Santa Clara County, CA

Paradise Post

Here’s how to get the new COVID-19 booster in the Bay Area

Shipments of the modified COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer are already arriving at pharmacies and county health facilities throughout the Bay Area. Santa Clara County’s Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody said Friday everyone above the age of 12 who has received the first two doses of the vaccine should sign up for the new booster that has been reformulated to better protect against the current strains of virus. You’ll have to wait at least two months since your last shot.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Gilroy updating housing policy

Gilroy’s unbalanced housing stock that favors people with higher incomes was a topic of discussion during a meeting Aug. 29. The joint meeting between the Gilroy City Council and Planning Commission dove into the city’s Housing Element, which is currently being updated per state law. The policy, covering the years 2023-31, addresses the city’s goals and programs to produce and preserve its housing.
GILROY, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Health
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
Press Banner

Boulder Creek-Based Waste Hauler Kicked Out of County

A Boulder Creek trash and recycling collector that hadn’t been paying the money it owed the County of Santa Cruz—or keeping up with regulations—has lost the right to work in Santa Cruz County. The owner of Kunz Valley Trash, 66-year-old Jack Kunz, says he’ll now be forced...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Person
Joe Simitian
sanjoseinside.com

U.S. Judge Hands Down Four-year Sentence for 23 Robberies in Santa Clara County and East Bay

A Union City man was sentenced Thursday to 48 months in federal prison for multiple robberies of small stores and gas stations in Santa Clara County and East Bay communities. Nelson Enrike Ramirez, 41, of Union City, California, was charged in December 2021 with committing robberies in November 2020 of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Campbell and a 7-Eleven in Fremont.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Exclusive: Death of Another Atria Senior Living Resident After ‘Something They Ingested'

A second elderly resident living in a Bay Area Atria senior living facility has died after reportedly ingesting a substance. This latest case confirmed by NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit is out of Atria Walnut Creek. The resident there passed away Wednesday, nine days after the facility said the Walnut Creek resident "appeared to suffer a negative reaction to something they ingested."
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

VTA Offering Free Rides to Cooling Centers During Heat Wave

During this weekend's heat wave, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) is providing free rides to several local cooling centers during the heat wave. There are dozens of cooling centers set up across the South Bay including in Campbell, San Jose, Sunnyvale, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto and Santa Clara.
CAMPBELL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Nearly $4M in cannabis seized from homes in Antioch

ANTIOCH – Authorities seized nearly $4 million in cannabis plants from several homes in a bust of illegal growing operations in Antioch, authorities said.The state's Department of Cannabis Control announced Friday that eight search warrants were served at multiple residences on Wednesday. Department of Cannabis Control agents were assisted by Antioch Police, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the DEA and city code enforcement officers.According to the agency, a total of 447.65 pounds of cannabis flower and 5,251 cannabis flowers were seized from the homes. The estimated retail value of the cannabis is $3,991,391.Along with the cannabis, detectives seized $7,980 and one firearm.Code enforcement officers also red-tagged the homes due to violations related to improper electrical wiring. The homes have since been disconnected from the power grid. "We are grateful for our federal, state and local law partners, whose efforts help us protect residents and, in this instance, take down illegal operations dangerously straining our power grid," a spokesperson said.No arrests were made during the operation.
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Heat Wave Forces Bay Area Schools to Adjust

The heat wave hitting the Bay Area is affecting how schools handle recess and lunchtime for students. Contra Costa County officials are reminding schools to not take the hot weather lightly and to stay prepared. "Limiting the amount of time and energy that’s spent outside during the hottest parts of...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

