kymkemp.com
$10K in Grant Money Available to Humboldt County Artists
Humboldt County artists and craftspeople are encouraged to submit grant applications for the 2022 Victor Thomas Jacoby Award, which includes $10,000 in funding for four recipients. Each fall, local artists can apply for the award — sponsored by Humboldt Area Foundation and Wild Rivers Community Foundation — by submitting examples...
kymkemp.com
Here’s a Look at Some of the Art Showing at This Friday’s ‘Arts! Arcata’
Celebrate the visual and performing arts in Downtown Arcata during 2nd Friday Arts! Arcata September 9th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. We want to Welcome all our community members to come out and visit with us for a lively night market of local art displayed in our downtown stores. As an additional bonus, this month the center of the plaza will be converted into a beer garden and will feature music as well as some local vendors!
kymkemp.com
Holding Space: Remembering Those Who Are Lost Due to Suicide and Working to Prevent the Loss of Others
In recognition of September Suicide Awareness Month, Southern Humboldt Family Resource Center and SoHum Health are presenting Holding Space, a community gathering on Friday, September 9, from 5-7 pm in Garberville Town Square. Community members are invited to come together to remember the ones lost to suicide and provide support for all who have been touched by it. There will be live music by Yard Duties, dinner by Il Forno, and a community space to share stories and write messages of support. Attendees can bring photos or items to remember their loved ones if they wish, or simply come and be present. Mental health resources and community groups will be onsite, and counseling will be available.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt & Del Norte Central Labor Council Endorses Fernandez
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
CDFW Announces Angling Closure for Lower Klamath River
Due to dramatically increased harvest rates of Chinook salmon above the Highway 101 bridge, the recreational fishing quota for the Lower Klamath River will be imminently met. Based upon California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) projections of the recreational fall-run Chinook salmon catch on the Klamath River, anglers will meet the Lower Klamath River adult fall-run Chinook salmon quota below the Highway 96 Bridge near Weitchpec for the 2022 season as of 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.
kymkemp.com
Learn About Plant and Marsh Ecology on a Tour of the Arcata Marsh
Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, September 10. Meet leader Barbara Reisman at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on plants and/or Marsh ecology. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
kymkemp.com
Letter Writer Voices Opposition to SB 38 Barring Cash Payments for Recycling
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Air Quality Report for September 4th
This is a press release from North Coast Air Quality:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex will continue to produce smoke although activity has decreased. The USFS Air Resource Advisor indicates that with less active fire growth yesterday, not as much smoke was produced and air quality conditions will again be similar. Northeast winds in the early morning may bring smoke into communities West and South of the Campbell Fire area. The morning inversion will lift by mid-afternoon and Northwest winds across the fire area will move smoke out of Willow Creek and communities North along the Trinity River. Smoke from the new Mountain and west of Weed north of Redding will start to impact eastern Trinity County late afternoon into evening.
North Coast Journal
Sandwiches Past and Present at Grotto
You’ve likely had your last dollop of blue-green Chicago relish in Humboldt for a while, as Chicago Dog House has left the building — specifically the one formerly occupied by Deo’s in Henderson Center (428 Grotto St., Eureka). But the spot didn’t remain vacant long. Paula Harris has lately opened Grotto there, with a stacked list of sandwiches and wraps.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Health Officials Recommend Taking These Precautions to Help Avoid Mosquitoes
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Environmental Health (DEH):. Recently, the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Environmental Health (DEH) has received an increased number of public inquiries about mosquitoes in and around Humboldt Bay and coastal areas.
North Coast Journal
Yes, They Are Racist. What Now?
Progress often provokes a vicious response from those who wish to maintain the status quo. Much as the election of this country's first Black president fueled the retaliatory rage of right wing white supremacists, leading to Trump's election and an increase in racist attacks, it is clear that the progress this community has made toward acknowledging the Wiyot peoples' rightful place on this land and in leadership is now provoking the anger of those who have become accustomed to holding power for generations — namely, wealthy landowners and developers.
Mount Shasta Herald
Animal crossings to protect wildlife could be coming to these Northern California highways
The California Department of Transportation wants to build animal crossings over and under North State highways to help wildlife navigate across them. Future projects include a $10-$15 million overcrossing on Highway 97 in Siskiyou County. Crossings would make roads safer for animals and motorists, Caltrans Environmental Planner Wesley Stroud said.
kymkemp.com
YouTube Creator Rides Humboldt County Rail on Homemade Rail Cart in Real Life Minecraft
Minecraft fans have another outlet for their video game passion. A YouTube channel follows the creator, TechWizard, as they attempt to clear achievements from the Minecraft video game in real life. The video, Real Life Minecraft – “On a Rail” Achievement shows the creator clearing the Minecraft “On a Rail”...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 8:51 p.m.] Death Investigation at Fatal Fire East of Eureka
The coroner is at today’s residential fire east of Eureka in the 5100 block of Woodland Way off Myrtle Avenue after a body was discovered in the smoking ruins of the one story wood house not long after firefighters arrived on scene. According to our reporter Mark McKenna who...
kymkemp.com
Missing Woman Possibly Last Seen Near Buckhorn Summit
The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 60-yearold missing female, Rebecca Ann Tatro (aka Rebecca Fuller, Rebecca Daignault, Rebecca Capoeman). Rebecca is believed to have been traveling to Redding, CA from Eureka, CA on or around August 22, 2022. She was possibly seen around that date on Highway 299 in the area of Buckhorn Summit.
kymkemp.com
Fire in Post Mountain Destroys One Hooper and Two Small Water Tanks
About 5:30 p.m., local residents called for assistance with a fire at a property on Madrone Road near the intersection with Pipeline in Post Mountain, according to Trinity County’s Post Mountain Volunteer Fire Chief Astrid Dobo. She told us, “When we got there, citizens were trying to break a...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt Bay Fire crews knock down structure fire on B Street in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt Bay Fire crews rushed to the scene of a structure fire that broke out this evening at 5 p.m. on B Street in Eureka. Police, fire and emergency services were on scene to extinguish the flames and assist people fleeing the home. There was significant...
kymkemp.com
Reports of an Active Shooter in Fortuna Turned Out to Be an Intoxicated Juvenile Making Threats, According to Fortuna Police
This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. On Saturday September 3, 2022 at about 11:43 P.M. Fortuna Officers received multiple reports of an active shooter at an event taking place at the Fortuna Veterans Memorial building in the 1400 block of Main Street. Officers arrived on scene and encountered several subjects outside the building, who related that the alleged suspect had fled the area on foot and was last seen headed westbound. Initial responding officers were able to determine that the suspect had fled and there were no injured persons on scene.
lostcoastoutpost.com
A NURSE WRITES: No One’s Telling You What You Have to Do About COVID Anymore, but Here’s What You Can Do
I have enjoyed the warm summer here in Humboldt County, and I’ve been spending time in my sunny backyard with my family, getting my annual reminder that sunscreen is not magical and needs reapplication. United Indian Health Services (UIHS) has even hosted some outdoor community events at our clinics throughout the region, some for the first time in three years. Seeing old friends, clients and coworkers in person has been as soothing and needed as those precious sunny summer days are to my mental health.
kymkemp.com
Fully Involved Vehicle Fire on Patricks Point Drive
At 2:37 p.m. on September 1st, Westhaven Fire was requested to respond to a passenger car fire in the 3200 block of Patricks Point Drive in Trinidad. At this time, the fire, dubbed the Point IC, is contained to a fully involved car. Please avoid the area if possible.
