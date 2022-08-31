ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

BYD stock plummets as investors worry Warren Buffett’s share sale signals his intent to exit the Chinese EV maker completely

By Grady McGregor
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49TDg0_0hc7OWKI00

Shares in Chinese electric-vehicle maker BYD dropped as much as 12% in Hong Kong on Wednesday, wiping $10 billion from the firm’s valuation, after Warren Buffett reported that his firm had sold over 1 million shares in the company.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has owned BYD shares since 2006 and earned a return of over $7 billion on an initial $232 million investment . The firm’s recent BYD stock sale amounted to only a slight reduction in its stake, shrinking Berkshire holdings to 19.92% of BYD’s Hong Kong shares from 20.04%, according to a Hong Kong exchange filing .

But investors are spooked since the sale was Buffett’s first BYD divestment in 14 years , and the sale plays into rumors that Buffett is exiting BYD altogether. In July, a stake sale roughly the size of Buffett’s holdings in BYD appeared in the Hong Kong exchange’s clearing system, prompting speculation that the billionaire investor was preparing to dump all his firm’s holdings in the company. The head of one Hong Kong brokerage told the Financial Times at the time that it was “very disturbing” to see Buffett potentially pulling the plug on his BYD investment.

View this interactive chart on Fortune.com

BYD and Berkshire Hathaway did not immediately respond to Fortune’ s request for comment.

Some investors are interpreting the sale as a sign of a larger selloff to come.

“There is too much uncertainties [in Chinese markets], and I think [Buffett] got a little bit nervous,” Yang Liu, chief investment officer for Atlantis Investment, told CNBC . “Maybe we’ll see more.”

Kerry Goh, chief investment officer at Kamet Capital Partners in Singapore, told Bloomberg that Berkshire Hathaway is “most likely profit taking” rather than liquidating its entire BYD position. “BYD has done very well for [Berkshire], especially in the last three years. It’s not their style to sell just because someone says China is uninvestable,” he says.

The share sale sunk BYD’s stock despite the EV maker recently overtaking Tesla as the world’s largest electric-vehicle maker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jv9HE_0hc7OWKI00
Visitors take photos of a car from BYD at the Chengdu Motor Show 2022 in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 26, 2022.

On Monday, BYD reported that car sales jumped 300% in the first half of this year compared with the first half of 2021. In total, BYD sold 641,000 electric vehicles through June compared with Tesla’s 564,000. But while BYD edged out Tesla in total cars sold, Tesla still claims the crown in selling fully electric units. Roughly half of BYD’s car sales are plug-in hybrid electric vehicles while the other half are battery-only units. Tesla’s car sales, on the other hand, are all fully electric. BYD reported $521 million in net income in the first half of this year, a figure that was at the top end of analyst estimates .

BYD has also gotten a strong start to the second half of the year. In July, BYD sold a record 162,000 cars, even as its peers struggled amid COVID lockdowns and a global chip shortage.

https://twitter.com/Dunne_ZoZoGo/status/1564660730548301827?s=20u0026t=0YDsXm7azIh6GWxJrUeSfQ

That Buffett’s stock sale coincided with BYD’s hot streak has perplexed industry analysts like Michael Dunne , CEO of Chinese auto consultancy ZoZo Go, who called the move “puzzling.”

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

Comments / 50

You Miss Me Now!
3d ago

E.V. will be like the disco Era, very short lived and then poof, gone! The world is far far away from EV. Just look at the price to replace the batteries! Fossil fuels for another 200 years!

Reply(4)
16
Doug Coulter
2d ago

Worked for Warren few years back, he may be a hay seed from Wichita but knows when to get out of certain markets, better pay attention!

Reply(2)
7
Guest
2d ago

Yep that’s right all the billionaires and millionaires got a lot of money invested in China and China is going to see to it they lose it all over cheap labor. And then they are going to try to recoup their money they lost in China from Americans so I don’t think I will be buying anything time to hunker down save and wait

Reply
3
Related
Fortune

‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Stock#Investors#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Business Personal Finance#Chinese#The Financial Times#Fortune Com
Markets Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warned the biggest market bubble in history would end with the 'mother of all crashes.' He just hinted the collapse is now underway.

Michael Burry indicated that the stock-market collapse he predicted is now underway. The "Big Short" investor joked that his followers are still asking him when the crash is coming. Burry has suggested the S&P 500 could plummet by another 53% before bottoming out. Michael Burry sounded the alarm on the...
STOCKS
Business Insider

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
REAL ESTATE
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
The Independent

Elon Musk’s ex on his ambition, romantic past and why he can’t settle down: ‘His certainty does not translate’

For Jennifer Gwynne – who dated Elon Musk in 1994 – her relationship with the world’s richest man was short but sweet, and full of mementos she’s kept in storage until today. Now, Gwynne is auctioning off old photos and items she was gifted from the future billionaire, mainly because she feels it was just about time.Jennifer Gwynne, now 48 years old and living with her family in South Carolina, met Elon Musk when they were both resident advisors in the same freshman dorm at University of Pennsylvania. Speaking to The Independent, Gwynne recalls how the two hit it off...
CELEBRITIES
Fortune

Fortune

204K+
Followers
8K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy