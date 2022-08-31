ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

How to wear the Barbiecore trend, according to Khloe Kardashian

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m56ta_0hc7JCjx00

Always three steps ahead of the latest trends, the once neutrals-loving Kardashian sisters are throwing their weight behind a new colour palette: all pink everything.

Khloe Kardashian is the latest star to endorse the so-called Barbiecore trend sweeping through Instagram and TikTok with a brand new “Pop Off Pink” Good American clothing line.

The meteoric rise of the monochromatic pink outfit arrives on the back of viral on-set images from Greta Gerwig ’s upcoming Barbie film starring Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken).

In keeping with the likes of Jacquemus, Balenciaga, Loewe and Valentino, whose Autumn lines are brimming with rosy-toned garments and accessories, Kardashian’s fall collection has gone all in on the head-to-toe in pink look.

Think the “Sorority Pink” cat suit and matching leather bomber paired with the “Cinder-F*cking-Rella Pumps” in “Hot Pink”.

“I’m super, super excited that Barbiecore is a thing and that pink is everywhere. I’m a fan of the color. It adds vibrancy and life to the normally all-black wardrobe people gravitate to in the fall,” The Kardashians star, 38, told Elle on Wednesday (31 August).

“Don’t get me wrong, I love black as a core staple, but having a pop of pink here and there is fun. It’s such an Elle Woods thing to say, but it really does make you happy! I’d say it speaks to my soul.”

The Good American co-founder went on to offer some tips for those not quite ready to go “full Barbie”, which she admits “can get a little overwhelming.”

“You can do a pop of pink if you want to be a little trendy but aren’t comfortable going head-to-toe. You can mix and match, or you could be all monochromatic.

“There are no rules in fashion—and that’s the great part about fashion—but there are no rules with pink,” she adds.

Keen to stake her claim on the all-pink trend, and quick to shut down speculation she had leapt on the Barbiecore craze “two months ago”, she continued: “We thought of this about a year ago. Then when we started seeing everything else coming into play, I was like, “Yes! Okay, we’re on the right page.”

“It just happened; it was very serendipitous, but I’ve always been a big fan of pink.”

“I think everyone’s excited to have some variety for fall. I know it’s still hot everywhere. No matter where you are, it’s just boiling, so I think it’s a fun transitional color. With pink, it’s still hot, but we’re trying to transition. I think it’s great for everyone.”

Even Kardashian’s daughter, True, is a Barbie girl at heart. “She’s a pink girl, through and through,” the mother-of-two said. “Everything’s pink for her. Pink or lavender.”

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Fans Think Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'Didn't Recognize Her New Face'

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and the rest of her famous family are fans of cosmetic surgery (be it going under the knife or having less invasive procedures) even if they don’t always admit it. However, the 41-year-old newly-single Skims founder may have taken things a little too far after splitting with boyfriend-of-nine-months Pete Davidson, as fans have said that she looked completely unrecognizable in one of her latest Instagram Stories. And we’re inclined to agree with them!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West lashes out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills: ‘My kids will not do Playboy and sextapes’

Kanye West has lashed out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills.On Thursday (1 September), the Donda rapper uploaded multiple posts on Instagram, showing messages in which he criticised his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s mother for the way she raised her children.“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, wrote in a since-deleted post.He seemed to be referring to the 2019 and 2007 Playboy magazine shoots Kylie and Kim did in the past.The “Use This Gospel” rapper also posted a screenshot of a chat...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kourtney Kardashian slammed for TikTok video of 10-year-old daughter Penelope’s makeup routine

Kourtney Kardashian has been criticised for posting a video of her 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, sharing her makeup routine.In a since-deleted video posted on Kardashian and her daughter’s joint account, Penelope could be seen with her hair pushed back, as she quickly documented her makeup regimen. The clip, which has been reshared on the popular Reddit community R/KUWTK, showed Penelope using a wide range of products, including concealer, eyeshadow, blush, and lip gloss, before she showcased her completed look and waved goodbye to the camera.On social media, multiple users have criticised the 43-year-old reality star, claiming that her daughter was...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacquemus
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Ryan Gosling
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard Reacts To Ex Johnny Depp’s Cameo At MTV VMAs: It’s ‘A Lot To Deal With’

After Johnny Depp, 59, briefly popped up as a Moon Person during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Amber Heard‘s sister, Whitney Henriquez, 34, publicly blasted MTV to support her sister, months after the actress lost the defamation trial to her former spouse. Amber, 36, has not addressed the VMAs situation, but HollywoodLife did get some EXCLUSIVE intel on the Aquaman star’s feelings about Johnny’s cameo at the show, as well as Whitney speaking out afterwards.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star

Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom, who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need. Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,”...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Kardashian Family#Khlo Kardashian#Tiktok#American#Autumn#Kardashians
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Hits Back At Catholic Church That Claimed She Never Made Wedding Inquiry: 'Don’t Like Being Called A Liar'

Clearing the air. Last week, Britney Spears took aim at a local Catholic church, claiming they wouldn't let her and Sam Asghari exchange vows at the venue. The house of worship denied her accusations, insisting they were never asked about the matter, but now, the 40-year-old singer has taken to social media to double down on her story. "There was a lot of backlash saying I never asked to get married at the church I pictured. I’m writing this because the church said I never asked," her Instagram post began. "I hired a wedding planner who has done Madonna’s wedding...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Independent

Britney Spears’s lawyer says her ex Kevin Federline has ‘created legal issues’ for himself by ‘cyber-bullying’

Britney Spears’s lawyer has criticised the singer’s ex, Kevin Federline, after he gave an interview to ITV this week and said their two teenage sons have made the decision to not see their mother.In a pre-recorded interview for ITV, Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, said that they had come to the decision due to the singer’s near-naked photos, which posted on the social media site.Federline also shared a series of private videos on Instagram, which were filmed in secret without Spears’s knowledge, and show the singer sternly speaking to her children. Federline wrote alongside...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Elton John Shares 1st Sneak Peek Of Britney Spears Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’: Watch

Just days ahead of its official release, Elton John took to social media to reveal a tantalizing video of his new duet with Britney Spears! The music legend, 75, and the pop icon, 40, collaborated on “Hold Me Closer,” which will be release Friday, August 26 — but that wasn’t soon enough for the “Rocket Man” singer. He took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 23, to treat his 2.1 million followers to his live performance of the hotly anticipated single.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kim ‘Gets Her F—king Ass Up and Works’ to do Damage Control Over That Viral Quote in New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Kim does damage control, Kris confuses Kourtney and Khloe, and Pete Davidson does not appear anywhere in the new trailer for Season Two of The Kardashians. The clip teases all sorts of storylines, from the hyper-real to the very real. In one moment, Kim is preparing to wear Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress to the Met Gala, while the next, Kylie is opening up about her ostensible struggles with postpartum depression. Though Davidson’s absence from the clip raises questions about whether this season will delve into his and Kim’s recent break-up, there’s no shortage of footage of Kourtney and...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying About Son's Brush With Death

On Monday, Meghan Markle’s long-awaited podcast finally made its debut on Spotify. The first episode of “Archetypes” featured a lengthy conversation with Meghan’s close friend, recently-retired tennis legend Serena Williams. But the portion of the 57-minute podcast that’s attracted the most media attention was the part...
TENNIS
SheKnows

Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Have Reportedly Broken Up 2 Months After Her 25th Birthday

After four years together, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have called it quits. While celebrity breakups happen all the time, the internet is going crazy over this one, and not for the typical reason of heartbreak. The long internet joke that DiCaprio doesn’t date women after they turn 25 just got more credible because he and Morrone split up literally two months after her birthday. The model and Titanic star started dating back in 2017, causing a bit of controversy due to their 23-year age gap. But nonetheless, the pair seemed super in love whenever they were seen out in public. (Especially during...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Ben Was ‘Pissed Off’ by the ‘Princess Diana-Level’ Paparazzi During His Honeymoon With J-Lo—He Was ‘Freaked Out’

Annoyed. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had trouble with the paps with on their honeymoon. A source close to the Argo director said that he didn’t enjoy the photographers following him on his honeymoon in Paris. The source told Page Six on August 11, 2022, that the Batman v. Superman star didn’t like the paparazzi’s presence. “Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” the source said. “This was a whole new level.” Adding, “an almost Princess-Diana level.” The source added, “Ben is used to the flashing lights. But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

823K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy