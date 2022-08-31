Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders
By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
The pending collapse of the United States of Political Correctness
As one of the great Chico Marxist quotes of all time asks: “Who are you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?” Every day it seems that more of our political leaders are asking — maybe ordering — Americans to ignore the wrongs they plainly see, in favor of narratives that are built on false and self-destructive ideology.
CNBC
Russia could be like 'North Korea on steroids' when Putin is replaced, former Kremlin advisor says
Economist Sergei Guriev on Friday warned that Russia could become like "North Korea on steroids" when President Vladimir Putin is replaced. "It's very hard to predict what will come after Putin. The reason for that is Putin has built his regime in a way nobody can replace him," Guriev said.
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
CNBC
Russia’s energy influence over Europe ‘is nearly over’ as bloc races to shore up winter gas supplies
Europe has endured a sharp drop in gas exports from Russia, traditionally its largest energy supplier. It has deepened a bitter dispute between Brussels and Moscow and exacerbated the risk of recession and a winter gas shortage. "Europe is heading towards a very difficult winter, probably two years of a...
MSNBC
'The chickens have come home to roost for Donald Trump'
CNBC
UN inspectors finally reach Ukraine nuclear plant after shelling and emergency shutdown of reactor
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. The International Atomic Energy Agency's mission has arrived at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after a delay lasting several hours due to shelling around Enerhodar, where the plant is located. Ahead...
CNBC
These are the top 10 safest countries for solo female travelers—and the U.S. didn't make the list
A recent study from Bounce — a travel company that allows users to store their luggage in local shops around the world — analyzed over 30 countries and ranked the best destinations for women to travel alone in 2022. The study considered several factors:. Percentage of women who...
CNBC
'Climate disaster of biblical proportions': Pakistan minister warns flood damage will exceed $10 billion
Already reeling from an economic crisis, flood waters have submerged over one third of the country in water, killing over 1,000 and impacting 33 million people. The South Asian nation of over 220 million people reported a 27% inflation rate for August, according to government data, and was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.
CNBC
Hang Seng Index
CNBC
Gazprom halts gas supplies to Europe; UN team at Ukraine nuclear plant ‘not going anywhere’
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, says the team of inspectors at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine will stay at the facility. "We are not going anywhere," Grossi told reporters. "The IAEA is now there, it is at the plant and it is...
CNBC
Gold advances on dollar retreat after U.S. jobs data
Gold rose above the important psychological level of $1,700 on Friday. Investors awaited key U.S. jobs data, amid expectations the Federal Reserve would continue with steep interest rate hikes in coming months. Gold bounced over 1% on Friday as the dollar retreated after U.S. jobs data came mostly in line...
