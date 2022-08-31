Natomas Unified School Board trustee Ericka Harden accused of stealing vase from hotel

Natomas Unified School Board member Ericka Harden accused of stealing vase from hotel 02:39

SACRAMENTO - The Natomas Unified School District is disciplining one of its own board members after she was accused of stealing a vase from a hotel.

Trustee Ericka Harden calls the incident a misunderstanding. Surveillance video shows Harden walking out of the front doors of an Embassy Suites hotel with a big red vase in one hand before a hotel employee shouts at her to stop.

The hotel manager sent the school district a letter accusing Harden of trying to steal the vase. It left the full Natomas Unified School District and the school superintendent to determine whether Harden should face discipline.

"I was hoping as limited as possible that I would have to speak cause it's extraordinarily uncomfortable for everyone…but especially when this is 20 percent of my boss," said Natomas Unified School District Superintendent Chris Evans.

"I don't have a need to steal a vase, I might not be the richest person on the planet but a thief is one thing that I am not…it's unfortunate that they did not send over the entire video," said Harden.

Harden's said she planned to show the vase to a relative who was outside the hotel and that she had asked a hotel employee for permission to do it.

The board voted to discipline Harden, saying her story had inconsistencies. She will be stripped of all her leadership roles and required to take several training courses to get them back.