Roseville, CA

Call Kurtis: Woman wants solar panels removed after bill went up

By Kurtis Ming
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

ROSEVILLE - Many Californians have installed solar panels at home to cut down on their energy bill.

But a Roseville viewer says the bill for her elderly parents went up, and now she wants the panels removed. She says that, rather than her parents' monthly bill declining, it actually doubled because of charges that weren't ever disclosed.

Now, these seniors are locked into a 20-year contract and the company wouldn't let them out. Our volunteer of 16 years, Jan, called the solar company and they offered a full refund and removed the panels.

"They sent out papers for her to sign and she was able to resolve it to her satisfaction and seemed very happy," said Jan.

If you feel ripped off, during a solar project, we told you the state now has a restitution fund where you can recoup your costs.

Click here to find out how to apply.

Comments / 29

livin the dream
4d ago

Idiots put panels on my roof and it never saved me a dime!! Asked why after a few years,and they said I needed to trim 2 trees.Done!! Still nothing... S.C.A.M......🤬

Reply(2)
15
Reuben Garcia
4d ago

I hear some bad situations from people that went solar. I got someone coming Saturday from Sunrun to talk about their program. I think I'm just going to pass on this so called Solar Energy deal. sounds like a scam. 🚫🔋🌞

Reply(7)
8
Mayhapitsme
4d ago

I haven't had a pge bill (minus $18 service fee) since I bought mine in 2019. if they put them in right, you shouldn't either. now if you let them put them on your roof for "free". that's their scam. they make money, you don't. you only get like 20%. plus all the pge fees.

Reply
7
 

CBS News

Call Kurtis: Energy bill rose after solar panels were installed

Many Northern California residents are installing solar panels at home to cut down on their energy bill, but a Roseville woman says the bill for her elderly parents went up, and she wanted them removed. She says the supposed drop in her parents' monthly bill made it double over what, she says, were undisclosed charges.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Placerville residents, businesses 'frustrated' by green stoplight program along Highway 50

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The stoplights along Highway 50 going through Placerville are staying green this weekend as part of a new program. El Dorado County’s "Trip to Green" pilot program is meant to look at if keeping the lights green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on certain weekends helps reduce traffic congestion on Highway 50. This Labor Day weekend is the second of three weekends when this is being tested. In addition to the traffic lights staying green, north and south access at the Highway 50 intersections in downtown Placerville are also closed off.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Business
FOX40

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento historians look to preserve, tell story of city's first gay and lesbian newspaper

SACRAMENTO — The story behind Sacramento's first gay and lesbian newspaper is making headlines again.The Center for Sacramento History is calling on those who put it on the map, including the publisher, to make sure its groundbreaking legacy is remembered.Linda Birner grew up on Winding Way - a teenage girl whose hobby gave her a head start. The young photographer soon became a graphic artist and a go-getter in the women's movement. Her political activism put her center stage on the "No on 6" bill in 1978."The John Briggs initiative was about to be on the ballot," Birner said. "He...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Poll shows support for tax increase to fund homeless services

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A recent poll shows there is support around the Sacramento region for a tax increase that would fund more homeless services. Sacramento State’s Institute for Social Research conducted the poll with about 1,950  residents living in Sacramento, Sutter, Yuba, Yolo, Placer and El Dorado counties. They were asked, “Would you support […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Industry Week

Extreme California Heat to Shutter Manufacturers Next Week

California Governor Gavin Newsom this week issues a state of emergency as triple-digit temperatures bear down on the state, ordering some manufacturers to cease operations, encouraging electric vehicle drivers to charge at night and allowing ships in harbor to keep their engines on instead of using shore power from the grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Shed burned, but all other structures saved after grass 4-acre fire near Elverta

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters battled a grass fire near the Rio Linda and Elverta areas on Friday. The scene was along the 1800 block of Kasser Road. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene quickly and found several structures were threatened. Firefighters were quickly put in place to defend the structures. With the help of a copter doing airdrops, crews were able to contain the flames at four acres. One shed was destroyed, Metro Fire says, but all the other structures were saved. 
ELVERTA, CA
ABC10

House fire under investigation in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District battled a fire Friday morning in Sacramento County. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Sunrise Pines Drive, near Mather Airport. The fire was knocked down and all three people in the house made it out. Two people were medically evaluated and released.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
cooldavis.org

Local Bike Touring: A Low Carbon Alternative to a Road Trip. . . and Much More Fun

Bike touring can be a great way to take a vacation. You may be looking for an alternative to the same old car or airplane-based trip. You may want to satisfy your wanderlust in a climate friendly way. You may simply need to get out of town and outside. You may be looking for a way to stretch your limited vacation savings. Or you may want to get some exercise while you are traveling.
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

Suspicious device deemed safe by Sacramento Police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department has confirmed that their Explosive Ordinance Disposal was working an incident in the 3100 block of Broadway. Police said that a suspicious device was reported in the area. Around noon the police department said that the object was determined safe and officers have cleared the area.
SACRAMENTO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

California Zero Bail Reform Bill Fails in State Assembly

On Wednesday, even after scaling back a zero-bail bill, it could not muster the votes needed to pass out of the State Assembly. The bill would have reformed the states cash bail system. Needing 41 votes to pass, SB 262 came up 9 votes short in the State Assembly with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
