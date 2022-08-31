ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamhill County, OR

Aug. 31 public safety round-up

By Pamplin Media Group
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVbKe_0hc7Wbe500 Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run log, Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports

August 13

Robert Jaimes Nunez, 32, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court for failing to appear to face a charge of unlawful possession of heroin. No bail was set and the case remains open.

Shawn Michael Copley, 39, of Newberg, was arrested for fourth-degree assault. He was booked and released.

August 14

Victor Adrian Leon Rios, 23, of Newberg, was arrested for fourth-degree assault. No bail was set and the case remains open.

August 16

Travis Douglas Mottram, 34, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court for failure to appear to face a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bail was set at $10,000 and the case remains open. He was also detained on a hold from Clackamas and Marion counties, with no bail set.

Giovani Guzman Calderon, 24, of St. Paul. Was arrested for DUII. No bail was set and he received an undisclosed sentence on the charge.

Aug. 19

Nicholas Michael Mijangos, 29, of Newberg, was arrested on a hold from another jurisdiction. No bail was set.

Aug. 20

Shawn Michael Copley, 39, of Newberg, was arrested for unlawful possession of meth and for violating a release agreement. Bail was set at $15,000 and the case remains open.

Matthew Forrest Carlson, 39, of Dundee, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court for first- and third-degree theft. No bail was set and the case remains open.

Scott Rene Welcome, 33, of Newberg, was arrested on a probation violation and for second-degree criminal mischief. No bail was set. The probation violation case is pending, while the criminal mischief case remains open.

John Dunning McKenney, 27, of Newberg, was arrested for fourth-degree assault. No bail was set and the case remains open.

Aug. 21

Larry Gene Marshall, 39, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court on charges of fourth-degree assault, strangulation, interfering with making a report, harassment, second-degree criminal mischief and menacing. Bail was set at $32,500 and the case remains open.

Josiah Alexander Stepps, 39, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He was booked and released.

Aug. 22

Shayleen Elizabeth Troupe, 29, of Newberg, was arrested on a probation sanction. No bail was set and the case is pending.

Aug. 23

Charles Michael Celestine, 49, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court for failing to appear to face a charge of DUII. Bail was set at $10,000 and the case remains open.

Aug. 24

Shawn Michael Copley, 39, of Newberg, was arrested for fourth-degree assault and harassment. Bail was set at $,5000 and the case is pending.

River Lee Hunt, 25, of Newberg, was arrested on hold from Washington County, as well as from Yamhill County Circuit Court for reckless driving and criminal driving while suspended or revoked. Bail was set at $10,000 and the cases remain open.

Vincent Warren Carlson, 42, of Newberg, was arrested on multiple charges of first-degree sexual abuse, sodomy and unlawful sexual penetration. No bail was set and the case remains open.

April 25

Reed Fusco Gibbs, 26, of Newberg, was arrested for fourth-degree assault. No bail was set and the case remains open.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

Aug. 11-24

Ryan Allen Lindquist, 27, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hc7Wbe500

William Mark Trinklein, 57, of Newberg, was arrested for theft by receiving.

Dominique David Stacey, 51, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation, as well as for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Mars H. Bringas, 65, of Newberg, was arrested for nonpayment of fines, restitution an costs.

Roger Eric Meekhof, 50, of Dayton, was arrested for possession of controlled substances (PCS).

Dean James Emerson, 51, residence unknown, was arrested on a warrant for violating conditions of probation.

Shawn Michael Copley, 39, of Newberg, was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

Cheyenne Hess, 54, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Rachel Suzanne Morgan, 41, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass.

John Michael Hawk, 46, of Happy Valley, was arrested for first- and second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle..

Wendy Ann Speer, 33, of McMinnville, was arrested for second-degree theft and negotiating a bad check.

Riley Charles Fry, 20, of Carlton, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Kenneth James Wood, 61, of Dundee, was arrested for harassment.

Ronald Scott Thomason, 59, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to carry and present a license and criminal driving while suspended.

Shane William Cooper, 32, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation, as well as a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.

Julia Ann Berger-White, 56, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Christopher James Wardius, 24, residence unknown, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Jeremiah Marcus Grace, 40, of Newberg, was arrestee for failure to appear.

Nicholas Michael Mijangos, 29, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Carry Grant Marshall, 32, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Robert Jaimes Nunez, 32, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Elliott Leon Scott, 52, residence unknown, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Scott Rene Welcome, 33, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree criminal mischief, probation violation for second-degree criminal trespass.

Shawn Michael Copley, 39, of Newberg, was arrested for violating a non-contact order, contempt of court and PCS.

Moises Adan Saldana-Lopez, 30, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII.

Josiah Alexander Stepps, 39, residence unknown, was arrested for second-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Diana Agnes Sanders, 65, of Newberg, was arrested for nonpayment of fines, restitution or costs.

Robert Allen Dominguez, 20, of Donald, was arrested for second-degree theft.

James Mckinley Griffin, 31, of Newberg, was arrested for PCS.

Julian D. Warmoth, 18, of Newberg, was arrested for prohibition against person 21 years of age possession, attempting to purchase or purchasing marijuana item.

Charles Michael Celestine, 49, of Newberg, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.

River Lee Hunt, 25, of Newberg, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state , offensive littering and PCS.

Bradley D. Senecaut Jr., 42, of Newberg, was arrested on fugitive warrant from another agency or state.

TVF&R run log

August 11

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Herman Street, Elliott Road, Meridian Street, Morton Street, Old Highway 99W, Brandon Drive and Springbrook Road.

TVF&R personnel responded toa burn complaint on Dopp Road.

August 12

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on College Street, Elliott Road, 11th Street, Deborah Road, Red Hills Road, Kemper Crest Drive, Kramien Road, Cobblecreek Drive, Carol Ann Drive, Prospect Drive, Oak Meadows Loop and Garfield Street.

August 13

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Cobblecreek Drive, 10th Street, Brooks Lane, Hillview Court, Haworth Avenue, Sierra Vista Drive and Crestview Drive.

TVF&R personnel responded to a report of smoke on Tangen Road and a miscellaneous fire on Chehalem Street.

August 14

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Dopp Road, Tin Cup Way, Hancock Street, Sunnycrest Road, Church Street and Bald Peak Lane.

TVF&R personnel responded to miscellaneous fires on Ninth Street and Fox Farm Road, as well as a commercial fire alarm on Burlington Drive.

August 15

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Hancock Street, Burlington Drive, Wynooski Street, College Street, First Street in Dundee, Second Street, Fulton Street and Everest Road.

TVF&R personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on Sheridan Street, a residential fire alarm on Wildwood Road and a request for public service on Third Street.

August 16

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Edgewood Drive, Dudley Road, James Street, Hayes Street and Douglas Avenue.

TVF&R personnel responded to a residential fire alarm on Red Hills Road.

August 17

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Oak Meadows Loop, Tangen Road, Brooke Drive, Brutscher Street, Werth Boulevard and Hoskins Street.

TVF&R personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on North Street.

August 18

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Vermillion Street, Fourth Street, Oak Meadows Loop, Morton Street, Crestview Drive, Blaine Street, Werth Boulevard, Crestview Drive, 11th Street in Dundee and Carol Ann Drive.

TVF&R personnel responded to a natural gas leak on Sitka Avenue and Hulet Lane.

August 19

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Crestview Drive, Herman Street, North Valley Road, Brooke Drive, 13th Street in Dundee and Werth Boulevard.

TVF&R personnel responded to a burn complaint on Anna Drive, conducted a smoke investigation on Fourth Street, aided the public on Washington Street and responded to a report of smoke on Oxford Street.

August 20

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on College Street, Springbrook Road, Williams Street, Oak Drive, Blue Heron Court, Haworth Avenue, Morton Street, Williamson Road, Williams Street, Burlington Drive, Johnson Drive and Main Street.

TVF&R personnel responded to a car fire on Portland and Springbrook roads.

August 21

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Burllington Drive, Douglas Avenue, College Street, Brutscher Street, Norwood Court and Andrew Street.

TVF&R personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on North Street and a miscellaneous fire on Wynooski Street.

August 22

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Main Street, Burlington Drive, College Street, Oxford Street, Hoskins Street, Partridge Lane, Main Street, Highway 219 and Crestview Drive.

August 23

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Aquarius Boulevard, Morton Street, Hayes Street, Burlington Drive, Mill Place and Oak Meadows Loop.

TVF&R personnel responded to a request for public assistance on Conner Drive.

August 24

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Crestview Drive, Oak Meadows Loop, Michelle Court, Brittany Drive, Werth Boulevard, Villa Road, Vittoria Way, Natalie Drive and Hayes Street.

TVF&R personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on Fulton Street.

