ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

'There has to be a better way.' Hydro Warriors take aim at neurological condition

By Mike Murphy, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQZKx_0hc7BAGB00

CANANDAIGUA, NY — In the last three months, Annie DeBoover, age 2 ½, Hudson McNabb, 1, and Abi Freisen, 8, have all been in the hospital for one reason or another relating to a condition each of them has.

Hydrocephalus, which hits about 1 million Americans a year, is a chronic, neurological condition caused by an abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid within cavities of the brain called ventricles, resulting in pressure on the brain. Patients undergo brain surgeries — for some, the surgeries number in the hundreds — in which a medical device called a shunt, which drains the excess fluid, is inserted.

To date, no one can prevent hydrocephalus and there is no cure.

The condition wreaks havoc on the lives of not only those who have it, but their families as well, according to Audrey DeBoover, "Wild" Annie’s mother, as the little girl is nicknamed.

“We’ve all struggled with the same stress and just the unknowns and trials and tribulations that come with it,” DeBoover said.

But, they are doing what they can to help.

The families are planning the Hydro Hoopla fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in the outdoor tent at Star Cider, 3365 state Route 364, Canandaigua.

Their Hydro Warriors will be there — Annie, Hudson and Abi — as well as their siblings and family members who are helping with the fundraising event to raise awareness and funding for a cure.

“There is still a lot more to be done,” DeBoover said. “There’s really nothing we can do to be proactive about our kids’ condition and there’s nothing we're in control of so I think as moms, this is the one thing we can proactively do to help our kids’ future. This is our way to contribute.”

The families met after last year’s fundraiser at Star Cider, during the Western New York Hydrocephalus Association Walk in Buffalo at which a record amount of money was raised, DeBoover said.

“We went all the way to Buffalo to meet someone who’s right around the corner," DeBoover said.

Now knowing that support is close by is helpful.

Jess and John McNabb's son was diagnosed early on in her pregnancy. His first shunt surgery came when he was 5 weeks old, earlier than his parents expected.

"After surgery, he was a different kid. I’ll never forget him looking around as if he could see for the first time," Jess McNabb said. "It's scary. Every time he throws up or every time he’s quiet, we have to be thinking, could it be shunt failure?"

There is reason for concern. The two-year shunt failure rate is 40 to 50% in children. Between the three kids, they have had five brain surgeries collectively so far in their young lives. Fortunately, in Annie’s case, she’s had no surgeries in the last year.

But that doesn’t mean the worry goes away. When a child gets sick, a mom’s first inclination may be to believe it’s a bug.

“Our first thought is, do we need brain surgery?” DeBoover said. “It’s a good source of support for mothers to be so close by and know what each other is going through. In the early stages, you feel alone. It’s been really nice to have their understanding and their support and just join in as families and do this. That’s really nice.”

McNabb, for one, acknowledges that DeBoover is the first person she calls when she has questions or concerns about Hudson, because she's been there, done that with Annie.

"When he was diagnosed, we had never heard of it – nobody around us had ever heard of it," McNabb said. "We felt very alone and helpless."

Now, they're all on a mission to raise awareness.

The local event will include kid water games with prizes, build-your-own flower bouquet, lemonade stand, ice cream bar, face painting and raffle.

Each of the kids and their siblings have their own signature outlet for raising money. For example, Carter McNabb, 6, raised almost $1,500 from his lemonade stand this summer to help the cause for his little brother.

“It’s really important for us as parents to have it really just revolve around the family. It’s something that affects the whole family," DeBoover said. “We just want everyone to feel very included and very involved. Rather than it be about Annie or one of the kids, we like it to be about hydrocephalus because it’s hard on the siblings. It’s about the condition and all the people it affects.”

They're also hoping that awareness leads to a cure. Because shunts can fail, many people undergo multiple brain surgeries. The surgeries save lives, but the fear of failure remains.

"There has to be a better way," McNabb said.

All proceeds will be donated to the Hydrocephalus Association at https://www.hydroassoc.org/.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

URMC study explores COVID's potential link to dementia

Rochester, N.Y. — Critical research on COVID and a possible link to accelerated dementia is being conducted in Rochester. The University of Rochester Medical Center received a grant from the National Institutes of Aging. This will allow researches to sharply understand how the coronavirus could damage brain function and...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canandaigua, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Society
ithaca.com

Adam Law Retires After 28 Years at IthacaMed

Adam Law, who has been treating patients in Ithaca since 1994, is closing his IthacaMed practice and transitioning its primary care, women’s health and endocrinology patient care to Cayuga Medical Associates (CMA). Dr. Law joined CMA, Sept. 1 to oversee a four-month transition of his patients to CMA and...
ITHACA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Teen rescued from Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Better Way#Warriors#Brain Surgeries#Diseases#General Health#Americans#Hydro Hoopla
News 8 WROC

Rising Storm Brewing Co. outlines plan for Daisy Flour Mill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill”: Bill Blake, a co-founder of Rising Storm Brewing Co. in Livonia said that this will be the new name of the business of the Daisy Flour Mill. Blake said Rising Storm will renovate the bar, add seating and space to the second floor, convert […]
LIVONIA, NY
14850.com

Missing vulnerable adult alert for Rochester woman who may be in Binghamton

The Rochester Police Department has issued a missing vulnerable adult alert for 86-year-old Annie M. Hollins, a Black woman last seen in Rochester on Friday morning who may have been in Binghamton early Saturday morning. Update: The alert was canceled by authorities at 7:20am. No further details were provided. She...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Baby revived by Syracuse police detective after mom cries for help

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police detective helped revive an unresponsive baby on Syracuse’s West Side on Thursday night, police said. Detective Arthur Phillips and other officers were investigating a car chase shortly before 11 p.m. that ended near Richmond Avenue and Lakeview Avenue when they heard a loud noise from a nearby vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department Friday.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Syracuse.com

State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)

Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
SKANEATELES, NY
theshelbyreport.com

Tops Celebrates Four Meat Managers For Dedication, Efforts

Williamsville, New York-based Tops Friendly Markets is recognizing its employee leaders within the meat departments throughout the chain’s footprint. These awards recognize the efforts to serve customers while navigating COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. In order to be eligible Tops employees had to meet the following criteria:. 2021 sales, shrink...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
CITY News

Woman sues Rochester police, claims she miscarried due to tear gas exposure

A Rochester woman is suing the city and police department, alleging she suffered a miscarriage due to exposure to tear gas during a protest. A Rochester woman is suing the city of Rochester, the Rochester Police Department, and Monroe County, claiming she suffered a miscarriage after officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd during the social justice protests of 2020. The lawsuit was filed Friday in state Supreme Court...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Drivers advised to note traffic pattern changes as school resumes

The new school year is less than one week away, and the traffic patterns many drivers have gotten used to during the summer months will be changing. David Hubble from the Canandaigua Emergency Squad joined us on Good Day Rochester to explain what to look out for on the roads as schools reopen.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy