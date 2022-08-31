Portillo’s is a new restaurant coming to Tucson! Located at Tucson’s El Con center, this restaurant is a vintage diner you all will love. This establishment was started in 1963 when Dick Portillo decided to invest in a small trailer to sell hot dogs out of. Now, 70 years later, it’s a big name brand and there are over 70 locations across states. Portillo’s specializes in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef, cheese fries, and chocolate cake, along with chocolate cake shakes, but have a lot more to offer!

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO