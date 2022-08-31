ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
oc-breeze.com

Seven day local weather forecast for September 04 through September 10

Seven day local weather forecast for September 04 through September 10. Excessive heat warning until September 7 at 8 p.m. PDT.
ENVIRONMENT
oc-breeze.com

Top Ten Stories for August 28 through September 03

Top Ten Stories for August 28 through September 03 include child trafficking, murder, armed robbery and lobsters. Top Ten Stories for August 28 through September 03 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Featured photo. Cover graphic of the September...
oc-breeze.com

CHP investigating traffic collision at Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive

On September 1, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., a 53 year old man from Tustin, CA was driving a white 1999 Ford F-150 on eastbound Oso Parkway, turning left onto northbound Coto de Caza Drive. At the same time, an 8 year boy from Coto de Caza, CA, was traveling westbound on his non-motorized bicycle, crossing the Coto de Caza Drive crosswalk. For reasons still under investigation, the pickup collided with the 8 year old boy.
TUSTIN, CA
oc-breeze.com

Los Alamitos Sunset Saturdays bring local merchants, family fun to town starting September 10, 2022

Starting Saturday, Sept. 10, Los Alamitos will have a new weekly destination for residents and out-of-town visitors alike: Los Alamitos Sunset Saturdays. Sunset Saturdays will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Pine St. in Los Alamitos, centered at 10932 Pine St. near the intersection of Los Alamitos Blvd. and Katella Ave. Pine will be closed to traffic between Florista St. and just north of Katella Ave. for the event.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Carlsbad man convicted of multiple armed robberies

Benjamin Robert Laubbacher of Carlsbad pleaded guilty in federal court today, admitting that he committed six robberies of grocery stores and other businesses during a 15-day period in 2021, including several heists where he displayed a handgun. In his plea agreement, Laubbacher admitted to robbing a CVS pharmacy, a Bath...
CARLSBAD, CA
oc-breeze.com

Enjoy fresh lobster and live entertainment at the Original Lobster Festival Sept. 9-11

The Original Lobster Festival, Southern California’s largest lobster festival, prepares fresh, live Maine lobsters in the world’s largest cookers, which steams up to a thousand pounds of lobster at a time—so there’s plenty to go around! And if that’s not enough, you can find all things lobster from lobster rolls to lobster mac and lobster fries, lobster bisque, and even lobster surf ‘n’ turf! Also, the infamous signature drink, the “Screaming Lobster,” among other specialty drinks.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Rossmoor to hold a Meet Your Candidates Night Town Hall event

Rossmoor’s Meet Your Candidates Night Town Hall this year is on Thursday, September 29th in the Rush Park Auditorium. We plan to begin at 6:30 p.m. And prior to the Town Hall we will be posting the answers to the questions you share with us. Some will be submitted to the candidates as written questions and others will be used during the live Town Hall event.
ROSSMOOR, CA
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach Symphony announces “Kids Get in Free” RuMBa Foundation Family Concert on October 2, 2022

Long Beach Symphony announced the return of its RuMBa Foundation Family Concert on October 2, 2022 at the Long Beach Terrace Theater. Entitled Symphony Under the Sea, families are encouraged to come dressed in costume to enjoy an afternoon filled with activities and a 45-minute musical performance conducted by Long Beach Symphony Music Director Eckart Preu. This concert will feature familiar and sing-along tunes from Spongebob Squarepants, Little Mermaid, and Moana, along with classical hits by Tchaikovsky, Handel, and Rossini in a setting to be enjoyed by all. Interactive family activities will be held on the Terrace Theater Plaza starting at 1:00pm, before and after the 3:00pm concert. Activities will include an instrument petting zoo, musical games and performances, arts and crafts, hula dancing, kid-friendly food trucks, and creative play areas that invite families to experience and play music together. Plaza presenters include the Aquarium of the Pacific, the Long Beach Ballet, Jewel Box Children’s Theatre, The Growing Experience, Long Beach Public Libraries, and the Box of Boom.
LONG BEACH, CA

