NME
Netflix announces premiere date for new Korean original drama ‘Glitch’
Netflix has announced a premiere date for its upcoming Korean original drama series Glitch, starring Jeon Yeo-bin, Nana and more. Netflix Korea made the announcement earlier today (September 2) sharing the premiere date and first poster for the upcoming mystery series, which will star Jeon Yeo-bin (Vincenzo, Alienoid) and Nana (Oh! Master, Memorials), among others.
NME
Former NU’EST singer Baekho drops ‘Savior’, the latest addition to the ‘Good Job’ soundtrack
Former NU’EST member Baekho has unveiled his latest single ‘Savior’ as his contribution to the official soundtrack to K-drama Good Job. The new song dropped on September 1 along with an accompanying video, which features snippets from the mystery-romance series interspersed with footage of Baekho recording the track in the studio.
NME
Confidence Man cover ‘Heaven’ by Bryan Adams (via DJ Sammy) for ‘Like A Version’
Confidence Man have covered DJ Sammy’s dance version of Bryan Adams‘ ‘Heaven’, performing it in-studio for the ‘Like A Version’ segment on Australian radio station triple j. The cover was broadcast earlier this morning (September 2), and saw co-frontpeople Janet Planet and Sugar Bones...
NME
HYBE announce change in venue for BTS’ ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan
HYBE have announced a change in venue for BTS‘ upcoming ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan. The music label took to the boyband’s official Weverse page today (September 2) to announce that BTS’ ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan, which was previously meant to be held at the Ilgwang Special Stage, will now be held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium on October 15 for free. The concert was organised in support of the city’s bid to host the World City Expo in 2030.
NME
Role Model on ‘Cross Your Mind’: “It has a bit of a London vibe to it”
Role Model spoke to NME about new single ‘Cross Your Mind’ backstage at. , explaining the track has a “London vibe” to it. Watch our full video interview above. Released last week (August 26) ahead of Role Model’s (real name Tucker Pillsbury) stint headlining the Festival Republic Stage at the twin festivals, he told NME that the song was written to fill a gap in his setlist.
Zayn Malik Through the Years: From One Direction Member to Solo Hitmaker
Zayn Malik almost missed his chance at fame. On the morning of his audition for The X Factor UK in 2010, he felt so nervous that he decided not to go — that is, until his mother, Tricia, basically dragged him out of bed and helped change his mind. The rest, as they say, was […]
NME
Eliza Rose becomes first female DJ to top the Official Singles Chart in 20 years
Eliza Rose has become the first female DJ to top the Official Singles Chart in more than 20 years with her dance hit ‘B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)’. The last female DJ to top the Official Singles Chart was Sonique with the single ‘It Feels So Good’ in 2002. The club anthem entered the UK Singles Chart three weeks ago and jumped to the top today overtaking Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’, David Guetta’s ‘What Love Can Do’, and Central Cee’s ‘Doja’.
NME
Listen to Suede’s stomping new single ‘That Boy On The Stage’
Suede have shared a new track called ‘That Boy On The Stage’ – you can listen to it below. The song will appear on the band’s ninth studio album ‘Autofiction’, which is due for release on September 16 via BMG (pre-order/pre-save here). “It’s about...
NME
TO1’s Chan to sit out of KCON US Tour 2022 in New York due to health concerns
WAKEONE has announced that TO1 member Chan will be absent from the upcoming New York stop of the KCON US Tour 2022 amid health concerns. The South Korean label took to the K-pop boyband’s official Twitter page yesterday earlier today at New York local time (September 1) to announce that member Chan will not join the rest of his bandmates in the group’s performances at the upcoming New York stop of the KCON US Tour.
NME
Kanye West hits out at Adidas chief Kasper Rørsted with fake death post
Kanye West has hit out at Adidas again with a new post imagining the death of the sportswear brand’s chief Kasper Rørsted. The rapper shared a photo of a fake New York Times front page on Instagram, which has since been deleted, with the headline: “Kasper Rørsted also dead at 60”.
NME
MEO Kalorama day three: Nick Cave holds a spiritual end of summer gathering
“I’ll be up there in a minute,” Nick Cave tells his band The Bad Seeds as he stands inches away from the crowd at Lisbon’s MEO Kalorama festival. “It’s too much fucking fun down here.” For the legendary singer’s headline performance, stairs have been built from the stage to carry Cave all the way down to the audience, where he parades along a narrow platform on the barrier. If the frontman could get any closer to the crowd, he would be in it.
NME
REM’s Michael Stipe releases single ‘Future If Future’ on climate-friendly vinyl
Michael Stipe has released track ‘Future If Future’ – his debut solo track, which originally arrived in 2018 – on the world’s first commercially available bioplastic 12″ vinyl. Produced by Brian Eno, the split single also features ‘Oh My Heart’ by Beatie Wolfe. Proceeds...
NME
Scottish singer signs record deal after viral ‘Complex’ TikTok hit
Scottish singer-songwriter Katie Gregson-MacLeod has signed to Columbia Records, after amassing 100,000 views on her 45-second TikTok clip. Watch the video of the heart-felt track, ‘Complex’ below. After posting ‘Complex’ to the app with the caption “here’s my saviour complex” on August 5, the singer woke up the...
NME
Anthrax cancel 2022 European tour due to “logistical issues” and high costs
Anthrax have cancelled their 2022 European headline tour, citing logistical and financial issues. The New York heavy metal band had been due to play numerous shows across Europe following their upcoming run of dates in the UK, which is still set to begin as planned on September 27. Taking to...
NME
Oliver Sim cancels North American, UK and European tour dates
Oliver Sim has announced the cancellation of his forthcoming ‘Hideous’ tour, which was scheduled to run over 17 dates across North America, Europe and the UK. In a statement shared on his Instagram account, the artist (who also performs in The xx) cited complications with timing for his decision. The tour was primed to launch Sim’s forthcoming solo debut, ‘Hideous Bastard’, and as he wrote in his statement: “Part of the reason Hideous Bastard came to be was imagining playing the songs live. But timing is everything and sometimes things don’t quite come together the way we’d hoped.”
NME
‘The Osbournes’ to return in “funny and moving” BBC reboot
The Osbournes are set to return for a new reality series on the BBC. The original show, which aired on MTV from 2002 to 2005, followed the domestic life of Ozzy, Sharon and their children Jack and Kelly in Beverly Hills, California. As Ozzy and Sharon look to move back...
NME
Watch Yungblud dance through exhilarating new ‘Tissues’ video
Yungblud has shared the official music video for his latest single ‘Tissues’ – you can watch it below. Released on Tuesday (August 30), the song sees the Doncaster artist – real name Dominic Harrison – sample The Cure‘s classic track ‘Close To Me’. ‘Tissues’ appears on Yungblud’s self-titled third album, which came out today (September 2).
NME
11 Bit Studios to stop giving keys to Steam curators amidst reseller controversy
11 Bit Studios has announced it will no longer be giving game keys to Steam curators after a majority were resold. Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, 11 Bit Studios wrote: “Starting today (September 2) we won’t be granting game keys to Steam curators.”. “Based on our...
NME
Matty Healy denies that The 1975 will feature on Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’
Matty Healy has confirmed that a “leaked” tracklisting for Taylor Swift’s upcoming ‘Midnights’ album is fake, after The 1975 were listed as a featured artist on it. The fake leak generated buzz when it circulated on social media yesterday (September 3), with the album’s cover art – which currently has its 13 songs listed as ‘Track One’, ‘Track Two’, ‘Track Three’ and so on – photoshopped to include actual song names. Among them were three songs with featured artists: ‘In My Dreams’ with The 1975, ‘Good In The Dark’ with Lana Del Ray, and ‘Halle’ with Stevie Nicks.
NME
Death Cab For Cutie announce 2023 UK and European tour dates
Death Cab For Cutie have announced plans for a UK and European tour in 2023. See the full list of gigs below, and find tickets here. The band will hit the road for a series of shows which kick off on March 1 in Milan before the tour reaches the UK at Rock City in Nottingham on March 18. It will wrap up with a performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 29, their first at the legendary venue.
