Athens and Athens County, Ohio. Established in 1977, The Athens NEWS is owned by APG Media of Ohio.

 https://www.athensnews.com/

