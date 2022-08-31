Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Health Officials Urge Residents to Take Precautions During Expected Weeklong Heat Wave
Contra Costa County health officials urges residents to take precautions over the coming days in anticipation of a weeklong heat wave that is expected to push temperatures into the triple digits. With a heat wave across the West Coast likely to push temperatures 10 to 20 degrees higher than normal,...
NBC Bay Area
Some Bay Area Counties Pause COVID Boosters Until New Omicron-Targeting Vaccines Arrive
Some Bay Area counties temporarily paused COVID-19 booster vaccinations Thursday in anticipation of the arrival of new vaccines targeting strains of the virus' omicron variant. Alameda, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties all paused their booster vaccination efforts, electing to resume them later this month when shipments of...
Paradise Post
Here’s how to get the new COVID-19 booster in the Bay Area
Shipments of the modified COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer are already arriving at pharmacies and county health facilities throughout the Bay Area. Santa Clara County’s Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody said Friday everyone above the age of 12 who has received the first two doses of the vaccine should sign up for the new booster that has been reformulated to better protect against the current strains of virus. You’ll have to wait at least two months since your last shot.
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy updating housing policy
Gilroy’s unbalanced housing stock that favors people with higher incomes was a topic of discussion during a meeting Aug. 29. The joint meeting between the Gilroy City Council and Planning Commission dove into the city’s Housing Element, which is currently being updated per state law. The policy, covering the years 2023-31, addresses the city’s goals and programs to produce and preserve its housing.
Press Banner
Boulder Creek-Based Waste Hauler Kicked Out of County
A Boulder Creek trash and recycling collector that hadn’t been paying the money it owed the County of Santa Cruz—or keeping up with regulations—has lost the right to work in Santa Cruz County. The owner of Kunz Valley Trash, 66-year-old Jack Kunz, says he’ll now be forced...
Bay Area city begins sweep of massive homeless encampment
The city has 30 days to remove nearly 300 people and their belongings from the area.
Gun violence costs this South Bay community billions, according to study
A new study from Santa Clara County Department of Public Health says that the cost of gun violence across the county was $1.2 billion annually from 2016-2020, and the county says that number is growing.
Help Wanted: Bay Area school district asks parents if teachers can move in amid soaring rents
Most teachers struggle to make ends meet and with the high cost of living in the Bay Area, so one school district is asking parents for help by renting out extra rooms.
sanjoseinside.com
U.S. Judge Hands Down Four-year Sentence for 23 Robberies in Santa Clara County and East Bay
A Union City man was sentenced Thursday to 48 months in federal prison for multiple robberies of small stores and gas stations in Santa Clara County and East Bay communities. Nelson Enrike Ramirez, 41, of Union City, California, was charged in December 2021 with committing robberies in November 2020 of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Campbell and a 7-Eleven in Fremont.
NBC Bay Area
Father Takes Legal Action Against Alum Rock Unified School District Over Mask Mandate
The battle over a mask mandate at Alum Rock Union School District in San Jose is heating up after a father of two students, sent home for refusing to wear masks, is preparing to sue. He said that for the seventh school day in a row, he took his two...
NBC Bay Area
Exclusive: Death of Another Atria Senior Living Resident After ‘Something They Ingested'
A second elderly resident living in a Bay Area Atria senior living facility has died after reportedly ingesting a substance. This latest case confirmed by NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit is out of Atria Walnut Creek. The resident there passed away Wednesday, nine days after the facility said the Walnut Creek resident "appeared to suffer a negative reaction to something they ingested."
KSBW.com
Sears and other vacant businesses could become housing under new bills
SALINAS, Calif. — Two new housing bills are awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature. If passed, both would expedite the process for developers to build housing on commercially zoned land. "Frankly, in any housing development, the amount of time that passes in creating a project costs money. So every delay...
NBC Bay Area
VTA Offering Free Rides to Cooling Centers During Heat Wave
During this weekend's heat wave, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) is providing free rides to several local cooling centers during the heat wave. There are dozens of cooling centers set up across the South Bay including in Campbell, San Jose, Sunnyvale, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto and Santa Clara.
Nearly $4M in cannabis seized from homes in Antioch
ANTIOCH – Authorities seized nearly $4 million in cannabis plants from several homes in a bust of illegal growing operations in Antioch, authorities said.The state's Department of Cannabis Control announced Friday that eight search warrants were served at multiple residences on Wednesday. Department of Cannabis Control agents were assisted by Antioch Police, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the DEA and city code enforcement officers.According to the agency, a total of 447.65 pounds of cannabis flower and 5,251 cannabis flowers were seized from the homes. The estimated retail value of the cannabis is $3,991,391.Along with the cannabis, detectives seized $7,980 and one firearm.Code enforcement officers also red-tagged the homes due to violations related to improper electrical wiring. The homes have since been disconnected from the power grid. "We are grateful for our federal, state and local law partners, whose efforts help us protect residents and, in this instance, take down illegal operations dangerously straining our power grid," a spokesperson said.No arrests were made during the operation.
NBC Bay Area
Redwood City Students Face Expulsion After Lunchtime Protest Over New Rules
Over a dozen students are facing expulsion at a Redwood City high school after a lunchtime protest of new cell phone and hallway pass rules, parents said. It all started with a demonstration during the lunch hours last week at Design Tech Charter School next to the Oracle campus. “My...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose seafood restaurant owner charged with bilking $3.5M from COVID relief funds
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A federal grand jury has indicted a San Jose restaurant owner with bilking $3.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds and spending it to refinance his home, buy a Lexus and use at a casino, charging documents indicate. David Tai Leung, who owns half of Tomi...
NBC Bay Area
Couple Overpaid City of San Jose for Trash Pickup for Years, You Too?
Weekly ups and downs banged up Dena and Joe Priolo’s old trash bin. So they recently called the City of San Jose. The tech who dropped off the can also dropped a bomb: “He goes, ‘well, you’ve got a 32 gallon can, but you’re paying for a 64 gallon can,’” Dena Priolo recalled.
NBC Bay Area
Heat Wave Forces Bay Area Schools to Adjust
The heat wave hitting the Bay Area is affecting how schools handle recess and lunchtime for students. Contra Costa County officials are reminding schools to not take the hot weather lightly and to stay prepared. "Limiting the amount of time and energy that’s spent outside during the hottest parts of...
CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Initiates Heat Mapping Effort as it Prepares for Heat Wave
More than 30 volunteers participated in a community heat mapping project in San Francisco Friday called Urban Heat Watch as part of the city's efforts to address health inequities related to extreme heat. Perfect timing, since San Francisco, along with the rest of the Bay Area, will be enduring an...
