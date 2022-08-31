ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

CBS Denver

Disability marker introduced in Colorado could go worldwide

Colorado now has an optional marker available on drivers' licenses and state IDs that can show a person has a disability; a victory, say people who work with people with so-called, "invisible disabilities.""This opens the door for, what I would call, 'conversations' to begin. Also, ways to get out of tense situations," said Jess Stainbrook, executive director of the Invisible Disabilities Association.Stainbrook says about a quarter of the state's population has some type of disability and about 75% of those have an invisible disability. Enough, says Stainbrook, to fill Empower Field at Mile High 15 times.The new markers became available...
COLORADO STATE
Fort Collins, CO
Crime & Safety
KJCT8

Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol sent a letter to Mesa County’s Prosecuting Attorney alerting them to an investigation into a trooper based in Fruita. The notice says Sgt. Aaron Laing is under investigation for dishonesty or lying. Laing is on administrative leave. State patrol told us...
FRUITA, CO
1310kfka.com

One Northern Colorado city has the worst drivers

A new survey released this year has ranked Colorado as the seventh worst state to drive in. In Northern Colorado, Fort Collins is known to have the worst drivers. According to folks in the area, 55% say that the Choice City has the worst drivers a lot of it attributed to Colorado State University Students. After Fort Collins, Loveland placed second with 25% and Greeley comes in at number three with 10%.
FORT COLLINS, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Legal Notices A Weapon in Colorado’s Local News Battles

We reported a few months ago that in neighboring Custer County, a newspaper war has erupted between the historically-local news organization known as the Wet Mountain Tribune, and the highly partisan Sangre de Cristo Sentinel newspaper. When county leaders pulled their county’s legal notices from the Wet Mountain Tribune it responded this week, suing county leaders over their stated reasons for the decision.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Hospital Discounted Care Law’ goes into effect in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting Thursday, September 1, Colorado hospitals will be required to take certain steps to make hospital bills more affordable for low-to-moderate income Coloradans. The new Hospital Discounted Care Law is going into effect Thursday, after the passage of House Bill 21-1198. "This new law will cap the amount that hospitals can charge The post ‘Hospital Discounted Care Law’ goes into effect in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
theprowersjournal.com

Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes to Present Their Perspectives on the Sand Creek Massacre in a November Exhibition at the History Colorado Center

Three Tribal Nations and History Colorado Partner to Give an Authentic Representation of Atrocity’s Impact. DENVER – On November 19, 2022, a new exhibition “The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever,” opens at the History Colorado Center in Denver. The exhibition will recount the deadliest day in Colorado history—November 29, 1864—when U.S. troops brutally attacked a peaceful village of Cheyenne and Arapaho who were promised military protection. More than 230 women, children and elders were killed. The exhibition is being made in deep consultation with representatives from the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. For the first time, History Colorado will be telling the full story of the Sand Creek Massacre based on tribal accounts and oral histories from the descendants of those who survived that terrible day.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

More Colorado Republicans should bolt the party

In 2020, national Republican Party officials decided they would dispense with writing a party platform, and they crafted a resolution instead. “The Republican Party has and will continue to enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda,” the resolution said. In other words, the platform was essentially a declaration of absolute fealty to Donald Trump.  It’s useful […] The post More Colorado Republicans should bolt the party appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Legalizing psychedelic mushrooms is on the Colorado ballot this fall. Here’s what the supporters, the opponents and the data have to say

When Denver resident Connie Boyd found out Coloradans will vote on whether to legalize psychoactive mushrooms this fall, she felt incredibly angry — and worried. “My fear is that (Colorado is) going to legalize mushrooms and 10 years from now, there’s going to be a bunch of really sick people,” she said. “And the state 10 years from now is going to say: ‘Oh, gee, we’re sorry.’”
COLORADO STATE

