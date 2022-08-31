ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix announces premiere date for new Korean original drama ‘Glitch’

Netflix has announced a premiere date for its upcoming Korean original drama series Glitch, starring Jeon Yeo-bin, Nana and more. Netflix Korea made the announcement earlier today (September 2) sharing the premiere date and first poster for the upcoming mystery series, which will star Jeon Yeo-bin (Vincenzo, Alienoid) and Nana (Oh! Master, Memorials), among others.
HYBE announce change in venue for BTS’ ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan

HYBE have announced a change in venue for BTS‘ upcoming ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan. The music label took to the boyband’s official Weverse page today (September 2) to announce that BTS’ ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan, which was previously meant to be held at the Ilgwang Special Stage, will now be held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium on October 15 for free. The concert was organised in support of the city’s bid to host the World City Expo in 2030.
Role Model on ‘Cross Your Mind’: “It has a bit of a London vibe to it”

Role Model spoke to NME about new single ‘Cross Your Mind’ backstage at. , explaining the track has a “London vibe” to it. Watch our full video interview above. Released last week (August 26) ahead of Role Model’s (real name Tucker Pillsbury) stint headlining the Festival Republic Stage at the twin festivals, he told NME that the song was written to fill a gap in his setlist.
Eliza Rose becomes first female DJ to top the Official Singles Chart in 20 years

Eliza Rose has become the first female DJ to top the Official Singles Chart in more than 20 years with her dance hit ‘B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)’. The last female DJ to top the Official Singles Chart was Sonique with the single ‘It Feels So Good’ in 2002. The club anthem entered the UK Singles Chart three weeks ago and jumped to the top today overtaking Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’, David Guetta’s ‘What Love Can Do’, and Central Cee’s ‘Doja’.
Listen to Suede’s stomping new single ‘That Boy On The Stage’

Suede have shared a new track called ‘That Boy On The Stage’ – you can listen to it below. The song will appear on the band’s ninth studio album ‘Autofiction’, which is due for release on September 16 via BMG (pre-order/pre-save here). “It’s about...
TO1’s Chan to sit out of KCON US Tour 2022 in New York due to health concerns

WAKEONE has announced that TO1 member Chan will be absent from the upcoming New York stop of the KCON US Tour 2022 amid health concerns. The South Korean label took to the K-pop boyband’s official Twitter page yesterday earlier today at New York local time (September 1) to announce that member Chan will not join the rest of his bandmates in the group’s performances at the upcoming New York stop of the KCON US Tour.
MEO Kalorama day three: Nick Cave holds a spiritual end of summer gathering

“I’ll be up there in a minute,” Nick Cave tells his band The Bad Seeds as he stands inches away from the crowd at Lisbon’s MEO Kalorama festival. “It’s too much fucking fun down here.” For the legendary singer’s headline performance, stairs have been built from the stage to carry Cave all the way down to the audience, where he parades along a narrow platform on the barrier. If the frontman could get any closer to the crowd, he would be in it.
Scottish singer signs record deal after viral ‘Complex’ TikTok hit

Scottish singer-songwriter Katie Gregson-MacLeod has signed to Columbia Records, after amassing 100,000 views on her 45-second TikTok clip. Watch the video of the heart-felt track, ‘Complex’ below. After posting ‘Complex’ to the app with the caption “here’s my saviour complex” on August 5, the singer woke up the...
Oliver Sim cancels North American, UK and European tour dates

Oliver Sim has announced the cancellation of his forthcoming ‘Hideous’ tour, which was scheduled to run over 17 dates across North America, Europe and the UK. In a statement shared on his Instagram account, the artist (who also performs in The xx) cited complications with timing for his decision. The tour was primed to launch Sim’s forthcoming solo debut, ‘Hideous Bastard’, and as he wrote in his statement: “Part of the reason Hideous Bastard came to be was imagining playing the songs live. But timing is everything and sometimes things don’t quite come together the way we’d hoped.”
‘The Osbournes’ to return in “funny and moving” BBC reboot

The Osbournes are set to return for a new reality series on the BBC. The original show, which aired on MTV from 2002 to 2005, followed the domestic life of Ozzy, Sharon and their children Jack and Kelly in Beverly Hills, California. As Ozzy and Sharon look to move back...
Watch Yungblud dance through exhilarating new ‘Tissues’ video

Yungblud has shared the official music video for his latest single ‘Tissues’ – you can watch it below. Released on Tuesday (August 30), the song sees the Doncaster artist – real name Dominic Harrison – sample The Cure‘s classic track ‘Close To Me’. ‘Tissues’ appears on Yungblud’s self-titled third album, which came out today (September 2).
Matty Healy denies that The 1975 will feature on Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

Matty Healy has confirmed that a “leaked” tracklisting for Taylor Swift’s upcoming ‘Midnights’ album is fake, after The 1975 were listed as a featured artist on it. The fake leak generated buzz when it circulated on social media yesterday (September 3), with the album’s cover art – which currently has its 13 songs listed as ‘Track One’, ‘Track Two’, ‘Track Three’ and so on – photoshopped to include actual song names. Among them were three songs with featured artists: ‘In My Dreams’ with The 1975, ‘Good In The Dark’ with Lana Del Ray, and ‘Halle’ with Stevie Nicks.
Death Cab For Cutie announce 2023 UK and European tour dates

Death Cab For Cutie have announced plans for a UK and European tour in 2023. See the full list of gigs below, and find tickets here. The band will hit the road for a series of shows which kick off on March 1 in Milan before the tour reaches the UK at Rock City in Nottingham on March 18. It will wrap up with a performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 29, their first at the legendary venue.
