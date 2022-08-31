Read full article on original website
Seven Deleted Scenes Are Confirmed To Be in the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Extended Cut
Sony Pictures and Marvel are not quite done with riding the hype from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The studio recently confirmed that it will be releasing an extended cut version of the film titled, the More Fun Stuff Version. While there has not been a trailer released nor hints of what to expect besides a few teasers of what to expect on the big screen comeback, the 11-minute additional footage is slated to feature seven more deleted scenes.
Marvel Releases New Deleted Scene From 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Marvel Studios has recently released a new, never-before-seen deleted clip of the Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth and Russell Crowe in Thor: Love and Thunder. The deleted scene was first debuted by People and shows just how different the dynamic between Zeus and Thor could have been. Ahead of the film’s digital release, the clip shows Thor and Jane in a tender moment in the hospital as she battles cancer. The version that made it to the actual final cut differs from this one has Zeus appears for a surprise visit alluding to being able to help.
David Bruckner's New 'Hellraiser' Offers First Look at Female Pinhead
David Bruckner has now shared a first look at his upcoming Hellraiser reboot as well as the new female Pinhead. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the director reflected on the impact the original Hellraiser from 1987 made on him as a young teenager. “It was so visceral and so impactful,” the filmmaker said. “It was a movie that really really scared me. It’s digging into things that are so troubling that I was almost afraid of the people that created it!”
'Rick and Morty' Showrunner Promises New Season Every Year
Season six of Rick and Morty is just around the corner and now showrunner Scott Marder and producer James Siciliano have revealed that there’ll be plenty more seasons to come. Speaking to Inverse in promotion of the upcoming return, Marder said that the latest season will begin the second...
Marvel Studios Reportedly Confrims Hire Of a MCU Time-Keeper
Marvel has always excelled in ensuring that all its projects and plots seamlessly integrate with one another in the MCU. In a recent interview with The Direct, She-Hulk‘s headwriter Jessica Gao has commente on how the show falls under the MCU timeline. In order to make sure that all...
Kendrick Lamar Releases Short Film for "We Cry Together" Featuring Taylour Paige
It’s been nearly four months since Kendrick Lamar released his fifth studio album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, and of the 19 songs that are listed on the record, one of the most talked about is “We Cry Together.” The tune — which features Taylour Paige — essentially portrays a verbal argument between a couple in an abusive relationship, and it’s sparked plenty of conversation given the candid topics that are covered as well as the number of cuss words in the lyrics that make it impossible to make a clean version.
Childish Looks To Take You Out of This World With Its Spooky Hoodie Release
Birmingham is quickly becoming a city full of fresh ideas and creative individualism. Recently, the midlands were blessed with an impressive collection from rising brand Bene Culture, and now fellow Brummy label Childish is presenting its latest hoodie. Launched by friends Jay Swingler and Romell Henry – after gaining strong popularity on YouTube — the pair have quickly broken out of the mold of “YouTuber merch,” by curating intricately-designed pieces that combine top-quality brushback jersey and bright graphics that hold individualized narratives.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Kanye West’s Goyard Backpack Just Sold for 50 ETH
Two weeks after Kanye West’s 1/1 Goyard “Robot Face” backpack surfaced for $100,000 USD, an anonymous collective known as “Elon.Space” has come forward stating that it purchased the limited-edition backpack for 50 ETH (approx. $100,000 USD at the time of purchase) directly from luxury consignor Justin Reed.
New 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Trailer Introduces Toxic Monkey Grafaiai
In anticipation of its November release, Nintendo and Game Freak have now released a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Introducing “Grafaiai,” a new Toxic Monkey Pokémon originating from the region of Paldea. Unlike previous installments, Scarlet and Violet will feature three main stories, and...
Lil Baby Announces Third Studio Album 'It's Only Me'
Lil Baby on Friday announced his third studio album, It’s Only Me, on Instagram, revealing the record’s official cover art and October 14 release date. “‘It’s Only Me’ 10-14-22,” Baby wrote on the social media platform under the official artwork. “I Kno Its Been Along Time Coming But I’m Coming Harder And Harder.” Evidently inspired by Mount Rushmore, the album cover features an illustration of Lil Baby’s various life stages carved into a mountain located above a waterfall and serene lake.
A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti Surprise-Drop Untitled Track and Video
A$AP Rocky on Friday surprise-dropped a new untitled track and music video with Playboi Carti. The title of the single is not available, though Rocky did share the cut on Instagram with a caption reading “OUR DE$TINY.” At this time, it is unknown whether the track will imminently receive a DSP rollout.
DJ Khaled Explains How His Relationship With JAY-Z Helped Secure Collaborations
Perhaps one of the most-talked about verses in DJ Khaled‘s newest album God Did is from the legendary JAY-Z. The verse that has everyone talking sees Hov on empire mod for the album’s title track, “God Did.” In a new interview with GQ briefly shares how he was able to build and maintain a strong relationship with JAY and how that led to them collaborating. DJ Khaled spoke to Sama’am Ashrawi about working with JAY on the album, “I was blessed to watch him record a lot of Magna Carta. Shout to [Roc Nation SVP] Lenny S. and Jay for always letting me be in the studio with them. Not just getting a chance to see him work—we became brothers and our friendship became stronger and stronger. It took me a long time [to get his verse]. It wasn’t like he didn’t want to do it. It’s just, JAY-Z is busy with so many different things. And at that time he was extra busy.”
Oliver Sim Taps BEAMS for 'Hideous Bastard' Merch Collection
Oliver Sim, the lead vocalist and bassist of The XX, has been teasing his debut album, Hideous Bastard, since March this year. From that, we’ve heard four songs — “Hideous,” “Romance With a Memory,” “GMT” and “Fruit” — and ahead of the much-anticipated drop on September 9, Sim has unveiled his merch collection that’s made in collaboration with the Japanese purveyors of fine-quality, relaxed staples: BEAMS.
Freddie Gibbs Announces '$oul $old $eparately' Album Release Date
Freddie Gibbs has officially announced the release date of his highly-anticipated album $oul $old $eparately, along with the brand new single “Too Much” featuring Moneybagg Yo. Set to release on September 30, upcoming album will mark the Gary, Indiana rapper’s first solo full-length release since 2018’s Freddie and...
Latest 'God of War: Ragnarok' Trailer Showcases Game's New Combat Features
With just two months to go until the highly-anticipated release of God of War: Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio has now offered fans of the franchise a closer look at how its combat system has evolved for the latest installment. Speaking to Game Informer, lead combat designers Mihir Sheth and Denny Yeh explained that a key part of developing the new title involved looking back at how Kratos fought in its predecessor and figuring out ways to improve his combat style in order to make it more engaging for players.
Freddie Gibbs Delivers First '$oul $old $eparately' Album Merch Drop
In celebration of his $oul $old $eparately album announcement, Freddie Gibbs has delivered his first merch drop for the highly-anticipated record. The casino-themed collection is designed by Matthew Draeger and features creative direction from Gibbs’ longtime manager, Ben “Lambo” Lambert. It arrives alongside the rapper’s music video for the Moneybagg Yo-assisted single “Too Much,” which takes place in the fictional $$$ Resort & Casino. T-shirts, long-sleeved shirts and hoodies in both black and white sport the SOUL SOLD SEPARATELY emblem alongside the $$$ Resort & Casino logo and phone number, sprinkled with designs of playing cards and dices to pay homage to casino games.
WILDSIDE Yohji Yamamoto Serves Up a Minimalist Chino Series
After arriving on the scene with a collaboration-heavy debut collection involving the likes of NEEDLES, NOMA t.d., HYSTERIC GLAMOUR, AMBUSH , and MINEDENIM, WILDSIDE Yohji Yamamoto returns back to basics with a monochrome Chino series. Existing as an original brand that reconstructs elements extracted from the essence of Yohji Yamamoto, WILDSIDE introduces unisex and modern styles with an emphasis on functionality.
'House of the Dragon' Makes First Episode Free on YouTube
If you’re looking to check out HBO‘s new Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon but you’re still deciding on whether to go with a subscription, you’re now in luck: the media giant will now let you stream the show’s first episode on YouTube completely for free.
Goldenvoice Revives This Ain't No Picnic Festival with Fresh and Freaky Artists
Taking place at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, Goldenvoice has brought back its This Ain’t No Picnic music festival with a line-up that mixes historic acts with cutting-edge artists. Originally launched in 1999, This Ain’t No Picnic marks one of the Goldenvoice’s earliest festivals and presents an opportunity for more fresh, freaky and subversive acts to take on larger stages.
