Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Tucson dentist offering free tooth treatments next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Risas Dental and Braces is hosting its fifth annual Labor of Love event, which offers dental care for free, on Monday, Sept. 5. According to a news release, patients at the event can choose from four different treatments:. Basic cleaning. Filling. Simple extraction. Exam...
TUCSON, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: September 2022

THURSDAY 9/1 – SUNDAY 9/4. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (4 p.m. on Sunday) at the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. If you’re in the market for gems and jewels, head down to Tucson for the Gem and Mineral Show. Here, guests will find more than 60 vendors from 26 countries selling jewelry, beads, chains, coins, gemstones, diamonds, tools and more. Registration is $15.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Tucson, AZ
xpopress.com

JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show - September 2022

At the JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show, wholesale dealers, miners, designers,. and manufacturers from the U.S. and overseas gather for 4 days of exploring trendy. jewelry, gems and minerals while shopping for exclusive, event-specific deals. About 350 booths showcase finished pieces that skew from antique and designer to gold...
TUCSON, AZ
shsthepapercut.com

New Restaurant Comes To Tucson

Portillo’s is a new restaurant coming to Tucson! Located at Tucson’s El Con center, this restaurant is a vintage diner you all will love. This establishment was started in 1963 when Dick Portillo decided to invest in a small trailer to sell hot dogs out of. Now, 70 years later, it’s a big name brand and there are over 70 locations across states. Portillo’s specializes in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef, cheese fries, and chocolate cake, along with chocolate cake shakes, but have a lot more to offer!
TUCSON, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Sonoita, Arizona – August 2022 – From Ranching to Renaissance

After our visit to the Empire Ranch house, we continued to wander the dusty roads to check out the sights. Imagine our surprise when we came across a group of Renaissance Cosplay people. This event was not one of the more structured Renaissance Festivals that tour the country, rather this...
SONOITA, AZ
KTAR News

Planned Parenthood Arizona joins others restarting abortions

PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood Arizona has joined several other providers that have restarted abortion care in the state — although it may only be temporary — after clinics ceased providing the service when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women do not have a constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
ARIZONA STATE
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Tucson, AZ — 25 Top Places!

Tucson is an epitome of heritage cuisine, with a history of good food going all the way back to over 4,000 years. Mexican and Native American culinary traditions are woven together to form the city’s rich gastronomic legacy, and you’re sure to find the best brunch in Tucson in one of these places.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Korean War soldier laid to rest in Tucson after more than 70 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Korean War hero has returned home to Arizona and was laid to rest more than 70 years after paying the ultimate sacrifice. Private Felix M. Yanez was 19 years old when he was killed in 1950. For some time, his remains were not recovered, and they weren’t identified until this year.
TUCSON, AZ
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Environment
KOLD-TV

Woman with dementia goes missing in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find a woman who went missing in Oro Valley. The Oro Valley Police Department said Norma Jean Lafoya was last seen Aug. 24. Lafoya had been traveling from state to state with various people but had been staying...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – August 2022 – Monsoon Blooms

So far 2022 monsoon season has been very good, with plentiful afternoon thunderstorms, and sunshine each morning. As a result the desert blooms are doing great. This is shown from a recent visit to Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens (along with one in front of the Ignite Sign Museum).
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Burger King at Grant & Alvernon Demolished

TUCSON, ARIZONA - The City of Tucson’s demolition crew demolished the former Burger King on the northeast corner of Grant and Alvernon Way on Thursday. The City will be widening the intersection as part of the Grant Road Widening project. Similar to other phases of this project, the design...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Armed driver causes lockdown at southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed driver caused a lockdown at southern Arizona schools early Friday, Sept. 2. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, a person was seen driving near Rio Rico High while armed with “an assault-style rifle.”. Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway...
RIO RICO, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Class teaches how to grow pizza ingredients

Pizza fans can learn to grow their own toppings in a container garden during the Marana Parks & Recreation Department’s Make and Take Pizza Garden class from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Marana Heritage Park’s barn. The class of 12 students will explore gardening tomatoes,...
MARANA, AZ

