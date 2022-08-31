Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Back to school fashion trends
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — It's all about layers as we head back to school. Layers keep you comfortable throughout the fluctuating temperatures of the day. Producer & stylist Jodi Mayers joined KARE 11 News Saturday to discuss school fashion ideas for students in elementary school, high school and college.
Abbott Northwestern restricts access to ER early Saturday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis hospital had to restrict access to its emergency department early Saturday morning after an incident there, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported fight that was updated to shots fired just after 2 a.m. Saturday near Hennepin and Lagoon avenues.
Two months into new THC law, focus is renewed on keeping edibles away from kids
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The staff at "Love Is An Ingredient" in Columbia Heights has stayed busy this summer, to say the least. "We've seen a lot more customers," CEO Mason Alt said. "That's for darn sure." Since Minnesota legalized hemp-derived THC products July 1, Alt estimates that he's...
Black police officers help local families get ready for school
ST PAUL, Minn. — Twelve-year-old Andre Conner and his mom are just about done shopping for clothes and supplies. Now, they can check two more things off the back-to-school checklist after receiving a free backpack and haircut at "Backpacks and Barbers." The National Black Police Association-Minnesota Chapter hosted the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After school snacks for on-the-go families
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Need some help planning nutritious snacks the whole family will enjoy?. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger, joined KARE 11 News Saturday to discuss good snack options to pack your refrigerator and pantry with, along with highlighting how to successfully prep and plan healthier snacks.
University of Minnesota service workers hold 'practice picket' for higher wages on move-in day
MINNEAPOLIS — More than 1,500 service workers at the University of Minnesota are preparing to strike. Members with Teamsters Local 320 held a "practice picket" Tuesday afternoon as they marched outside Centennial Hall on the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities campus during move-in day. Their members include custodians, gardeners, dining...
Workers at the University of Minnesota plan picket protesting low wages, greenwashing
MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of college students are moving on to campus at the University of Minnesota on Tuesday, while workers for the U host an informational picket. Scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday and run through 5 p.m. at Centennial Hall on the Minneapolis campus, custodians, dining workers, gardeners, and several other service workers are demanding an end to low wages, homelessness, and discrimination.
'This will be a first': Eden Prairie company works to revolutionize organ transplants
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — More than 2 million people need dialysis or a kidney transplant to survive, according to the National Kidney Foundation. But what if they didn't? What if nobody had to wait for an organ to survive?. Miromatrix, an Eden Prairie-based biomedical company, is trying to change...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspected avian flu case detected in Hennepin County
HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — Hennepin County Emergency Management is urging residents to remain diligent after identifying a suspected case of avian flu in the county. According to the Board of Animal Health, the case was detected in a small backyard producer flock of about 20 birds. Quarantine for the flock began on Aug. 30, 2022.
Suspect in Minneapolis CSI shooting plans 'duress and insanity' defenses
The 24-year-old woman charged with attempted murder in the April 2022 shooting of Minneapolis Police crime scene investigator Nikki Lenway has admitted to investigators and prosecutors that she pulled the trigger, according to court filings. Colleen Larson is charged with her boyfriend Tim Amacher, the father of Lenway’s child, who...
U of M touts second-largest, most diverse freshman class in school history
MINNEAPOLIS — A buzz returned to the University of Minnesota campus Monday as freshman began to move into the dorms for the fall semester, a rite of passage that happens like clockwork every August. This year, there's a lot of them. According to the school, the freshman class in...
5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday. Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West. When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Memorial Health responds to claims of discrimination and harassment during nurses union meeting
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — As 15,000 registered nurses across Minnesota prepare for a possible strike, some say they're witnessing discrimination and harassment. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) points to an alleged incident at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale. The nurses union claims that on August 12, a group was meeting...
Check out the guests who stopped by the KARE Barn at the State Fair Wednesday
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The crowds at this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together have been huge, and a lot of people have made their way over to the KARE Barn. Read on for a look at the guests who swung by the KARE Barn during KARE 11 News at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Four shot outside north Minneapolis liquor store
MINNEAPOLIS — Four people were transported to hospitals with "potentially life-threatening" injuries after a shooting Friday night outside a north Minneapolis liquor store. Minneapolis Police say they believe the shooting happened after a fight broke out inside Merwin Liquors Minneapolis on West Broadway. The fight continued into the parking lot, where two men and two women were shot.
Man detained after barricading himself inside Minneapolis hospital room
MINNEAPOLIS — A man was hospitalized for a mental evaluation on Thursday night after Minneapolis Police said he held himself up in a Fairview Riverside hospital room while threatening staff and security. According to a statement, police said the man threatened to harm officers with the city's 1st precinct...
KARE in the Air: Huntington Bank Stadium at U of M
MINNEAPOLIS — September is here, football is in the air and Gopher fans are ready to pack Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus and kick off the 2022 season against coach Jerry Kill and his New Mexico State Aggies. To celebrate, we launched our drone and...
Judge rules Apple River stabbing suspect will stand trial for homicide
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. — The man accused of fatally stabbing a Stillwater teenager and injuring four others during a tubing trip on Wisconsin's Apple River will stand trial for homicide, a St. Croix County judge ruled Friday. In August, 52-year-old Nicolae Miu was charged with first-degree intentional homicide...
Missing 9-month-old boy found safe, mother charged with kidnapping
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — A toddler reported abducted and missing in Shakopee has been found safe, sheriff's officials confirmed early Wednesday. The child's non-custodial mother, 25-year-old Zenitra Zaphorah Forester, has been charged with kidnapping. Law enforcement said the 9-month-old boy was taken from protective custody at the Scott County Government...
BCA issues missing person alert for 9-month-old in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking the public's help in finding a toddler reported missing in Shakopee. Officials identified the child as 9-month-old Jahki Forester, who they say was wearing a red Mickey Mouse onesie and red pants. Police suspect the boy was removed...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0