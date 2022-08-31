ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 4

Queen Mab
4d ago

The man had quite a violent criminal history, even recently. I'm not coming together for someone I never knew nor would have ever crossed paths.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

3 teens injured in shooting in South Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three teens were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in South Franklinton early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said they were dispatched to the 800 block of Greenfield Drive shortly after 1 a.m. following reports of a shooting. Once...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Protesters march for justice in death of Donovan Lewis

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of protesters gathered at Goodale Park and then marched to the area of the Ohio State campus on Saturday, demanding justice in the death of Donovan Lewis. The group of about 100 people left the park just after 5 p.m. Saturday was the second day...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police. According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday. Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Body camera footage of fatal police shooting of Donovan Lewis released by authorities

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- Body camera footage released by the Columbus Police Department shows events preceding the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Donovan Lewis. "Donovan was a typical 20-year-old kid with a ton of friends," Rex Elliott, the Lewis family attorney, said at a press conference Thursday. "Certainly, he had his challenges in life, but he was a very good person and loved very much."
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Body of retired Navy chief recovered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police reported the body of Shawnreno Ricks, who was reported missing Friday, has been recovered. He was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m. Ricks’ body was found Saturday in the Scioto River, Columbus Police said. Police said Ricks went for a run at Scioto...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 men indicted in Hilltop bar shooting that killed 2, injured 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges stemming from a shooting that killed two and injured two others at a Hilltop neighborhood bar on July 16. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are being charged in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue. Kenner's charges include felonious assault, inducing panic and weapon under disability, while Davis faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and inducing panic.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot eight times by 22-year-old under house arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old man under house arrest is accused of shooting another man overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive at 1:45 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man with eight gunshot wounds. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pastor#Grieve#Grieving#Violent Crime#Columbus Police#African American#K9
columbusfreepress.com

Columbus police murder another unarmed Black man

Once again, a trigger-happy Columbus police officer shot and killed an unarmed Black man. Police bodycam footage shows at least four officers and a police dog entering 20-year old Donovan Lewis’ home in the middle of the night August 30 to execute a warrant. Within a few minutes, Officer Ricky Anderson executed Lewis instead. This time it was one out of three police shootings in Columbus in eight days, although the other two victims survived.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Ginther touts police reform following fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The attorney representing the family of Donovan Lewis is calling for police to immediately improve their training after the 20-year-old man was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer Tuesday morning. K-9 Officer Ricky Anderson, a 30-year veteran of the Columbus police department, was among the...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
10TV

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at northeast Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a northeast Columbus bar late Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight at the Pastimes Bar and Grill on the 6400 block of North Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Accused Groveport shooter back in jail on $1 million bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old accused of firing a gun outside a high school football game is back in jail on a $1 million bond, with police revealing in court that the gun has been linked to other shootings in central Ohio. James Keys was arraigned Friday morning in Franklin County Common Pleas Court […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police looking for suspect in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect who shot a driver on the south side of Columbus. Around 11 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old missing from Galloway found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Galloway Thursday night has been found safe. Whitehall police reportedly found Faith Trischler around 7:30 a.m. Friday after she was reported missing from the Galloway area on Hubbard Road by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
GALLOWAY, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy