oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, September 4, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, September 4, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 99. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Highs are forecast to remain very warm to hot until at least next week, very gradually...
oc-breeze.com
Orange County Historical Society to kick off season with The Origins of the Ortega Highway on Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Historian Steve Lech will tell the story of the Ortega Highway at the Orange County Historical Society’s season kick-off event, September 8th, at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona Del Mar. Social hour, light refreshments, and silent auction begin at 6 p.m. Program at 7:30 p.m. The creation of...
oc-breeze.com
Seven day local weather forecast for September 04 through September 10
Seven day local weather forecast for September 04 through September 10. Excessive heat warning until September 7 at 8 p.m. PDT. Details for seven day local weather forecast for September 04 through September 10. Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 102. Heat index values as high as 108. Light...
oc-breeze.com
Top Ten Stories for August 28 through September 03
Top Ten Stories for August 28 through September 03 include child trafficking, murder, armed robbery and lobsters. Top Ten Stories for August 28 through September 03 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Featured photo. Cover graphic of the September...
oc-breeze.com
High temperatures in Orange County bring risk of heat-related illneses
Temperatures in most of Orange County are expected to reach the low to mid 90s beginning Wednesday 8/31 and reach the high 90s and low 100 degrees through Monday 9/5. High temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke for those who are more sensitive to heat.
oc-breeze.com
CHP investigating traffic collision at Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive
On September 1, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., a 53 year old man from Tustin, CA was driving a white 1999 Ford F-150 on eastbound Oso Parkway, turning left onto northbound Coto de Caza Drive. At the same time, an 8 year boy from Coto de Caza, CA, was traveling westbound on his non-motorized bicycle, crossing the Coto de Caza Drive crosswalk. For reasons still under investigation, the pickup collided with the 8 year old boy.
oc-breeze.com
Los Alamitos Sunset Saturdays bring local merchants, family fun to town starting September 10, 2022
Starting Saturday, Sept. 10, Los Alamitos will have a new weekly destination for residents and out-of-town visitors alike: Los Alamitos Sunset Saturdays. Sunset Saturdays will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Pine St. in Los Alamitos, centered at 10932 Pine St. near the intersection of Los Alamitos Blvd. and Katella Ave. Pine will be closed to traffic between Florista St. and just north of Katella Ave. for the event.
oc-breeze.com
Seal Beach City Council District 1 candidate Chris DeSanto releases candidate statement
I am a Seal Beach resident, concerned about our community, standing up to help our fellow residents. I am running for Seal Beach City Council to make our small town, an even better place to live. I am here to listen to you – to be the voice of the people.
oc-breeze.com
Carlsbad man convicted of multiple armed robberies
Benjamin Robert Laubbacher of Carlsbad pleaded guilty in federal court today, admitting that he committed six robberies of grocery stores and other businesses during a 15-day period in 2021, including several heists where he displayed a handgun. In his plea agreement, Laubbacher admitted to robbing a CVS pharmacy, a Bath...
oc-breeze.com
Enjoy fresh lobster and live entertainment at the Original Lobster Festival Sept. 9-11
The Original Lobster Festival, Southern California’s largest lobster festival, prepares fresh, live Maine lobsters in the world’s largest cookers, which steams up to a thousand pounds of lobster at a time—so there’s plenty to go around! And if that’s not enough, you can find all things lobster from lobster rolls to lobster mac and lobster fries, lobster bisque, and even lobster surf ‘n’ turf! Also, the infamous signature drink, the “Screaming Lobster,” among other specialty drinks.
oc-breeze.com
Rossmoor to hold a Meet Your Candidates Night Town Hall event
Rossmoor’s Meet Your Candidates Night Town Hall this year is on Thursday, September 29th in the Rush Park Auditorium. We plan to begin at 6:30 p.m. And prior to the Town Hall we will be posting the answers to the questions you share with us. Some will be submitted to the candidates as written questions and others will be used during the live Town Hall event.
oc-breeze.com
Heil Avenue pedestrian and bicyclist bridge and Southbound I-405 Warner Avenue on- and off-ramps are now open
NOW OPEN! Southbound (SB) I-405 Warner Avenue On- and Off-Ramps. We are thrilled to announce another project milestone! The SB I-405 Warner on- and off-ramps are NOW OPEN! Follow us on social media or sign up for alerts at bit.ly/405-signup to receive the latest project updates and milestones!. For more...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Symphony announces “Kids Get in Free” RuMBa Foundation Family Concert on October 2, 2022
Long Beach Symphony announced the return of its RuMBa Foundation Family Concert on October 2, 2022 at the Long Beach Terrace Theater. Entitled Symphony Under the Sea, families are encouraged to come dressed in costume to enjoy an afternoon filled with activities and a 45-minute musical performance conducted by Long Beach Symphony Music Director Eckart Preu. This concert will feature familiar and sing-along tunes from Spongebob Squarepants, Little Mermaid, and Moana, along with classical hits by Tchaikovsky, Handel, and Rossini in a setting to be enjoyed by all. Interactive family activities will be held on the Terrace Theater Plaza starting at 1:00pm, before and after the 3:00pm concert. Activities will include an instrument petting zoo, musical games and performances, arts and crafts, hula dancing, kid-friendly food trucks, and creative play areas that invite families to experience and play music together. Plaza presenters include the Aquarium of the Pacific, the Long Beach Ballet, Jewel Box Children’s Theatre, The Growing Experience, Long Beach Public Libraries, and the Box of Boom.
oc-breeze.com
Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Try prayer. It really helps!
Philippians 4:6-7 Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. I was talking to one of...
oc-breeze.com
OC Health Care Agency now offering Novavax vaccine for COVID-19 and Flu vaccines
The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) has begun administering Novavax vaccines at HCA-managed vaccination sites, beginning this week. Flu vaccines are also now being offered. Though COVID-19 cases are currently declining in Orange County, the HCA encourages individuals who are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza (flu) to get vaccinated.
