Calaveras' preseason ends with back-to-back losses; MLL play begins Thursday at Summerville

Despite major changes to the offense, Calaveras is still unable to capture its first victory
RIPON – After Calaveras’ 14-0 shutout loss to Carson Aug. 26 in San Andreas, head coach Doug Clark felt that some changes needed to be made. He took the weekend to think it over and when he arrived at practice on Monday, his squad learned of Clark’s new direction.
Red Hawks top Bears in opening game of Mother Lode League season
TUOLUMNE – Even though it is still very early in the season, there was a lot riding on Thursday’s game against the Summerville Bears. The Calaveras High School volleyball team already played two matches in one week and both of those ended in a four-set loss. A loss...
Calaveras High School valedictorian receives $20K Golden 1 scholarship
Garrett Hesser graduated at the top of his class at Calaveras High School in 2022, alongside his cousin Emma Alliende, who tied with him for the title of top valedictorian. Hesser was recently awarded a scholarship of $20,000, to be distributed over four years of his college education, from Golden 1 Credit Union, headquartered in Sacramento.
Multiple witnesses capture video footage of strange flying lights over San Andreas area
Multiple witnesses have reported seeing a strange flying object in the sky on the evening of Aug. 29 in the San Andreas area. Gus McGavern, who is doing a van trip around California, says he stopped in Calaveras County to visit a family friend, Elizabeth. While out on a hiking trip with friends, they noticed a strange green light hovering around the sky.
