Queen Mab
4d ago
The man had quite a violent criminal history, even recently. I'm not coming together for someone I never knew nor would have ever crossed paths.
Football: Fleming a ‘game-time decision,’ three unavailable on status report against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Students gather outside Ohio Union, seek Ohio State’s acknowledgment of Donovan Lewis’ death and end of ties with CPDThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Football: Deep receiver room already paying dividends in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 teens injured in shooting in South Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three teens were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in South Franklinton early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said they were dispatched to the 800 block of Greenfield Drive shortly after 1 a.m. following reports of a shooting. Once...
Protesters march for justice in death of Donovan Lewis
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of protesters gathered at Goodale Park and then marched to the area of the Ohio State campus on Saturday, demanding justice in the death of Donovan Lewis. The group of about 100 people left the park just after 5 p.m. Saturday was the second day...
CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police. According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday. Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive […]
Body camera footage of fatal police shooting of Donovan Lewis released by authorities
COLUMBUS, Ohio — (COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- Body camera footage released by the Columbus Police Department shows events preceding the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Donovan Lewis. "Donovan was a typical 20-year-old kid with a ton of friends," Rex Elliott, the Lewis family attorney, said at a press conference Thursday. "Certainly, he had his challenges in life, but he was a very good person and loved very much."
Columbus police use higher amounts of force against Black people, data shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Use of force data from the Columbus Division of Police shows a disproportionately high amount of force used against Black people in Columbus. According to public records, 52% of force by Columbus Police from 2017 to 2019 was used against Black people, despite the fact that Columbus’ population is roughly 29% […]
NBC4 Columbus
Body of retired Navy chief recovered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police reported the body of Shawnreno Ricks, who was reported missing Friday, has been recovered. He was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m. Ricks’ body was found Saturday in the Scioto River, Columbus Police said. Police said Ricks went for a run at Scioto...
2 men indicted in Hilltop bar shooting that killed 2, injured 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges stemming from a shooting that killed two and injured two others at a Hilltop neighborhood bar on July 16. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are being charged in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue. Kenner's charges include felonious assault, inducing panic and weapon under disability, while Davis faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and inducing panic.
Man shot eight times by 22-year-old under house arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old man under house arrest is accused of shooting another man overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive at 1:45 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man with eight gunshot wounds. The […]
Columbus police murder another unarmed Black man
Once again, a trigger-happy Columbus police officer shot and killed an unarmed Black man. Police bodycam footage shows at least four officers and a police dog entering 20-year old Donovan Lewis’ home in the middle of the night August 30 to execute a warrant. Within a few minutes, Officer Ricky Anderson executed Lewis instead. This time it was one out of three police shootings in Columbus in eight days, although the other two victims survived.
Police searching for suspects who shot 30-year-old in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for two suspects who shot a 30-year-old in north Columbus. Police responded to the scene in the 2000 block of Azelda Street around 3 p.m. on Friday after calls of shots fired, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gun […]
Ginther touts police reform following fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The attorney representing the family of Donovan Lewis is calling for police to immediately improve their training after the 20-year-old man was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer Tuesday morning. K-9 Officer Ricky Anderson, a 30-year veteran of the Columbus police department, was among the...
Suspect in deadly northeast Columbus bar shooting turns himself in to police
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man charged with fatally shooting a 21-year-old outside of a northeast Columbus bar Thursday night is now in custody. Torodd Carter is charged with murder and felonious assault after being named a suspect in the fatal shooting of Dermahni Hoston, 21, at Pastimes Pub & Grill, according to Columbus police.
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at northeast Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a northeast Columbus bar late Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight at the Pastimes Bar and Grill on the 6400 block of North Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police. Police said...
Accused Groveport shooter back in jail on $1 million bond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old accused of firing a gun outside a high school football game is back in jail on a $1 million bond, with police revealing in court that the gun has been linked to other shootings in central Ohio. James Keys was arraigned Friday morning in Franklin County Common Pleas Court […]
Records: 21-year-old accused of misleading police in investigation of fatal north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a 32-year-old man in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood more than three months ago was taken into custody after police say he lied and misled detectives handling the investigation. Paul Harris III is charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Attorney for family of 20-year-old killed by police calls for accountability
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An attorney representing the family of an unarmed 20-year-old Black man fatally shot by Columbus police chastised what he called a “reckless,” unjustified police shooting. At a news conference Thursday, the family of Donovan Lewis stood behind their attorney, Rex Elliott, as body camera footage showed the final moments of the […]
Police looking for suspect in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect who shot a driver on the south side of Columbus. Around 11 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus […]
18-year-old missing from Galloway found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Galloway Thursday night has been found safe. Whitehall police reportedly found Faith Trischler around 7:30 a.m. Friday after she was reported missing from the Galloway area on Hubbard Road by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police. A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, […]
