Old Tucson: Nightfall tickets disappearing fast
Officials at Old Tucson are even surprised at how fast tickets to Nightfall are going. They will open the park October 6 for the annual Halloween event.
KOLD-TV
What’s the status of labor on Labor Day for Tucson and Arizona in 2022?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As we approach Labor Day, 2022, just what is the status of labor in Tucson and Arizona? Good? Bad?. Tucson is struggling to get back to the number of jobs it had before the pandemic hit in February, 2020. “Tucson is about 800 jobs...
KOLD-TV
Tucson dentist offering free tooth treatments next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Risas Dental and Braces is hosting its fifth annual Labor of Love event, which offers dental care for free, on Monday, Sept. 5. According to a news release, patients at the event can choose from four different treatments:. Basic cleaning. Filling. Simple extraction. Exam...
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: September 2022
THURSDAY 9/1 – SUNDAY 9/4. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (4 p.m. on Sunday) at the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. If you’re in the market for gems and jewels, head down to Tucson for the Gem and Mineral Show. Here, guests will find more than 60 vendors from 26 countries selling jewelry, beads, chains, coins, gemstones, diamonds, tools and more. Registration is $15.
Dramatic air rescue footage shows dog dangling above Arizona desert
A prolonged heat wave in the Southwest that has pushed temperatures into the 100s left two adventurers and their pet ill-equipped and in a dangerous position as they hiked a trail known for being treacherous. Two hikers and their pet dog were so overcome by the intense Arizona heat on...
xpopress.com
JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show - September 2022
At the JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show, wholesale dealers, miners, designers,. and manufacturers from the U.S. and overseas gather for 4 days of exploring trendy. jewelry, gems and minerals while shopping for exclusive, event-specific deals. About 350 booths showcase finished pieces that skew from antique and designer to gold...
shsthepapercut.com
New Restaurant Comes To Tucson
Portillo’s is a new restaurant coming to Tucson! Located at Tucson’s El Con center, this restaurant is a vintage diner you all will love. This establishment was started in 1963 when Dick Portillo decided to invest in a small trailer to sell hot dogs out of. Now, 70 years later, it’s a big name brand and there are over 70 locations across states. Portillo’s specializes in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef, cheese fries, and chocolate cake, along with chocolate cake shakes, but have a lot more to offer!
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sonoita, Arizona – August 2022 – From Ranching to Renaissance
After our visit to the Empire Ranch house, we continued to wander the dusty roads to check out the sights. Imagine our surprise when we came across a group of Renaissance Cosplay people. This event was not one of the more structured Renaissance Festivals that tour the country, rather this...
PACC: Last day for free adoptions
The Pima Animal Care Center is offering free adoptions at its center. Using this coupon you can adopt any PACC pet for free.
Planned Parenthood Arizona joins others restarting abortions
PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood Arizona has joined several other providers that have restarted abortion care in the state — although it may only be temporary — after clinics ceased providing the service when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women do not have a constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Tucson, AZ — 25 Top Places!
Tucson is an epitome of heritage cuisine, with a history of good food going all the way back to over 4,000 years. Mexican and Native American culinary traditions are woven together to form the city’s rich gastronomic legacy, and you’re sure to find the best brunch in Tucson in one of these places.
KOLD-TV
Korean War soldier laid to rest in Tucson after more than 70 years
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Korean War hero has returned home to Arizona and was laid to rest more than 70 years after paying the ultimate sacrifice. Private Felix M. Yanez was 19 years old when he was killed in 1950. For some time, his remains were not recovered, and they weren’t identified until this year.
KOLD-TV
Woman with dementia goes missing in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find a woman who went missing in Oro Valley. The Oro Valley Police Department said Norma Jean Lafoya was last seen Aug. 24. Lafoya had been traveling from state to state with various people but had been staying...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – August 2022 – Monsoon Blooms
So far 2022 monsoon season has been very good, with plentiful afternoon thunderstorms, and sunshine each morning. As a result the desert blooms are doing great. This is shown from a recent visit to Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens (along with one in front of the Ignite Sign Museum).
realestatedaily-news.com
Burger King at Grant & Alvernon Demolished
TUCSON, ARIZONA - The City of Tucson’s demolition crew demolished the former Burger King on the northeast corner of Grant and Alvernon Way on Thursday. The City will be widening the intersection as part of the Grant Road Widening project. Similar to other phases of this project, the design...
Heidi Alagha serves up a certain famous frozen fruit drink at Tucson institution
Eegee's is a Tucson staple, making it an obvious place for Heidi Alagha to try out for a job in this installment of Hiring Heidi.
Tucson Comic Con returns after two year hiatus
Tucson Comic Con returns to the Tucson Convention Center after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. Nearly 7,000 people are set to come this weekend.
KOLD-TV
Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay honored by family, friends, and the Tucson community
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-85 near I-485 in northeast Charlotte. The southbound lanes are back open as of 4:30 a.m. Friday. Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run at Concord Walmart over parking space dispute. The incident happened near the intersection of Thunder Road and Derita Road on Thursday...
KOLD-TV
Armed driver causes lockdown at southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed driver caused a lockdown at southern Arizona schools early Friday, Sept. 2. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, a person was seen driving near Rio Rico High while armed with “an assault-style rifle.”. Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Class teaches how to grow pizza ingredients
Pizza fans can learn to grow their own toppings in a container garden during the Marana Parks & Recreation Department’s Make and Take Pizza Garden class from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Marana Heritage Park’s barn. The class of 12 students will explore gardening tomatoes,...
