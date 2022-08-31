ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Football advance: Ross travels to Sandusky looking to maintain momentum

By Matthew Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LlUMZ_0hc7BFfo00

Fremont Ross and Sandusky have played 114 times, at 58-50-6, advantage Blue Streaks.

"The old timers circle this one," Little Giants coach Chad Long said. "It's the first time in a while we're both 2-0. Town vs. town. It's always exciting. They've got a good football team. We have a great team."

Ross visits Sandusky on Friday. The Blue Streaks have beaten Springfield and Lorain, 40-21 and 40-13, respectively.

"We look forward to the opportunity," Long said. "They have a new coach [Lucas Poggiali]. They're playing good."

Ross beat Tiffin Columbian 34-14 and shut out Toledo Start 64-0 this season. It beat Sandusky 47-18 last season.

"These seniors played last year and earned a dynamic win in front of Charles Woodson," Long said. "Sandusky is the top team in its region right now. The seniors would rather be 2-2 than 1-3. The intriguing part? We haven't played well at Strobel Field."

The Little Giants haven't won the matchup on the road since 2014.

"We have our own internal motivation," Long said. "Week to week. Unfortunately for them, they're Week 3. The goal every week is to dominate. That's the mindset with the 20 seniors. They're a team in the way of what we want to accomplish.

"There's a reason we're called the Little Giants, that's what we are. We're coming after them. This is another victim. The seniors have a goal and a mindset. Get past the second round [in the postseason]. We want to set the standard as the best team to come out of Fremont."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XnDcu_0hc7BFfo00

Friday's Week 3 games

Norwayne (1-1) at Clyde (2-0)

Abe Morrison rushed for three scores in Clyde's 20-17 victory over Holy Name last week. Norwayne lost 36-35 to Canton Central Catholic last week. The Fliers won the matchup 29-10 last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GuajU_0hc7BFfo00

Perkins (2-0) at Port Clinton (1-1)

Cam Gillum and Dagan Meyers rushed for three touchdowns apiece as Port Clinton beat Rossford 58-51 last week. Perkins thumped Woodward 56-7 and edged Elyria Catholic 42-41 in overtime. Port Clinton's only loss in the regular season was 21-20 to Perkins last year.

Gibsonburg (1-1) at Mohawk (0-2)

Connor Smith rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns on only seven carries as Gibsonburg beat Woodmore 61-13 last week. Mohawk was shut out 29-0 by Hopewell-Loudon last week. Gibsonburg won the matchup 42-12 last season.

Rossford (1-1) at Oak Harbor (1-1)

Hayden Buhro caught two touchdown passes from Mike Lalonde and Buhro added a score on the ground as Oak Harbor lost to Genoa 28-25 last week. Jaqui Hayward ran in from 91 yards in the first quarter. Oak Harbor lost the matchup 36-27 last season.

St. Joseph Central Catholic (1-1) at Woodmore (0-2)

Michael Jamison and Jackson Wright each caught a touchdown pass from Nick Anderson, and Ethan Mariscal added a score on the ground as SJCC was edged 24-21 by Buckeye Central last week. Jack Caldwell rushed for a score and Mike Seeger caught a touchdown pass from Gavin Herrig for Woodmore last week. The game was canceled last season because of the coronavirus.

Bellevue (1-1) at Shelby (2-0)

Bellevue lost 28-12 to Canfield last week. Shelby edged Madison Comprehensive 10-7 and hammered Lexington 53-21 last week. Bellevue won 45-40 last season in the matchup of former Northern Ohio League members.

Margaretta (2-0) at Monroeville (0-2)

Gary Quisno won his first two games as Margaretta coach. The Polar Bears allowed seven points combined against Vermilion and Western Reserve. Monroeville lost 35-8 to Tiffin Calvert last week. Margaretta lost the matchup 41-28 last season.

Lakota (1-1) at Northwood (1-1)

Lakota lost 42-3 to Colonel Crawford last week. Northwood shut out Lake 28-0 last week. The game was canceled last season because of the coronavirus.

Huron (2-0) at Genoa (1-1)

Aiden Brunkhorst tossed three touchdown passes and Robert Messenger added a touchdown on the ground against Oak Harbor last week. Huron scored 90 points and allowed 20 in wins over Norwalk St. Paul and Norwalk. Genoa lost the matchup 14-9 last season.

mhorn@gannett.com

419-307-4892

Twitter: @MatthewHornNH

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Football advance: Ross travels to Sandusky looking to maintain momentum

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Elyria, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lorain football team will have a game with Elyria High School on September 03, 2022, 10:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!. #Elyria .contest-details { position: relative; /* margin: 5px 100px 20px; */ display: block; text-align: center; } .team-info { width: 40%; padding: 0px 0px 0; display: inline-block; vertical-align: top; box-sizing: border-box; } .image-placeholder { background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0.0); display: flex; height: 100; margin: 5px; width: 100; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; }
ELYRIA, OH
13abc.com

A sinkhole keeps Bowsher High School off its home field

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friday night lights won’t be shining at Bowsher High School this week. The football team will be on the road for Friday’s game, and perhaps a few more, as Toledo Public School leaders determine what’s causing a sinkhole in the middle of the team’s football field.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 3

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the September 2nd edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, BCSN and 13abc has coverage of the final week in which TRAC teams will face off against NLL teams. The TRAC will dissolve following the 2022-2023 school year with Clay, Findlay, Fremont Ross, and Whitmer...
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northwood, OH
City
Bellevue, OH
City
Lexington, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Ross, OH
City
Margaretta Township, OH
City
Gibsonburg, OH
City
Lorain, OH
City
Monroeville, OH
City
Norwalk, OH
Fremont, OH
Sports
City
Sandusky, OH
City
Genoa, OH
Sandusky, OH
Sports
Sandusky, OH
Football
City
Fremont, OH
City
Huron, OH
City
Canfield, OH
City
Shelby, OH
Boxing Scene

Javon Woodard Making Up For Lost Time, Returns To Action in Toledo, Ohio

Junior featherweight prospect Javon Woodard is not letting anyone or anything slow him down or prevent him from reaching the elite level of the division. Woodard will face Manuel Guzman tonight at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. The six-round bout will precede the main event bout between junior lightweight contender Albert Bell and Nicolas Polanco.
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Anderson
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you love to eat a good, juicy burger from time to time and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Franklin Park Mall reopens one day after water main break

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Franklin Park Mall will resume normal business hours Sunday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Some store and restaurant hours may vary. The Franklin Park Mall had to close down on Saturday of the Labor Day weekend after a water main break, according to the mall’s social media pages.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Man dies after stabbing in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 44-year-old man is dead after being stabbed on Saturday afternoon, according to Toledo police. Terry Austin was rushed to the hospital just after 4 p.m. after being found seriously wounded on the 1300 block of Peck St. in north Toledo. Police say Austin was stabbed...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio League#American Football#The Blue Streaks#Lsb Lucas Poggiali#The Little Giants
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers were way ahead of schedule last season after qualifying for the play-in games. However, they lost both games to the Brooklyn Nets and to the Atlanta Hawks. Although the Cavs were a good team last season, they lost those two play-in games because the best playmaker on the court was on the other team.
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

3 in custody after barricade situation in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three male suspects are in police custody after a barricade situation in Toledo. Police negotiators and SWAT were called out to Riverside Ct Thursday afternoon for a barricade Toledo Police said was related to a possible shooting. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. Summit...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

419 Taco War hosts over 50 vendors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual 419 Taco War is today, Sept. 3 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the taco war will take place, hosting 18 taco competitors. Adults have an entrance fee of $10, children between the ages of three to 12...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Isla Chiu

4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
CLEVELAND, OH
Lima News

Man found shot in car on Hardin County road

KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy