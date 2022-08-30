Central Alabama Electric Cooperative (CAEC) announces the retirement of Patsy Holmes from her position on CAEC’s Board of Trustees after serving 30 years. Holmes began her tenure on the Board in July of 1992, representing District 3 (a portion of Elmore County) in the CAEC service area. She has served on numerous boards affiliated with electric cooperatives including the Cooperative Utility Services, LLC (CUS) Board, a subsidiary of CAEC and Dixie Electric Cooperative that serves Maxwell/Gunter AFB, as well as the Board of Central Access, Inc., the broadband subsidiary of CAEC.

ELMORE COUNTY, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO