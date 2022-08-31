Read full article on original website
Backstage News On Ronda Rousey's WWE Clash At The Castle Status
Ronda Rousey, as of midweek, was reportedly not scheduled to travel to Cardiff, Wales for Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey was originally earmarked for the show at Principality Stadium, but WWE changed up its initial plans for the Baddest Woman on the Planet.
Drew McIntyre Has Warning For Tyson Fury Ahead Of WWE Clash At The Castle
Clash at the Castle main event challenger Drew McIntyre gave advice to WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury about attending the big event in Cardiff. "Three words to learn and you've got it 'Battle at the Castle,'" two-time WWE Champion McIntyre told the "Gorilla Position," mocking Tyson Fury's recent flub. "Stay at my match though. End of the match, do what you want. In the match you just sit there and watch me. I'm not running into your boxing matches with chairs."
Celebrities Who Should Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When it comes to pro wrestling, celebrities can be the match that starts a fire. Mr. T was the draw of the original WrestleMania and helped boost Hulkamania to a whole new level. Mike Tyson did the same a generation later with WrestleMania XIV and Steve Austin. Celebrities can add an air of prestige to wrestling, draw new viewers in to give it a try, or just have entertaining interactions in this crazy cartoon world.
Theory Believes WWE NXT Star Is The Randy Orton Of His Generation
Theory bridged past and future in interview on the YouTube-based SHAK Wrestling, where he spoke about John Cena's impact on his personal and professional life while offering his pick on which wrestler could inherit Randy Orton's star spot in the WWE orbit. SHAK Wrestling host Shakiel Mahjouri questioned Theory on...
Road Dogg Confirms Changes To Two WWE Star's Ring Names
One of the many changes that have occurred in WWE since Vince McMahon's retirement is certain wrestlers are again being billed with a first and last name instead of just one or the other. "Road Dogg" Brian James, who reportedly recently returned to WWE as Senior Vice President of LIve...
Bayley Addresses Whether Sasha Banks And Naomi Will Join Her Stable
Sasha Banks and Naomi have not been seen on WWE programming since walking out of the May 16 edition of "Raw" together. In walking out, the duo placed their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. With Vince McMahon retiring and Laurinaitis' contract being terminated, there may be a way for Banks and Naomi to return under the new regime which has Triple H as Chief Content Officer and Head of Talent Relations. Former tag team partner of Banks, Bayley, has recently formed a stable with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai and discussed whether or not Banks and Naomi would join her group.
EC3 Claims That Former WWE Superstar Took Inappropriate Videos Of Wrestlers Without Their Permission
Patrick Clark Jr., who competed as Velveteen Dream in WWE, was recently arrested on charges of first-degree battery and trespassing. However, EC3 wasn't shocked to learn that his former colleague was in trouble with the law. While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, EC3 said that Clark Jr. "has a lot of demons in the closet" and went on to share a story about finding inappropriate videos of other wrestlers on his phone.
Major Heel Turn At WWE Clash At The Castle
After much speculation throughout the summer, Dominik Mysterio has finally turned heel. Dominik's heel turn happened during Saturday's WWE premium live event, Clash at the Castle. After Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Dominik entered the ring with them and instead of celebrating their win, he gave Edge a low blow. He also attacked his father, who had tried to plead with him to stop his attack on Edge.
Backstage News On AAA Possibly Working With Jeff Jarrett And Conrad Thompson
Jeff Jarrett recently left his post as WWE's SVP of Live Events and was replaced by Road Dogg. The Hall of Famer hasn't revealed what his plans are moving forward, but after a recent "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast, we may have a vague idea. In fact, the veteran could be set to return to the ring.
Startup Wrestling Company Reportedly Sends Serious Offer To Bray Wyatt
Ever since WWE released Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) on July 31, 2021, there has been much speculation about when he is returning to WWE or when he will be going to other wrestling promotions. In a new report from Fightful Select, there is reportedly a standing offer from a "startup...
Drew McIntyre Comments On The Fan Response To Him Saying 'Wrestling' On WWE TV
Vince McMahon was known for banning words and phrases during his 40-year tenure as the CEO and Chairman of the Board for WWE. Two of the most well-known phrases/words that were banned were "wrestling" and "wrestler," despite the fact that WWE stands for World Wrestling Entertainment. McMahon is officially retired following allegations of using company money to pay women he engaged in inappropriate sexual relations with to keep silent, therefore, Triple H has taken over as head of creative. On the August 15 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre engaged in a promo battle ahead of their match where McIntyre stated, "We're wrestlers in a wrestling ring, let's just freaking wrestle!"
The Untold Truth Of Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns is arguably the most polarizing act in the history of professional wrestling. His singles run as a babyface from 2014 until 2020 was major in terms of his strong positioning and booking, but will be remembered as inconsistent with how WWE fans reacted toward him at the time.
Solo Sikoa Makes WWE Main Roster Debut At Clash At The Castle
"NXT" Superstar Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut this Saturday, September 3 at the Clash at the Castle event. Sikoa made his debut while helping his cousin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title against Drew McIntyre. His older brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso weren't at the event due to not being cleared. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions were attacked by McIntyre this past Friday on "SmackDown."
Triple H Reveals Whether Or Not He Watches AEW
With Triple H at the helm of creative in WWE as its Chief Content Officer, many have questioned whether or not he pays attention to the AEW product. That question was asked by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport and Triple H had the following response. "Do I watch it on...
Ricky Starks Opens Up About Being 'The Oddball' In Team Taz
Ricky Starks became a part of All Elite Wrestling relatively early in the company's history, accepting one of Cody Rhodes' open challenges for the TNT Championship on the June 17, 2020 edition of "Dynamite." Since then, he has spent most of his run as part of the Team Taz stable, but the recent disintegration of his relationship with Powerhouse Hobbs has set him on a new path as a singles star. In a new interview with The Ringer, Starks looked back on the original Team Taz that saw Brian Cage teaming with Hobbs and Starks.
Brodie Lee Reportedly Expected To Be Included In Upcoming AEW Project
Brodie Lee's memory will not only live forever, it will fight forever. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brodie Lee will be a playable character in the upcoming "AEW Fight Forever" video game. Brodie Lee joins deceased wrestling legend Owen Hart in the game. The report notes that AEW struck a deal with Owen's widow Dr. Martha Hart.
Triple H Confirms 'There's Some Truth' To Top WWE Star Walking Out Recently
Vince McMahon announced his retirement on July 22, 2022, stepping down from WWE after about 40 years. That night, WWE put on their normal edition of "Friday Night SmackDown," however, between the time the announcement came out and "SmackDown" happened, drama went down backstage. Triple H, who has taken over as Head of Creative, confirmed rumors regarding Brock Lesnar walking out of "SmackDown."
Darby Allin Gives His Thoughts On Cody Rhodes, Sting
AEW star Darby Allin has nothing but good things to say about former on-screen rival Cody Rhodes, who left AEW in January and returned to WWE, the company that released him in 2016. "People can say whatever about Cody ... now that he's gone," Allin said on the "DDP Snake...
Triple H Describes His Conversation With Vince McMahon Before Taking Over WWE Creative
In July, Vince McMahon resigned from WWE in the midst of sexual misconduct allegations that saw unaccounted hush money paid to former employees. The world of WWE was immediately rocked, but one man stepped up in the form of Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Married to McMahon's daughter and new WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Levesque became the new head of creative, a position held by McMahon since the 1980s. Now, Levesque has revealed the conversations he had with his father-in-law — admitting that "What if?" talks had previously occurred between them — before taking over WWE creative.
Sting's Famous WCW Stunt Was Much Scarier Than It Seemed
The Sting versus nWo storyline is one of the most memorable aspects of WCW's late '90s period. The storyline is also notable for a famous stunt in which Sting rappelled from the rafters to confront members of the faction. "The Icon" performed this stunt for two years, but in a 2004 interview with Wrestling Epicenter (per Pro Wrestling Stories), he revealed that he almost died the first night it was executed.
