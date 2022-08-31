ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
laptopmag.com

IFA 2022 live: The latest devices from the biggest tech show

We're on the ground at IFA — here's what's happening. IFA 2022 is kicking off and Laptop Mag is on the ground checking out all that the biggest tech show in Berlin, Germany has to offer. It's the first major tech conference of the season, with big brands such as Samsung, Qualcomm, Honor, Lenovo, Asus, Huawei, and more showing off their latest products.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

PlayStation Showcase 2022 predictions: Spider-Man 2 gameplay, The Last of Us multiplayer and more

It’s weird. The 2022 PlayStation Showcase seems inevitable this month, but Sony hasn’t said a word about this event even happening. Why is it inevitable? Well, there’s a lot of good things coming to the PlayStation 5 (opens in new tab) — some sooner rather than later like God of War Ragnarök (opens in new tab), and another big September event (just like last year (opens in new tab)) would be the perfect time to host an hour-long stream about it all.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Best Labor Day sales 2022: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Labor Day weekend sales start now with massive end of summer discounts on electronics. If you're upgrading your gadgets for the fall, you'll want to take advantage of today's Labor Day deals. Students and parents typically shop Labor Day deals for back to school deals on laptops, tablets, and PC...
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

How to stop Windows 11 updates

If you are looking up, “How to stop WIndows 11 updates” then chances are that you’ve had the catastrophic experience of Windows just helpfully deciding it was time for an update and shutting down everything you were doing, probably at the worst possible moment. Now Windows updates...
SOFTWARE
laptopmag.com

HP Labor Day weekend sale 2022 — save up to 75% sitewide

HP's Labor Day weekend sale nets you up to 75% in savings, plus an extra 10% off at checkout. This is good news if you're picking up back to school college essentials or refreshing your gadgets for the fall. So before embarking on your Labor Day weekend getaway, here's something...
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Back to school college essentials — best deals for the student budget

Today's back to school college essentials make the hectic life of a student easier. From a speedy laptop to finish homework faster to must-have accessories, shopping for the new semester can be costly. And with inflation at a record high this year, college students and parents are feeling the squeeze.
COLLEGES
laptopmag.com

AirPods Pro Labor Day sale just took $70 off

Apple's fantastic AirPods Pro earbuds are on sale at several retailers for Labor Day. So before you celebrate the long weekend, here's a deal you might find interest in. Right now, you can get the AirPods Pro for $179 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $70 off as they normally sell for $249. This is one of the lowest prices we've tracked for the AirPods Pro this year. It's also one of the best headphone deals of the season.
ELECTRONICS

