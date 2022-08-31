Read full article on original website
State trooper ‘apprehends’ runaway horse on I-64 in Albemarle County
The horse, named Mia, had reportedly been "on the run" from a nearby farm for the last two days.
wfxrtv.com
Navy officer charged in girlfriend’s death ‘frustrated’ she refused abortion day before her body found in Virginia, records show
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A U.S. Navy officer charged with murder in connection with his pregnant girlfriend’s death took her to an abortion clinic in Virginia Beach but she refused the procedure, according to an affidavit. Hours later, her body was found in Hanover County. Raquiah King’s...
What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 161: Reader Edition
To kick off another reader edition of this series of articles, these photographs were taken on North Delphine Avenue at an intersection in the town of Waynesboro — which is located in Virginia west of Charlottesville — by a reader of The Gate who wishes to remain anonymous.
cbs19news
Former pain doctor Mark Dean sentenced to prison
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Mark Dean, the former doctor convicted of sexually assaulting his patients, will serve 12 years and 10 months in prison. He was sentenced to 40 years total, with all but the 12 years 10 months suspended. Dean was sentenced Wednesday afternoon. He was convicted in...
NBC 29 News
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Pain Specialist charged in a series of sexual assaults by his former patients will serve nearly 13 years in prison. Doctor Mark Dean was arrested four years ago, but the matter has dragged on through delays. Sentencing Wednesday, August 31, comes from...
WHSV
Body cam protesters appear in Augusta County court Friday
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A group of protesters appeared in Augusta County court Friday for noise ordinance and disorderly conduct violations. The charges stem from protests over body cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies in June and July of 2021. The judge heard one case for the...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County man arrested for armed robbery of Market Street Cafe on Rio Road
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. An Albemarle County man is in custody following an armed robbery at the Mark Street Café on Rio Road on Wednesday. Evin Jose Yanez-Zavala, 22, is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail on an armed...
Two students charged with assault following investigation at Mechanicsville High School
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office has announced that, after dozens of interviews, it has completed its investigation into the alleged criminal assault at Mechanicsville High School.
Mechanicsville hazing investigation ends; sheriff addresses misinformation
The investigation was launched following an August 19 anonymous tip about an alleged assault. In the days that followed, Mechanicsville High School suspended its football programs.
NBC12
2 juveniles charged in alleged assault at Mechanicsville High School
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Two juveniles have been charged in connection to assault allegations at Mechanicsville High School. On Aug. 19, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip of an alleged assault that happened at the school. After working with the Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, deputies say...
WHSV
Community members gather in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in honor of Khaleesi Cuthriell
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -“It has been a year since they realized that Khaleesi was missing and I think it is very important to keep her story out there in hopes that someone eventually comes forward and tells the truth about what happened to her,” Erin Landes said.
WTOP
Affidavit: Virginia woman found dead had refused abortion
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Investigators say that a day before his pregnant girlfriend was found dead in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Raquiah King was found fatally shot near a Hanover County intersection...
Owner of property in Hanover animal abuse case dies. What comes next?
The man connected to a Hanover property where officials found decomposing animal corpses and skeletons has died.
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: The Stories Pictures Tell
The trio of aviators, grinning from ear to ear, posed with their custom-built flyer: one at each wingtip and the third stationed at the cockpit controls. In that summer of 1938, their aspirations were limited only by the wild-blue-yonder skies above the mountain summits that surrounded their airfield. Blackwell’s Hollow...
wfxrtv.com
Federal fugitive shot, killed by police in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the deadly police shooting of a federal fugitive. Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth, 60, who was wanted for a federal probation violation.
NBC 29 News
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
schillingshow.com
Death spiral: Daily Progress won’t print Labor Day edition
Signaling the onset of its own demise, Charlottesville’s Daily Progress will skip Monday’s print edition. In a desperate, deathbed effort to self-resuscitate, the struggling daily newspaper recently has declared a far-left, anti-American editorial position and has pledged to support a political and social equity agenda. That course clearly...
cbs19news
Virginia State Police investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Rappahannock County
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Rappahannock County. The crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10:22 a.m. near the intersection of Route 211, Lee Highway, and Route 626, Rock Mills Road. Police say that a 2020 Subaru...
WHSV
Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two misdemeanor charges after a burglary at a Waynesboro ice cream shop. On August 10 around 9:50 a.m., Waynesboro officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream along West Main Street for a...
I-95 North reopened in Hanover after crash
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 88.7, just south of the Lewistown Road exit. The northbound left lane, center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all currently closed.
