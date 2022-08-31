Effective: 2022-09-04 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM CDT. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Monticello. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Water covers Old Highway 27 about 7 miles north of Monticello near Saint James Missionary Baptist Church. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Pearl River Monticello 22.0 26.2 Sun 9 am CDT 24.6 22.3 19.4

