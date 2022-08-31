ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CHINT Obtains HVAC Explosion-Proof AK Certification from TÜV Rheinland

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZDBs2_0hc7U8Fx00

MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022--

On August 30, 2022, CHINT obtained the HVAC Explosion-Proof AK Certification from TÜV Rheinland, a global leading independent third-party certification authority, marking CHINT’s new milestone in ESG localization and the company’s upgrade of products in response to refrigerant in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry. The certification accredits CHINT’s 12 low-voltage products in 3 series, including the contactor and the motor starter, which can be applied to different application scenarios and future trends in the HVAC industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005332/en/

CHINT Obtains HVAC Explosion-Proof AK Certification from TÜV Rheinland (Photo: Business Wire)

With the increasing awareness of environmental protection around the world, Europe is vigorously switching towards climate-friendly cooling solutions and accelerating the application of environment-friendly refrigerants, more attention has been paid to industries of HVAC, petroleum & petrochemical, coal and power. As a global smart energy solution provider, CHINT promotes the international certification of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products, effectively guides the development of power products towards low-carbon goals, and helps global HVAC customers save energy and reduce carbon emissions.

Beibei Zheng, Vice President of CHINT Global, said, “CHINT’s acquisition of TÜV China’s first HVAC Explosion-Proof AK Certification indicates that while our products and system solutions certainly meet international explosion-proof requirements, we also have the capability to pursue a low-carbon sustainable development.”

Guorong Sun Vice President | Industrial Services & Cybersecurity Greater China, TÜV Rheinland, said, “We are delighted to see CHINT’s continuous promotion of global energy transformation and refrigerant replacement in the HVAC industry.”

The NC1 and NC8 series AC contactors certified by TÜV Rheinland are suitable for turning on and off AC motors. The NS2 series AC motor starter can be used for motor overload protection. In order to test the safety of the related HVAC equipment when refrigerant leaks, CHINT entrusted TÜV Rheinland to conduct the explosion-proof compliance tests which simulate product usage in actual scenarios.

In terms of international localization, CHINT has always cooperated with global partners. CHINT has established a cooperation partnership and maintained active interactions with TÜV Rheinland for more than ten years. At present, with its footprint expanded to Europe, America, Africa and Asia, CHINT continuously strengthens its end-to-end delivery capabilities in the overseas markets, promotes localized brand certification, and practices its customer-oriented concept with excellent pre-services through its overseas subsidiaries, overseas manufacturing centers, and overseas warehouses.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005332/en/

CONTACT: Cora Geng

Email:gxiaol@chintglobal.com

KEYWORD: SPAIN EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LANDSCAPE INTERIOR DESIGN RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE OTHER ENERGY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE OTHER MANUFACTURING UTILITIES CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER COMMUNICATIONS ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENGINEERING ENERGY MARKETING ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS MANUFACTURING BUILDING SYSTEMS

SOURCE: CHINT

PUB: 08/31/2022 03:20 AM/DISC: 08/31/2022 03:21 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow

NEW DELHI (AP) — India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China’s much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second...
INDIA
The Associated Press

ICL Launches Groundbreaking Biodegradable Coated Fertilizer Technology

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- ICL ( NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL ), a leading global specialty minerals company, today ushered in a new era for controlled release urea with the launch of eqo.x, a groundbreaking rapidly biodegradable release technology designed for open field agriculture. This innovative solution is achieved through a coating, which will help farmers maximize agricultural crop performance while also limiting environmental impact, by reducing nutrient loss and by increasing nutrient use efficiency (NUE) up to 80%. The release technology also allows for increased or similar yields with reduced fertilizer rates, can help reduce the number and...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $2.94 to $86.61 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for November delivery fell $3.28 to $92.36 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 4 cents to $2.39 a gallon. September heating oil fell 11 cents to $3.56 a gallon. October natural gas rose 13 cents to $9.26 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hvac#Interior Design#Air Conditioning#Energy Engineering#Business Industry#Linus Business#Madrid#Esg
The Associated Press

Russian top oil executive dies; fall from window blamed

MOSCOW (AP) — The chairman of the board of Russia’s largest private oil company, which criticized Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, fell out of a hospital window and died, Russian news reports said Thursday. The circumstances of Lukoil chairman Ravil Maganov’s death were unclear. The state news agency Tass cited an unnamed law enforcement source as saying Maganov committed suicide while being treated at Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow. The report said he had been admitted there for a heart attack and was taking antidepressants. A Lukoil statement Thursday said Maganov “passed away after a severe illness” but did not give details.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Fed’s hopes, new CEO at Starbucks

Fed is hoping August hiring report will show slowdown. WASHINGTON (AP) — Raging inflation has so scrambled the economy that it’s come to this: If Friday’s jobs report for August were to show a significant hiring slowdown, the Federal Reserve — and even the White House — would likely welcome it. The government is expected to report that employers added 300,000 jobs last month, according to a survey of economists by the data provider FactSet. That would be down sharply from a blockbuster gain of 528,000 in July and an average of about 440,000 over the past three months. A weaker pace of hiring should help moderate wage increases and lift hopes that inflation pressures are starting to ease.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 11:49 a.m. GMT

With no immunity, Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa faces legal troubles. COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who returned home after seven weeks in exile following protests over economic hardships, could face legal action over forced disappearances of activists now that he has been stripped of constitutional immunity, a lawyer said Saturday. Rajapaksa flew to Colombo around midnight Friday from Thailand and was escorted under military guard to his new home in the capital. He has no pending court cases because he was protected by constitutional immunity as president. A corruption case against him during his time as a top defense official was withdrawn soon after he was elected in 2019.
WORLD
The Associated Press

US OKs $1B arms sale to Taiwan as tensions rise with China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday announced a more than $1 billion arms sale to Taiwan as U.S.-China tensions escalate over the status of the island. The $1.09 billion sale includes $355 million for Harpoon air-to-sea missiles and $85 million for Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, the State Department said. The largest portion of the sale, however, is a $655 million logistics support package for Taiwan’s surveillance radar program, which provides air defense warnings. Early warning air defense systems have become more important as China has stepped up military drills near Taiwan, which it regards as a renegade province. The State Department said the equipment is necessary for Taiwan to “maintain a sufficient self-defense capability.” The administration notified Congress of the sale after close of business on Friday.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
China
The Associated Press

Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail

NORRTALJE, Sweden (AP) — Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Sunday was on the campaign trail a week before Sweden’s national election to tackle fears over gang violence and rising electricity bills. Andersson traveled by bus to communities near Stockholm to try to reassure voters. The election on Sept. 11 comes amid a sense of rising insecurity, with a spate of shootings in Sweden making crime a key campaign issue. Russia’s war against Ukraine led Sweden, along with Finland, to take the historic step of applying to join NATO. That step has reassured many, and is so uncontested it hasn’t been an issue in the campaign before the election. But Andersson said that Russia’s energy “warfare” against Europe, including a cutoff of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, has become an issue that voters keep raising with her as she campaigns for her left-wing Swedish Democratic party.
EUROPE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy