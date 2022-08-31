ANTIOCH – Authorities seized nearly $4 million in cannabis plants from several homes in a bust of illegal growing operations in Antioch, authorities said.The state's Department of Cannabis Control announced Friday that eight search warrants were served at multiple residences on Wednesday. Department of Cannabis Control agents were assisted by Antioch Police, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the DEA and city code enforcement officers.According to the agency, a total of 447.65 pounds of cannabis flower and 5,251 cannabis flowers were seized from the homes. The estimated retail value of the cannabis is $3,991,391.Along with the cannabis, detectives seized $7,980 and one firearm.Code enforcement officers also red-tagged the homes due to violations related to improper electrical wiring. The homes have since been disconnected from the power grid. "We are grateful for our federal, state and local law partners, whose efforts help us protect residents and, in this instance, take down illegal operations dangerously straining our power grid," a spokesperson said.No arrests were made during the operation.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO