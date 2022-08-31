ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Meet the American club with an ‘Ajax model’ of competing for titles and creating transfers to Europe

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OUBqT_0hc7JDcg00

It’s far from unheard of for American football players to wind up in the English game, though between Stateside action and appearing in the Premier League there’s often a midway point on the European mainland.

Years ago, quality might have been a consideration stopping clubs making those signings directly. Then it was work permit problems, as Brad Friedel might be among those to attest to. There are still stringent rules in place now regarding age and ‘points’ overseas players must accumulate to earn entry to these shores, but even so we might see the number of American-trained players on the increase soon.

A big reason for that is the rise in player pathways being created for talented youngsters to showcase their abilities and find access to Europe prepared by accommodating clubs - who are increasingly seeing this development model as a way to grow both revenues and their own competitive level.

It is not, however, necessarily in the higher-profile MLS where this change in approach is taking root; instead it’s the USL Championship, the ‘second’ tier of Stateside soccer, though there’s no actual regular link between the two in terms of promotion and relegation.

While some have departed USL as MLS expansion teams, others are now seeing the value and potential they have in their own league to write their own stories, with California-based Orange County SC one of those clubs who have most quickly, and effectively, adopted this strategy.

We don’t need to look far for their inspiration: it’s a regular theme around the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and the Eredivisie, where several clubs are renowned for having elite academies, top-class coaching and a habit of selling players on for astronomical fees after contributing to first-team success.

James Keston is the man at the top of Orange County, the club owner who has overseen the change in approach and who freely admits he has seen what works in Europe, and is merely applying it to football in the USA: titles and transfers .

Initially, he had the opportunity to buy the MLS franchise in Portland. That moment passed by, but he ultimately returned to his roots to get involved in OCSC in 2016. “We wanted to put Orange County on the soccer map,” he told The Independent . It was a journey from somewhere near the bottom of the footballing world in terms of having an elite set-up, but that simply gave a big runway for improvement. “It was unprofessional, scouting was scattershot. There’s nothing revolutionary about what we’re doing on the global scene, we’re following a model which works.

“It’s a model for an Ajax or similar club: You have to commit to a dual role of developing players and competing for a championship. USL is an imperfect league and with good management you have the opportunity to do both things. We’re leaps and bounds ahead of where I hoped we would have been a couple of years ago.

“We’ve positioned ourselves as the professional pathway: we want young players, but the talents haven’t had a technical structure at 14, 15, 16. They’re not taught defensive responsibility and so on. We make sure they’re prepared to be part of a professional set-up and improve game understanding.”

Orange County might have a way to go before they can lay claim to every trait a club like Ajax have, but they’ve made a good start: several young players have now secured transfers into Europe and a trophy is in the cabinet too. That came courtesy of a dream introduction to coaching for the former Burnley, Preston and Southampton - among others - midfielder Richard Chaplow.

Having retired after ending his playing days at the club, Chaplow gained his Uefa A Licence in 2020 and his Pro Licence will follow in due course. “We got off to a good start against a local rival and never looked back,” the head coach told The Independent . He’s not wrong: they beat Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL Championship final, with a “whirlwind start” yielding silverware following a 3-1 win.

This season was rather different, with the team finishing bottom of their conference. “Injuries a nightmare, off-field things, everything that could go wrong has done and we’re having to rise above it,” he said with equal understatement. Those issues have actually continued since we spoke: Orange County made headlines in the last couple of weeks when LA Galaxy were accused of seeking exclusive rights to the stadium OCSC play in, for the use of their second string team. Galaxy’s response suggested they were not considering that course of action, but the matter is far from resolved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ABSaR_0hc7JDcg00

On the pitch remains Chaplow’s focus, and it’s there he can contribute most to ensuring the club follows the project they have set themselves: “We know how it works and what lies ahead. We’re just making sure we stay consistent to what we believe in, because the process worked last year and we believe it will again.”

And so the overarching approach of the club, and increasingly of the league, reaches the manager’s office - that ethos to give talented young players a platform, which in turn can lead to those transfers overseas.

The plan doesn’t end there either: it’s a two-transfer strategy which aims to benefit both clubs and players. Last year, teenage centre-back Kobi Henry was the representative example of that.

The Florida-born 18-year-old was able to get regular gametime as the club surged to glory in 2021, before being sold to French Ligue 1 side Reims for a USL record fee of $700,000.

Swiss-born Oliver Wyss, president of soccer operations and general manager at the club, explained how the absence of the single-entity contracts used in MLS - in other words, the league owns the players and negotiations with any buying clubs go through them - has given rise to a much sharper focus on development.

“The real return of investment in football is in player sales. Annually it’s $8-10bn and the US has participated very little in this,” he told the Independent . “In the USL we control player rights 100%, similar to Europe. So we can do business the same way as everyone else: develop players and move them on.

“We’ve been competitive but it’s the player development model and sales that we’ve been able to show works. Kobi was our fourth successful deal in the last two years. We’ve shown there’s a big market for the USL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zlVgX_0hc7JDcg00

“Kobi has taken it to different numbers. We get a very nice transfer fee but the real thing is a future percentage of the player and that you pick the right club for them. Stade de Reims are playing a team with an average age of 23, 24 years old, then selling for big money to other clubs.”

Hugo Ekitike is a prime example here: the 20-year-old forward was a £25m target for Newcastle this summer, before joining PSG on loan with a view to a deal worth a total of £30m next summer. Put in those terms, it’s clear why the two-transfer strategy has a much bigger chance of paying off. A deal worth even half of that with a 10% sell-on clause would net the original developing club £1.5m, easily more than double the actual initial transfer.

The sell-on clauses OCSC aim to negotiate are in fact significantly higher, 15-20% - if they happen at all.

“There’s never a guarantee a player has a secondary transfer. There are key incentives in deals - appearances, international recognition - but it’s so important to find the right clubs who want to play young players rather than take a higher initial fee from a side where he won’t get anywhere near the team,” Wyss explains.

It doesn’t simply happen overnight, of course, that such a strategy can be decided upon and implemented.

A cultural shift was required, not just within the club but almost within the league itself. Previously there hadn’t been investment in infrastructures which allow young players to develop properly, for example, or even multi-year contracts. There’s also the incredibly difficult job of actually getting the first one over the line: convincing the youngsters initially that Orange County will give them the chance to play, developing them appropriately, getting performances out of them and then being able to persuade potential buyers that the talent can transfer from USL to their own European league.

Lots has to come together for that to happen, but when one success story becomes apparent, a bit of a rush can follow.

In this instance, Ronaldo Damus might have opened the floodgates: a forward now regularly playing in Sweden’s top flight after one prolific season with Orange County. Others have also moved on to Scotland, Germany and France, with more already near-certain to follow later this year and in 2023.

Orange County sales to European clubs

Aaron Cervantes, 20-year-old goalkeeper to Rangers

Bryang Kayo, 20-year-old midfielder to Wolfsburg

Ronaldo Damus, 22-year-old forward to GIF Sundsvall

Kobi Henry, 18-year-old defender to Stade Reims

Next in line:

Francis Jacobs, 17-year-old midfielder with “significant interest in Europe” including Rangers

Korede Osundina , 18-year-old forward

Now other clubs have adopted the approach and the league is actively encouraging such forward thinking, in contrast to their response to Keston when he took over. “Five, six years ago I told the league I wanted to do player development. The attitude was ‘why don’t you focus on selling hotdogs and tickets?’ Now look at USL and what they are doing with marketing and development - it’s a revolution which has happened over the last five years.”

That revolution is being led primarily by Mark Cartwright, previously a player in the English Football League and the former technical director at Stoke City. A little over twelve months ago he departed these shores to head Stateside once more and took over as sporting director of USL.

A driving force in advising clubs during transfers if they require it and showing them why development is vital for both growth and sustainability, he’s impressed with how well the California club have implemented their plan and has no doubts that a bad season will not derail their ambitions.

“Orange County are one of the shining lights. They’ve got the right infrastructure, the alignment of their vision: can we develop, win games and sell players? The president, sporting director and head coach are all on board in what they want to do with recruiting exceptional young talents and giving them a pathway,” he told The Independent .

“They are definitely top of the charts in terms of how they are doing it. Louisville are another who are exceeding expectations, El Paso and four or five teams who are really pushing ahead in this way.

“We’re looking at the bigger picture, the players have to continue getting into the first-team environment [after a transfer]. Then maybe he’s sold to a bigger club and that’s where clubs will make the bulk of the fee because that should be the big transfer. Clubs are buying into that model and young players are seeing what we’re doing - they’re rejecting MLS contracts to come and play here.

“Most of the kids in this country grew up watching European leagues and the dream of the athlete is to move there.”

So keep an eye on Ligue 1, and beyond. The young American talents now looking to break into those sides, and those leagues, might just be the next big-money transfers to reach the Premier League. With a significant cut of that fee heading back to USL clubs, of course.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers promises to maintain belief and work ethic amid dismal Leicester run

Under-pressure Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers insisted he would not shirk responsibility for reviving his rock-bottom side’s fortunes after travelling fans turned on him during a thumping 5-2 defeat at Brighton.Chants of ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ rang out from the disgruntled away end at the Amex Stadium before a ‘Rodgers Out’ banner was unfurled at full-time following the Foxes’ fifth-successive Premier League loss.City led with just 51 seconds on the clock thanks to Kelechi Iheanacho and were level at 2-2 at the break but have taken only one point from a possible 18 after being outclassed in the second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antony seizes his moment to announce Man United arrival with a personality to enthral Old Trafford

As feats of escapology go, it ranked rather higher than finding a way out of Ajax when a fee of £85 million was offered. Antony seemed trapped by the corner flag. Two defenders were converging on him. He faced the crowd, rather than his teammates, and the situation looked lost for a slight figure.Until he conjured something, and almost a goal, out of nothing. He improvised a backheel to Diogo Dalot, the right-back crossed and Christian Eriksen’s volley flew just wide.It was an act of impudence and not the only one. There were the flamboyant attempts to fool Oleksandr Zinchenko,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man United vs Arsenal: Five things we learned as Marcus Rashford steals limelight after Antony’s debut goal

Manchester United made it four wins in a row and dealt Arsenal a first Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday evening.The first big moment of drama came as Gabriel Martinelli raced clear on a counter-attack to beat David de Gea, but the goal was chalked off after a pitchside review for a perceived foul on Christian Eriksen.The first strike which stood came at the other end of the pitch as Marcus Rashford freed Antony and the debutant placed a textbook finish into the corner. That was the end of the scoring for the first half but there was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man United vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Antony and Marcus Rashford goals

Manchester United ended Arsenal’s winning start to the Premier League season in a thrilling clash that saw Antony score on his debut and Marcus Rashford hit a quick-fire double after Bukayo Saka had equalised in the second half.After a bright start by both teams, Arsenal thought they had struck first as Gabriel Martinelli finished a devastating counter-attack but the goal was ruled out by VAR for an earlier foul on Christian Eriksen.From there Arsenal took control but the Gunners were torn apart by United on the break, as Rashford set up Antony to steer a first-time finish past Aaron...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ajax#California Club#American#English#Stateside#European#Usl#Orange County Sc
The Independent

Man Utd vs Arsenal confirmed lineups: Team news for Premier League fixture as Anthony starts

Manchester United host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.It has been a rollercoaster first five games in charge for new manager Erik ten Hag, but his volatile side look to have turned the corner after a difficult start to the season.Man United vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest updates and build-upThe Red Devils have bounced back from damaging defeats to Brighton and Brentford to open the season with three straight victories over Liverpool, Southampton and, on Thursday evening, Leicester.Mikel Arteta's Gunners are in fine form too - the division's best in fact - and top the fledgling Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kyle Walker injury: Man City full-back had ‘problems’ against Aston Villa, confirms Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is waiting to find out the severity of Kyle Walker’s injury as Manchester City’s attention turns to the Champions League.The reigning Premier League champions were held to a surprise 1-1 draw at struggling Aston Villa on Saturday evening after failing to build on Erling Haaland’s 10th goal in six games.Leon Bailey smashed home a superb leveller and shortly after Walker left with an injury that Guardiola is waiting for information on.“He had to be substituted because he had some problems in the first half,” the City boss said. “He continued but at the end he could not continue.“We...
SOCCER
The Independent

Sasa Kalajdzic: Wolves confirm ACL injury suffered by new striker on debut

Striker Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during his Wolverhampton Wanderers debut on Saturday, the club have revealed.The Austrian had only arrived at Compton Park from Stuttgart on Wednesday, having signed a five-year, £15million deal with Wolves.But Kalajdzic’s first game for his new side’s 1-0 victory over Southampton was short-lived after he experienced knee pain in the first half, forcing Bruno Lage to replace his new signing for the second period.“Sasa felt a pain in his knee late in the first half against Southampton. Unfortunately, scans reveal an anterior cruciate injury and he will see a knee specialist...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League to review controversial VAR decisions as a matter of ‘priority’

The Premier League will review the controversial VAR decisions that ruled out goals for Newcastle and West Ham this weekend as a matter of “priority” with the referees’ body PGMOL.Newcastle were denied a goal against Crystal Palace while West Ham saw an equaliser against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge disallowed.Both goals were ruled out following VAR reviews, after the match referees were asked to consult the pitch-side monitors and overturned their original decisions.Newcastle were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace while West Ham were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea, with manager David Moyes and captain Declan Rice leading the criticism...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Wolves confirm Sasa Kalajdzic damaged cruciate ligament injury on his debut

Striker Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during his Wolves debut on Saturday, the club have revealed.The 6ft 7in Austrian had only arrived at Compton Park from VfB Stuttgart on Wednesday, having signed a five-year, £15 million deal with Wolves.But Kalajdzic’s first game for his new side’s 1-0 victory over Southampton was short-lived after he experienced knee pain in the first half, forcing Bruno Lage to replace his new signing for the second half.“Sasa felt a pain in his knee late in the first half against Southampton. Unfortunately, scans reveal an anterior cruciate injury and he will see...
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Man Utd vs Arsenal on TV? Kick-off time and channel for Premier League fixture

Manchester United host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.It has been a rollercoaster first five games in charge for new manager Erik ten Hag, but his volatile side look to have turned the corner after a difficult start to the season.Man United vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest updates and build-upThe Red Devils have bounced back from damaging defeats to Brighton and Brentford to open the season with three straight victories over Liverpool, Southampton and, on Thursday evening, Leicester.Mikel Arteta's Gunners are in fine form too - the division's best in fact - and top the fledgling Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United v Arsenal team news: Antony starts as Oleksandr Zinchenko returns

Antony has been handed his full Manchester United debut in Erik ten Hag's starting line-up to face Arsenal at Old Trafford.The €100m signing from Ajax replaces Anthony Elanga in the only change from Thursday's 1-0 win at Leicester City.Casemiro is still waiting for his first start and remains among the substitutes, as do Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard retain their places for Arsenal despite picking up knocks in the 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in midweek.Oleksandr Zinchenko returns to the starting line-up after recovering from a knee injury which has kept him out for the past...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lioness Demi Stokes says misogynistic abuse online ‘really affected’ England players’ game

Misogynistic abuse on social media “really affected” some of the Lionesses’ ability to play football, England left-back Demi Stokes has revealed.Stokes said the Lionesses were “first and foremost humans” and players should not have to play football while plagued with the fear of enduring online abuse for their performances.The 30-year-old, who played for England women’s national football team at the Women’s Euros, revealed that some of the negativity had even come from old friends. Stokes, whose team beat Germany with an extra-time win to secure England’s first major trophy since the men’s side lifted the 1966 World Cup, said...
SPORTS
The Independent

Cameron Norrie aims to be proactive on court as he reaches US Open second week

Cameron Norrie will take the confidence from his Wimbledon run into a fourth-round meeting with Andrey Rublev at the US Open.The British number one had fallen five times in the third round of grand slams prior to making it to the semi-finals at the All England Club earlier this summer.A higher seeding has clearly helped – at seven in New York, Norrie cannot meet a higher-ranked player until the quarter-finals – while having been there before gives an extra shot of belief.“Especially ticking that box to make the second week for the first time, that was huge for me,” said...
TENNIS
The Independent

Weather warning for thunderstorms across England, Wales and Northern Ireland

Forecasters have issued a weather warning for thunderstorms across parts of the UK.The Met Office has a yellow warning in place from 8pm on Sunday until 4am on Monday, with the weather potentially causing some localised disruption.The warning covers London and south-east England, south-west England, most of Northern Ireland, large parts of Wales, east of England, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Thunderstorms across parts of England, Wales and Northern IrelandSunday 2000 – Monday 0400Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/uhWdWfvTj7— Met Office (@metoffice) September 4, 2022There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray or hail,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

822K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy