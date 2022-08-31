Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Crypto Developer Brothers Leave VC Firm After CoinDesk Exposé; Coinbase Price Bug Exploit
"The Hash" team discusses today's top stories including the fate of two crypto developer brothers who boosted their once-mighty stablecoin exchange Saber using a web of secret identities. Plus, Coinbase users in the Eastern European country of Georgia were able to exploit a price bug that allowed them to cash out their holdings for 100 times the exchange rate.
CoinDesk
Second Round of Layoffs at Brazilian Crypto Unicorn 2TM
2TM – the holding company for Brazil's largest crypto exchange by valuation, Mercado Bitcoin – laid off 15% of its workforce, or about 100 employees on Thursday. “The economic adversity continues,” said the company in a statement. It’s the second round of job cuts this summer for 2TM, which in June let go of more than 80 workers.
CoinDesk
Decentralized Crypto Exchange dYdX Scraps Promotion Amid 'Liveness Check' Backlash
Popular decentralized exchange dYdX has scrapped a recent $25 deposit promotion after being scrutinized for asking participants to conduct a "liveness check," which identified customers using their webcams. In an announcement on Twitter, dYdX cited "extremely overwhelming demand" as the reason why the promotion was removed. A liveness check scans...
CoinDesk
BlackRock to Use Kraken Subsidiary for Crypto Offering
BlackRock (BLK), which is the world's largest asset manager, will use crypto exchange Kraken's CF Benchmarks’ bitcoin index for its new crypto offering. Last month, BlackRock teamed up with Coinbase (COIN), another crypto exchange, to make bitcoin directly available to its institutional clients. Shortly after, BlackRock launched a spot bitcoin private trust for U.S.-based institutional investors.
CoinDesk
Thailand Toughens Crypto Ad Rules
Tougher rules governing crypto advertising in Thailand came into effect on Thursday, according to an official notice from the country's securities regulator. The new restrictions prohibit the inclusion of false or exaggerated information about crypto companies, such as inflated user numbers, and include a requirement to add clear risk warnings about investing in crypto.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin's Price May Crash After Ethereum's 'Merge,' Researcher Says
Kyle McDonald, an independent researcher, predicts that the Bitcoin network may be "regulated away," causing the price of bitcoin to collapse. He recommends selling bitcoin now. The reason is that after the Ethereum blockchain switches to a drastically less energy-intensive method of validating transactions, known as "proof-of-stake," investors and regulators may realize that the energy-intensive method that both Bitcoin and Ethereum use now, called "proof-of-work," was never really necessary.
CoinDesk
It Was Cruel Summer for the Bitcoin Market
It’s Labor Day weekend, which means that summer is over. No, I do not care that the autumn season hasn’t officially started; summer is over when August is over. Anyway, the finance world is usually slow in August since that’s when Wall Street’s finest unwind by doing work by the dim light of their mobile phones in the Hamptons instead of by the bright light of their offices in the Financial District. Now bitcoin, not to be upstaged, thought it would be best to buck that trend entirely by effectively erasing all of July’s price gains in August.
CoinDesk
Australian CBDC Research Project Could Provide Crypto Clarity, Legal Expert Says
A research project spearheaded by Australia’s government, financial institutions and universities is a significant step for the country in determining the potential of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), according to a Sydney-based attorney specializing in digital law. “This has been a really important move towards seeing what a...
CoinDesk
As 10,000 Long-Dormant Bitcoins Finally Trade, Observers Wonder What's Up
Unusual blockchain data appears to show large blocks of bitcoin worth more than $200 million moving for the first time in years, prompting crypto analysts to scratch their heads and agonize over what to make of it – if anything at all. On Aug. 28, according to a post...
CoinDesk
There’s a New Platform for Bitcoin-Backed Borrowing and It’s Courting Banks to Lend
The collapse of big cryptocurrency lenders like Celsius Network and Voyager Digital this summer might have cooled the market, but Max Keidun says his new lending platform will be different – and has a shot at making banks love bitcoin (BTC). “My dream is to get the banks to...
CoinDesk
DeFi Platform Kyber Network Discloses $265K Exploit, Vows to Reimburse All Funds
Kyber, a multi-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, discovered a vulnerability to its website code that allowed exploiters to run away with approximately $265,000. Two “whale” addresses appeared to be impacted by the attack, according to Kyber, which plans to reimburse the losses. Kyber said it discovered the exploit, which let attackers insert a “false approval, allowing a hacker to transfer a user’s funds to his address,” on Sept. 1 and “neutralized” the threat within two hours.
CoinDesk
Designer Drug Markets Get Boost From Crypto
Conversations on drug forums can get nerdy. People looking to push the barriers of their mental and bodily experience tend to know a lot about the vagaries of the law, organic chemistry, metaphysics and, increasingly, the ins and outs of blockchain technology. For many, the first step towards opening the doors of perception is managing a bitcoin (BTC) key.
CoinDesk
What is MEV, aka Maximal Extractable Value?
Blockchain technology is the driving force behind cryptocurrency, allowing transactions to take place between parties without the need for an intermediary. Depending on the blockchain and the consensus method used, cryptocurrency transactions can take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours to process. In both proof-of-stake and proof-of-work consensus...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Trades Down After Initial Push Higher
Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) both declined slightly on Friday, as investors digested the latest U.S. jobs report that showed the unemployment rate inched up slightly but not enough to change the tenor of the still hot labor market. Bitcoin declined 1.1% on Friday, after popping 1% in the hour...
CoinDesk
Social Media Giant Snap Disbands Web3 Team Amid Mass Layoffs
Snap (SNAP) is disbanding its Web3 team in a move to slash costs in the face of sharply reduced growth. Jake Sheinman, co-founder of Snap’s Web3 team, revealed the social media giant’s plans in a tweet announcing his departure from the company on Thursday. “As a result of...
