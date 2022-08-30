Read full article on original website
New Tuskegee University band director aims to bring ‘new energy and new vision’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee University Crimson Piper Marching Band is under new leadership. J. William Nicholas has been hired as the new band director. Originally from Orlando, Florida, he brings in years of experience at more than 10 high schools across the Southeast and recently served as associate director of bands at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
Selma Sun Center Stage Interview: Jerria Martin; Director of Drug Free Communities of Dallas County
The Drug Free Communities of Dallas County's Hope Dealers have released a music video for their song "Drug Free Like Me" featuring guest appearances from various public faces from Selma and throughout the county. Appearances include the probate judge's office, Vaughan Regional Medical Center, the fire department, the police department,...
Tommie O'Neal inducted into Hall of Fame
The annual Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame awards ceremony was held at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Inductees were introduced by name and cities across the state of Alabama with a summary of reasons for the nominations. Ten were inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2022, four for the Lifetime Achievement Commendation, and thirteen for Special Awards recipients.
After ‘egregious and unconscionable’ Alabama child labor allegations officials want apology
Tallapoosa County political and economic leaders are calling on a Hyundai supplier to apologize after it was accused by federal officials of employing children at its Alexander City plant. The U.S. Department of Labor in August accused SL Alabama of Alexander City with “employing oppressive child labor” in violation of...
Col. Brian Vaughn assumes command of 187th Fighter Wing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Col. Brian E. Vaughn is officially the new man in charge of the Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing. Vaughn assumed command during a ceremony Thursday afternoon at Dannelly Field. Governor Kay Ivey was in attendance for the ceremony alongside other state and local elected leaders.
Community members voice complaints at first MPS town hall
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents and community members put pressure on the new Montgomery Public Schools superintendent at Tuesday’s town hall meeting. “And I do get you been here for six weeks, but at $255,000, sir, I want to see some results,” one attendee said. The room was...
Labor Day activities planned for Tallapoosa County
7 - 11 a.m. Want fresh dinner ingredients for the holiday, but not at high grocery store prices? Then shop local this Saturday at The Alex City Farmers Market. Tour downtown and mingle with neighbors as local farmers sell fresh food. Find a variety of homemade products from local artisans, including jams, jellies and household items.
Program Provides Medical Service in Rural Communities
There’s a shortage of doctors in rural communities across the country. And that means those areas — lack adequate of healthcare services. But there’s a program in Selma — working to address the health needs of people in west Alabama. The Rural Health Medical Program provides...
The mystery behind Troy’s masked, banana-wielding students
Their videos in total have gotten nearly 1 million likes.
Hearing on voting machine lawsuit is today
A judge will hear a motion to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the use of vote counting machines today in Montgomery at 9:00 a.m. The lawsuit was originally brought by Republican primary candidate Lindy Blanchard and State Rep. Tommy Hanes. The candidates had originally sought to bar the use of the vote tabulation machines in the May 24 Republican primary.
Montgomery initiative helps minority-owned businesses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - COVID-19 has made doing business in the country harder, especially for minority-owned businesses. The city of Montgomery has started an initiative called “Doing Business in Montgomery” to target minority businesses that are struggling to stay afloat. The city announced its plan to transfer $20...
Pay It Forward: Herbert Blackmon of Orrville
Herbert Blackmon is a retired teacher. He was nominated for being a champion for the less fortunate and true servant leader. Blackmon spent 35 years in education, and now gives back to his community through special programs at the Five Points Community Development Center. “He has dedicated his retirement life...
Ecore International plans $25 million Alabama manufacturing facility
Ecore plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark, where it will create 84 jobs. Ecore turns recycled tires into high-performance flooring and other materials. Ecore. Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing...
Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a youth residential facility in Tuskegee. That suit alleges physical and sexual abuse led to a teen’s suicide. The lawsuit stems from the death of 15-year-old Connor Bennett, who lived at Brighter Path Tuskegee, formerly called Sequel,...
Tuskegee farmer gets help from Tito’s Handmade Vodka
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Josie Gbadamosi moved from California to Tuskegee in the late 60s. She’s done a lot during her time in Alabama since then. “I owned a grocery store at one time,” said Gbadamosi. “I owned a snack and shack. I also ran a daycare service.”
Juvenile hit, injured by vehicle in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile was hit by a vehicle in Montgomery Friday, according to police. Cpl. Ernestina McGriff said officers were called to the 3400 block of Carter Hill Road after a report that someone had been hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile female with non-life-threatening injuries.
Unofficial end to summer features football, food and more
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to the best month of the year, not just because it’s my birthday month, but this weekend is also Labor Day weekend. With two HBCU Classics happening this weekend in the capital city, there is no shortage of fun. With what is being called HBCU Weekend, there are a ton of events to choose from. The HBCU Week Afterglow concert series, featuring various musicians, will be in downtown Montgomery from Thursday through Saturday. The HBCU Charity Golf Tournament will be at 8 a.m. on Friday at Lagoon Park Golf Course. Labor Day Classic featuring Alabama State University and Miles College happens on Saturday with a 5 p.m. kickoff. Then, on Sunday, you can enjoy the Boeing Red Tails Classic at Cramton Bowl, featuring Tuskegee and Fort Valley State University.
$25M manufacturing investment coming to south Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ecore International has announced plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. It is the largest converter of recycled rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.
PHS implements new safety measures for sporting events
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville High School is implementing new safety measures for its sporting events. Officials said the new procedures will address security concerns and prevent potential issues in the future. The following policies are now in effect at Stanley-Jensen Stadium:. Clear bag policy. No passes out. All school...
Shots fired near Montgomery school prompts brief lockdown
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police investigated shots fired in the area. Montgomery police responded to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road, which is in the same block as Seth Johnson Elementary School, on a shots fired report.
