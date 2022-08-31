Warning: Roads Across the Prescott National Forest Unsafe for Low Clearance Vehicles or Impassable

Read full article on original website
Oregon wildfire triples its reach in 1 day, burning thousands more acres and forcing evacuations
(CNN) — A southwestern Oregon wildfire burning since mid-August spread rapidly from Friday to Saturday thanks to strong winds, more then tripling its total burned acreage in one day and prompting evacuation orders, fire officials said. The Rum Creek Fire, about a 50-mile drive northwest of Medford, has burned...
US gets first Winter Storm Warning of the season
Close to a foot of snow could fall in this area as it undergoes the first Winter Storm Warning of the season for the U.S. While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season.
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer
Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
WATCH: Death Valley National Park Flash Flooding Washes Everything Away in Wild Video
The name Death Valley National Park…doesn’t really invoke images of water. But the area went through a flash flood recently. Flooding can just happen in an instant and the outdoors can be scary when it happens. In certain regions, some moderate flooding is good and expected. However, there are times when the waters rise too high, flow too fast, and cause a lot of issues. This is one of those times.
Flash flooding at a national park in New Mexico forced the evacuation of about 160 people
About 160 people had to shelter in place for hours at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico due to flash flooding before they were evacuated Saturday, authorities said.
Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 14:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-31 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. If you have not packed your evacuation kit yet, now is the time to do so. This includes items like important documents and essentials you cannot live without. Fill your vehicle`s fuel tank. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit weather.gov/medford/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in your area. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * AFFECTED AREA - In NorCal...For the warning; Northeast Fire weather zone 284 and northwest Fire weather zone 285. This includes Tionesta, Newel, and Tulelake, plus Lava Beds National Monument. For the watch; all of fire zones 284 and 285. This includes all of eastern Siskiyou county and all of Modoc county. - In Oregon...For the warning; Eastern fire weather zone 624. This includes Beatty, Bly, Lorella, Lakeview, and Valley Falls, plus the Fremont- Winema-National Forest. For the Watch; Fire weather zones 625 and 625. This includes almost all of Lake county, and all of Klamath county except for north of Klamath Lake west of Chiloquin and Chemult. * WIND...10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to or in excess of 35 mph, especially along ridges. * HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding over the Southern United States to Move Toward the Lower Mississippi Valley
Heavy rain has continued to persist over the southern United States as of Monday evening, August 22, causing widespread flooding in multiple cities and towns. US weather authorities have issued renewed weather alerts regarding the potential spread of the inclement weather to the Lower Mississippi Valley in the next several days this week.
Officials in Mississippi Urge People To Evacuate as Record Setting Rains Cause Flood
A day after ordering residents of Jackson, Mississippi, to "get out immediately," the mayor of the state's largest city is asking people not to dismiss evacuation warnings as record-breaking rain threatens to flood streets and infiltrate houses within the next two days. On Sunday evening, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told...
Red Flag Warning issued for Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 19:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District; East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS ALSO EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610 AND OR611 The threat for red flag conditions had diminished. Thus the red flag warning will be allowed to expire.
Flash Flood Emergency over Heavy Rain Issued for Jackson, Mississippi
Flash flood emergency has been issued for Jackson, Mississippi, as an unprecedented heavy rain battered the state capital city and other areas. Various reports suggested that an overnight torrential rain from Tuesday to Wednesday, August 23 to August 24, flooded roads and highways around central Mississippi, including in Hinds County.
More than 39 million under excessive heat warnings as scorching heat wave expands
An extreme heat wave that has been ongoing for days across much of the West will show no signs of fading over the Labor Day weekend. In fact, while some in the Northwest may encounter a reprieve from the heat, others will see the mercury rise even more over the coming days as the intense heat spreads eastward.
Floods, heat waves, drought, wildfires, tornadoes: Summer 2022 will be one for the record books
Unfortunately, the sweltering summer of 2022 will be one that many won’t forget, for disastrous reasons. Climate change amped up the weather conditions in the past few months, leading to a series of unpredictable and unprecedented weather events with catastrophic and even fatal endings. Here are some of the record-breaking summer weather events of 2022 impacting people around the globe:
Stormy weather to disrupt holiday plans for portions of Northeast
Following a beautiful start to September across much of the Northeast, AccuWeather forecasters caution that Mother Nature is poised to throw a wrench into holiday weekend plans. A slow-moving area of low pressure is expected to bring deteriorating weather conditions as it moves into the region through the early week....
Heavy Rain Forecasted at Texas-Oklahoma Corridor; Travel Delays Expected
Heavy rain is likely to persist from northern Texas to southern Oklahoma corridor into the middle of the week, according to the latest weather forecasts. Based on the weather outlook, there is a risk of extensive flooding, excessive runoff, travel delays, and drought relief. The torrential rain's main threat will...
