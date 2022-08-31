ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Back to school fashion trends

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — It's all about layers as we head back to school. Layers keep you comfortable throughout the fluctuating temperatures of the day. Producer & stylist Jodi Mayers joined KARE 11 News Saturday to discuss school fashion ideas for students in elementary school, high school and college.
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

Abbott Northwestern restricts access to ER early Saturday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis hospital had to restrict access to its emergency department early Saturday morning after an incident there, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported fight that was updated to shots fired just after 2 a.m. Saturday near Hennepin and Lagoon avenues.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Black police officers help local families get ready for school

ST PAUL, Minn. — Twelve-year-old Andre Conner and his mom are just about done shopping for clothes and supplies. Now, they can check two more things off the back-to-school checklist after receiving a free backpack and haircut at "Backpacks and Barbers." The National Black Police Association-Minnesota Chapter hosted the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

After school snacks for on-the-go families

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Need some help planning nutritious snacks the whole family will enjoy?. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger, joined KARE 11 News Saturday to discuss good snack options to pack your refrigerator and pantry with, along with highlighting how to successfully prep and plan healthier snacks.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
KARE 11

Workers at the University of Minnesota plan picket protesting low wages, greenwashing

MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of college students are moving on to campus at the University of Minnesota on Tuesday, while workers for the U host an informational picket. Scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday and run through 5 p.m. at Centennial Hall on the Minneapolis campus, custodians, dining workers, gardeners, and several other service workers are demanding an end to low wages, homelessness, and discrimination.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Suspected avian flu case detected in Hennepin County

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — Hennepin County Emergency Management is urging residents to remain diligent after identifying a suspected case of avian flu in the county. According to the Board of Animal Health, the case was detected in a small backyard producer flock of about 20 birds. Quarantine for the flock began on Aug. 30, 2022.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday. Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West. When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Four shot outside north Minneapolis liquor store

MINNEAPOLIS — Four people were transported to hospitals with "potentially life-threatening" injuries after a shooting Friday night outside a north Minneapolis liquor store. Minneapolis Police say they believe the shooting happened after a fight broke out inside Merwin Liquors Minneapolis on West Broadway. The fight continued into the parking lot, where two men and two women were shot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Huntington Bank Stadium at U of M

MINNEAPOLIS — September is here, football is in the air and Gopher fans are ready to pack Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus and kick off the 2022 season against coach Jerry Kill and his New Mexico State Aggies. To celebrate, we launched our drone and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Missing 9-month-old boy found safe, mother charged with kidnapping

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — A toddler reported abducted and missing in Shakopee has been found safe, sheriff's officials confirmed early Wednesday. The child's non-custodial mother, 25-year-old Zenitra Zaphorah Forester, has been charged with kidnapping. Law enforcement said the 9-month-old boy was taken from protective custody at the Scott County Government...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KARE 11

BCA issues missing person alert for 9-month-old in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking the public's help in finding a toddler reported missing in Shakopee. Officials identified the child as 9-month-old Jahki Forester, who they say was wearing a red Mickey Mouse onesie and red pants. Police suspect the boy was removed...
SHAKOPEE, MN
