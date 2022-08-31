Update on Fatal Yarnell Pedestrian Incident: YCSO Hosting Community Meeting

Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Community meeting held in aftermath of deadly crash involving Yavapai County sergeant
Days after a sergeant with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office struck and killed a woman while driving home in Yarnell, the community came together for a meeting with officials. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
AZFamily
Yarnell community begs for changes after woman hit, killed by Yavapai sergeant
YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The community center in Yarnell was packed with standing room only Thursday afternoon. Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, an ADOT official, and community members packed the place to have a meeting after a deadly crash last week. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Dakota...
prescottenews.com
Skull Valley Cleanup Scheduled for the end of September
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Skull Valley. The cleanup will be at the Skull Valley Transfer Station, 12970 West Van Dickson Road, north of Skull Valley, on the west side of Iron Springs Road, near the railroad underpass.
ABC 15 News
Yarnell community coming together to advocate for crosswalk following deadly pedestrian crash
YARNELL, AZ — On Thursday, an Arizona community will be coming together to push for a crosswalk. This comes after a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office sergeant hit and killed a woman crossing the street in Yarnell last Friday. Seventy-four-year-old Donna Gordon was leaving dinner with friends when she was...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley to Install Speed Humps on Prescott East Hwy
The Town of Prescott Valley, as part of a speed mitigation effort, will install temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The speed humps are part of the plan to slow traffic on Prescott East Highway, as development continues to grow to the north. Immediate steps the Town and County are taking to curb speed in addition to the speed humps include:
AZFamily
Two hurt, suspect arrested after police situation locks down stores at Estrella Marketplace in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has been arrested and two are injured after an active police situation locked down several stores in Goodyear. Goodyear police say there was an altercation between two people outside near Walmart in Estrella Marketplace around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Multiple Arizona’s Family viewers reported that they were locked down inside for about an hour as an active investigation took place. While rumors swirled of an active shooter inside the Walmart, police confirmed that there is no current active shooter situation.
theprescotttimes.com
Speed Humps Coming to Prescott East Highway
Town Of Prescott Valley to Install Speed Humps on Prescott East Highway this week. The Town of Prescott Valley, as part of a speed mitigation effort, will install temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway. beginning Thursday, Sept. 1. The speed humps are part of the plan to slow traffic...
theprescotttimes.com
Town of Prescott Valley seeks water input with new survey
Town of Prescott Valley Council and water resource professionals are asking for the public’s input on the critical topic of water. The Town is distributing a survey to understand community members’ needs for information about the water supply, water conservation, and the state regulatory environment under which the Town operates.
fox10phoenix.com
Cottonwood Police K-9 helps officers find 50K fentanyl pills during traffic stop
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - A Cottonwood Police K-9 helped officers seize thousands of fentanyl pills during a routine traffic stop on Aug. 31, officials said. Police had pulled over a sedan along Interstate 17 near the McGuireville exit because of a cracked windshield. "K-9 Otto was deployed to conduct a narcotics-sniff...
Breaking: 2 boys allegedly threatened to shoot up Prescott school
Two Prescott Valley Charter School boys are in custody for allegedly threatening to shoot up their school, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. They are facing charges for an alleged terrorist threat along with false reporting, according to Sheriff David Rhodes.
theprescotttimes.com
Have you Seen This Man? Nationwide Warrant Issued
Wanted on several crimes committed to local residents and or family members. Nationwide Warrant Issued. FTA; STLK FEAR DTH; AGG DV; AGG HARSMNT X5 – Failing To Appear, Stalking Fear of Death, Aggravated Domestic Violence, and Aggravated Harassment x 5. Yavapai County Warrant Issued info——–> Info.
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale road shut down after box truck crashes into power pole, building
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A major road in Glendale has been shut down after a box truck reportedly struck down a power pole and crashed into a business early Friday morning. Firefighters are asking residents to avoid 51st Avenue between Orangewood and Glendale Avenue for the cleanup. The truck is reportedly...
theprescotttimes.com
Heartbreaking News From YCSO
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK AND KILLED IN VEHICLE INCIDENT INVOLVING YCSO SERGEANT. Last evening at approximately 7 p.m. a 74 year old Donna Gordon of Yarnell was stuck by a vehicle and killed on Highway 89 and Post Road in Yarnell while crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle was a YCSO Sergeant on his way home from his shift. YCSO has asked the Department of Public Safety’s Vehicular Crimes Unit to investigate the incident and interview eyewitnesses. Initial reports show that impairment was not a factor.
AZFamily
Flames rip through mobile homes at factory in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters are battling a fire that heavily damaged mobile homes at a factory in Goodyear on Friday night. Aerials from the chopper show several homes damaged and crews still battling the flames near Litchfield and Yuma roads. It’s unclear what sparked the flames.
Arizona Police On The Lookout For Alleged Alligator Dumped In Valley Lake
Police received reports of a possible alligator in a nearby lake.
theprescotttimes.com
Cleaning Up The Squatters On State Land
YCSO AND AZ STATE LANDS ARREST SQUATTER AND LEAD MASSIVE CLEANUP EFFORT. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in.
SignalsAZ
Weekend Events for Prescott Valley and Beyond for September 2, 3, and 4
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Here are the top weekend events happening in Northern Arizona and beyond! Be sure to check out the SignalsAZ events calendar, brought to you by Desert Financial Credit Union for great things in your community.
prescottenews.com
Opinion: Why School Board Elections Are So Important – Buz Williams
Many people, maybe a majority of voters, don’t vote in School Governing Board elections. In the Tri-City area, with all our retirees, many of them may think that since none of their children or grandkids attend local schools, school board decisions don’t effect them. Those who feel this way are greatly mistaken.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how 10 West Commerce Park sale broke Buckeye record
Phoenix-based developer Creation announced on June 22, 2022, the sale of 10 West Commerce Park in Buckeye for $130 million — a new high-water mark for industrial building transactions within the municipality. The 860,602-square-foot facility — now home to a Funko distribution center — was sold to Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation in a joint venture with an affiliate of Cohen Asset Management.
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Labor Day Weekend!
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Take a quick break and check out the Labor Day weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
