unionspringsherald.com
Tommie O'Neal inducted into Hall of Fame
The annual Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame awards ceremony was held at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Inductees were introduced by name and cities across the state of Alabama with a summary of reasons for the nominations. Ten were inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2022, four for the Lifetime Achievement Commendation, and thirteen for Special Awards recipients.
After ‘egregious and unconscionable’ Alabama child labor allegations officials want apology
Tallapoosa County political and economic leaders are calling on a Hyundai supplier to apologize after it was accused by federal officials of employing children at its Alexander City plant. The U.S. Department of Labor in August accused SL Alabama of Alexander City with “employing oppressive child labor” in violation of...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika High student decided to join a lot of clubs after COVID, and now she's a national officer of one of them
Alexandria Torbert, a senior at Opelika High School, has become the first student from the school to hold a national position in Future Business Leaders of America. FBLA helps high school students prepare for careers in business through academic competitions, leadership development and educational programs. Torbert, 17, was named the...
WSFA
Col. Brian Vaughn assumes command of 187th Fighter Wing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Col. Brian E. Vaughn is officially the new man in charge of the Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing. Vaughn assumed command during a ceremony Thursday afternoon at Dannelly Field. Governor Kay Ivey was in attendance for the ceremony alongside other state and local elected leaders.
WSFA
Community members voice complaints at first MPS town hall
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents and community members put pressure on the new Montgomery Public Schools superintendent at Tuesday’s town hall meeting. “And I do get you been here for six weeks, but at $255,000, sir, I want to see some results,” one attendee said. The room was...
alabamanews.net
Program Provides Medical Service in Rural Communities
There’s a shortage of doctors in rural communities across the country. And that means those areas — lack adequate of healthcare services. But there’s a program in Selma — working to address the health needs of people in west Alabama. The Rural Health Medical Program provides...
WSFA
Montgomery initiative helps minority-owned businesses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - COVID-19 has made doing business in the country harder, especially for minority-owned businesses. The city of Montgomery has started an initiative called “Doing Business in Montgomery” to target minority businesses that are struggling to stay afloat. The city announced its plan to transfer $20...
The mystery behind Troy’s masked, banana-wielding students
Their videos in total have gotten nearly 1 million likes.
WSFA
Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a youth residential facility in Tuskegee. That suit alleges physical and sexual abuse led to a teen’s suicide. The lawsuit stems from the death of 15-year-old Connor Bennett, who lived at Brighter Path Tuskegee, formerly called Sequel,...
WSFA
Tuskegee farmer gets help from Tito’s Handmade Vodka
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Josie Gbadamosi moved from California to Tuskegee in the late 60s. She’s done a lot during her time in Alabama since then. “I owned a grocery store at one time,” said Gbadamosi. “I owned a snack and shack. I also ran a daycare service.”
alabamanews.net
Juvenile Hit by Vehicle in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a girl was hit by a vehicle on Carter Hill Road. Police say the girl, whose age wasn’t released, was hit in the 3400 block of Carter Hill Road at about 7:46AM today. That’s not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jeff Davis High School, though police did not say whether there was a connection to either school.
WSFA
Arrest made in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Keondre Haynes, 21, is being held on an attempted murder charge after a woman was critically injured. The affidavit states she was shot in the heasd.
elmoreautauganews.com
PATSY HOLMES STEPS DOWN AFTER 30 YEARS
Central Alabama Electric Cooperative (CAEC) announces the retirement of Patsy Holmes from her position on CAEC’s Board of Trustees after serving 30 years. Holmes began her tenure on the Board in July of 1992, representing District 3 (a portion of Elmore County) in the CAEC service area. She has served on numerous boards affiliated with electric cooperatives including the Cooperative Utility Services, LLC (CUS) Board, a subsidiary of CAEC and Dixie Electric Cooperative that serves Maxwell/Gunter AFB, as well as the Board of Central Access, Inc., the broadband subsidiary of CAEC.
WSFA
PHS implements new safety measures for sporting events
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville High School is implementing new safety measures for its sporting events. Officials said the new procedures will address security concerns and prevent potential issues in the future. The following policies are now in effect at Stanley-Jensen Stadium:. Clear bag policy. No passes out. All school...
WSFA
Shots fired near Montgomery school prompts brief lockdown
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police investigated shots fired in the area. Montgomery police responded to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road, which is in the same block as Seth Johnson Elementary School, on a shots fired report.
Sylacauga Police receiving hate messages intended for Childersburg PD due to pastor’s arrest
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Sylacauga Police Department has released a statement clarifying they are not the agency responsible for arresting a local pastor after receiving hateful messages online Tuesday. According to SPD Chief of Police Kelley Johnson, the police department’s Facebook page has been recently receiving “hate mail and hateful messages” concerning the arrest of […]
WSFA
Woman injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Montgomery Thursday. According to Montgomery police, the shooting took place at 7:35 a.m. in the 3000 block of Dillworth Road. At the scene, officers found a woman with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken from the scene...
WSFA
ASU to battle Miles College in Labor Day Classic Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Hornets will challenge the Miles College Golden Bears this weekend in a nationally televised season opener called the Labor Day Classic. The Hornets beat the Golden Bears 14-13 when the two HBCUs met last September. ASU fans are encouraged to wear white...
Demopolis, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Selma High School football team will have a game with Demopolis High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WSFA
Man arrested in deadly Montgomery shooting Thursday morning
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two people were shot on Narrow Lane Road Thursday morning. One of them died, and a suspect is charged with murder. Police say the two victims were found in the 4500 block at about 8:40 a.m. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as Antoine Hartwell, 42, of Montgomery.
