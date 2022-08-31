ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Former pain doctor Mark Dean sentenced to prison

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Mark Dean, the former doctor convicted of sexually assaulting his patients, will serve 12 years and 10 months in prison. He was sentenced to 40 years total, with all but the 12 years 10 months suspended. Dean was sentenced Wednesday afternoon. He was convicted in...
NBC 29 News

Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Pain Specialist charged in a series of sexual assaults by his former patients will serve nearly 13 years in prison. Doctor Mark Dean was arrested four years ago, but the matter has dragged on through delays. Sentencing Wednesday, August 31, comes from...
WHSV

Body cam protesters appear in Augusta County court Friday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A group of protesters appeared in Augusta County court Friday for noise ordinance and disorderly conduct violations. The charges stem from protests over body cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies in June and July of 2021. The judge heard one case for the...
NBC12

2 juveniles charged in alleged assault at Mechanicsville High School

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Two juveniles have been charged in connection to assault allegations at Mechanicsville High School. On Aug. 19, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip of an alleged assault that happened at the school. After working with the Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, deputies say...
WTOP

Affidavit: Virginia woman found dead had refused abortion

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Investigators say that a day before his pregnant girlfriend was found dead in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Raquiah King was found fatally shot near a Hanover County intersection...
crozetgazette.com

Secrets of the Blue Ridge: The Stories Pictures Tell

The trio of aviators, grinning from ear to ear, posed with their custom-built flyer: one at each wingtip and the third stationed at the cockpit controls. In that summer of 1938, their aspirations were limited only by the wild-blue-yonder skies above the mountain summits that surrounded their airfield. Blackwell’s Hollow...
wfxrtv.com

Federal fugitive shot, killed by police in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the deadly police shooting of a federal fugitive. Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth, 60, who was wanted for a federal probation violation.
NBC 29 News

Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
schillingshow.com

Death spiral: Daily Progress won’t print Labor Day edition

Signaling the onset of its own demise, Charlottesville’s Daily Progress will skip Monday’s print edition. In a desperate, deathbed effort to self-resuscitate, the struggling daily newspaper recently has declared a far-left, anti-American editorial position and has pledged to support a political and social equity agenda. That course clearly...
WHSV

Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two misdemeanor charges after a burglary at a Waynesboro ice cream shop. On August 10 around 9:50 a.m., Waynesboro officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream along West Main Street for a...
WAYNESBORO, VA

