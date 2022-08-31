Read full article on original website
SC Holds Off Dupree For First Win
FORT PIERRE – Stanley County registered nearly 400 yards of offense Friday while the defense recorded five sacks as the Buffaloes earned their first 2022 victory, 42-29 over Dupree at Ole Williamson Field. Senior Colton Brady led Stanley County’s ground game with 135 yards and two touchdowns on 12...
Governors Romp Over Brookings
BROOKINGS – Lincoln Kienholz and the Pierre Governors didn’t want to lose in the third straight regular season to Brookings on Friday. A big first half assured they would not. Pierre led 34-0 at halftime and, behind three touchdown passes and three scoring runs by Kienholz, the Governors...
Governor Volleyball Sweeps Douglas
BOX ELDER – Aggressive serving helped the Pierre Governors continue their excellent volleyball start on Thursday. Pierre swept Douglas 25-15, 25-16, 25-8. Ayvrie Kaiser led the Governors with 13 kills. Lily Sanchez had nine. Reese Terwilliger had seven, along with six of the Governors’ 11 aces. Pierre (4-0)...
Segment of Capitol Avenue closed today for paving
Today (Sept. 2, 2022), Morris Inc. will be paving Capitol Avenue in Pierre from Harrison Avenue to Pierce Avenue. That segment of Capitol Avenue will be completely closed off and an alternate route will need to be taken.
