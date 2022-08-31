In recognition of September Suicide Awareness Month, Southern Humboldt Family Resource Center and SoHum Health are presenting Holding Space, a community gathering on Friday, September 9, from 5-7 pm in Garberville Town Square. Community members are invited to come together to remember the ones lost to suicide and provide support for all who have been touched by it. There will be live music by Yard Duties, dinner by Il Forno, and a community space to share stories and write messages of support. Attendees can bring photos or items to remember their loved ones if they wish, or simply come and be present. Mental health resources and community groups will be onsite, and counseling will be available.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO