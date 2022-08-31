Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beerBrittany AnasGreeley, CO
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier MountainWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
What to Know About Gun Safety in Colorado: The Safe Gun Storage Law
According to FBI background check data, over 300,000 guns were sold in the first half of 2022, alone. With more guns come the increased chances of avoidable, tragic, accidents occurring. When it comes to gun safety and storage in Colorado, the state has a law in place that went into...
Disability marker introduced in Colorado could go worldwide
Colorado now has an optional marker available on drivers' licenses and state IDs that can show a person has a disability; a victory, say people who work with people with so-called, "invisible disabilities.""This opens the door for, what I would call, 'conversations' to begin. Also, ways to get out of tense situations," said Jess Stainbrook, executive director of the Invisible Disabilities Association.Stainbrook says about a quarter of the state's population has some type of disability and about 75% of those have an invisible disability. Enough, says Stainbrook, to fill Empower Field at Mile High 15 times.The new markers became available...
Drought threatens future of Colorado's $20 billion ski Industry
For a decade the Colorado ski industry has enjoyed a little-known hedge against the Colorado River drought — a deal with Denver that allows resorts to "borrow” water rights when they are making snow in fall so long as they return the snowmelt to the city’s reservoir in the spring.
CSP Ongoing Investigation of a Fruita Trooper
The Colorado State Patrol provided KREX with a statement release over an on going investigation of a Fruita Trooper
KJCT8
Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol sent a letter to Mesa County’s Prosecuting Attorney alerting them to an investigation into a trooper based in Fruita. The notice says Sgt. Aaron Laing is under investigation for dishonesty or lying. Laing is on administrative leave. State patrol told us...
2021 Vehicle Theft Report: Colorado Ranks #1 in the Country
Colorado faced a rise in crime in 2021, especially when it came to vehicle thefts. According to a new report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Colorado was ranked #1 in the United States for reporting the highest vehicle thefts in 2021. Colorado's Elevation Isn't the Only Thing Sky High.
Colorado Marijuana Testing Improvements May Change DUI Laws
1If you've followed along at all between Colorado originally legalizing recreational marijuana in 2012 and today, you probably know that because we were one of the first states to do so, there have been a lot of experiments that have taken place in regards to it in the last 10+ years.
1310kfka.com
One Northern Colorado city has the worst drivers
A new survey released this year has ranked Colorado as the seventh worst state to drive in. In Northern Colorado, Fort Collins is known to have the worst drivers. According to folks in the area, 55% say that the Choice City has the worst drivers a lot of it attributed to Colorado State University Students. After Fort Collins, Loveland placed second with 25% and Greeley comes in at number three with 10%.
Finalists selected for 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year
The Colorado Department of Education Thursday announced seven finalists for the 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year competition, with the sole finalist to be announced by the end of October.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Legal Notices A Weapon in Colorado’s Local News Battles
We reported a few months ago that in neighboring Custer County, a newspaper war has erupted between the historically-local news organization known as the Wet Mountain Tribune, and the highly partisan Sangre de Cristo Sentinel newspaper. When county leaders pulled their county’s legal notices from the Wet Mountain Tribune it responded this week, suing county leaders over their stated reasons for the decision.
First seizure of ‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in Colorado by Grand Junction police
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Brightly-colored fentanyl, also referred to as skittles or rainbow fentanyl, have been seized for the first time in Colorado by law enforcement in Grand Junction. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado has alerted the public of the first seizure of “rainbow fentanyl” in Colorado. “Don’t be fooled,” Colorado U.S. […]
Man in custody after stolen truck strikes train in Colorado
NUNN, Colo. (AP) — After a brief standoff, police have taken into custody a man who sideswiped a freight train with a truck reported stolen earlier Thursday in rural northern Colorado. Aerial footage broadcast by a news station helicopter showed Weld County sheriff's deputies and local police taking the...
‘Hospital Discounted Care Law’ goes into effect in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting Thursday, September 1, Colorado hospitals will be required to take certain steps to make hospital bills more affordable for low-to-moderate income Coloradans. The new Hospital Discounted Care Law is going into effect Thursday, after the passage of House Bill 21-1198. "This new law will cap the amount that hospitals can charge The post ‘Hospital Discounted Care Law’ goes into effect in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado representative sentenced for impaired driving
Colorado Representative Matt Gray was sentenced on Wednesday for driving while ability impaired back in April.
theprowersjournal.com
Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes to Present Their Perspectives on the Sand Creek Massacre in a November Exhibition at the History Colorado Center
Three Tribal Nations and History Colorado Partner to Give an Authentic Representation of Atrocity’s Impact. DENVER – On November 19, 2022, a new exhibition “The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever,” opens at the History Colorado Center in Denver. The exhibition will recount the deadliest day in Colorado history—November 29, 1864—when U.S. troops brutally attacked a peaceful village of Cheyenne and Arapaho who were promised military protection. More than 230 women, children and elders were killed. The exhibition is being made in deep consultation with representatives from the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. For the first time, History Colorado will be telling the full story of the Sand Creek Massacre based on tribal accounts and oral histories from the descendants of those who survived that terrible day.
Colorado's Drake Power Plant to Shut for Good After 100 Years: 'Milestone'
The plant's closure comes as part of a Colorado Springs plan to retire all coal power generation by 2030.
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ seized in Colorado
The Grand Junction Police Department has seized "rainbow fentanyl" and is warning other agencies that the deadly drug has made its way into the state.
More Colorado Republicans should bolt the party
In 2020, national Republican Party officials decided they would dispense with writing a party platform, and they crafted a resolution instead. “The Republican Party has and will continue to enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda,” the resolution said. In other words, the platform was essentially a declaration of absolute fealty to Donald Trump. It’s useful […] The post More Colorado Republicans should bolt the party appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
cpr.org
Legalizing psychedelic mushrooms is on the Colorado ballot this fall. Here’s what the supporters, the opponents and the data have to say
When Denver resident Connie Boyd found out Coloradans will vote on whether to legalize psychoactive mushrooms this fall, she felt incredibly angry — and worried. “My fear is that (Colorado is) going to legalize mushrooms and 10 years from now, there’s going to be a bunch of really sick people,” she said. “And the state 10 years from now is going to say: ‘Oh, gee, we’re sorry.’”
Historic Colorado + Utah Photos from Robert Grant You Must See
Take a little trip back in time to Colorado and eastern Utah of yesteryear. This gallery offers 30 images lifted from negatives from the personal collection of Grand Junction photographer Robert Grant. The images below were selected completely at random. As luck would have it, some shots reflect content recently...
