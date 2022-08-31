ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders

By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hill

The pending collapse of the United States of Political Correctness

As one of the great Chico Marxist quotes of all time asks: “Who are you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?” Every day it seems that more of our political leaders are asking — maybe ordering — Americans to ignore the wrongs they plainly see, in favor of narratives that are built on false and self-destructive ideology.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

'The chickens have come home to roost for Donald Trump'

Oregon Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Mom Stuns Specialists By Removing Her Wrinkles With This Tip. If You Need to Kill Time on Your Computer, this City-Building Game is a Must-Have. No Install. NewRetirement /. SPONSORED. How Much...
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

Hang Seng Index

Asia-Pacific markets trade lower ahead of U.S. jobs reportSeptember 1, 2022CNBC.com. Asia-Pacific markets decline; China's factory activity shrinksAugust 31, 2022CNBC.com. BYD plunges after Buffett trims his stake; fund manager says it could be a warningAugust 31, 2022CNBC.com. China markets drop as factory activity shrinks; Asia stocks mixedAugust 30, 2022CNBC.com. Asia-Pacific...
MARKETS
CNBC

Gold advances on dollar retreat after U.S. jobs data

Gold rose above the important psychological level of $1,700 on Friday. Investors awaited key U.S. jobs data, amid expectations the Federal Reserve would continue with steep interest rate hikes in coming months. Gold bounced over 1% on Friday as the dollar retreated after U.S. jobs data came mostly in line...
MARKETS

