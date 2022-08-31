Heaviest rain inland this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A few showers may form along the coast before noon today. Once the sea breeze starts pushing in from the Gulf of Mexico, the storms also spread farther inland.

When the east and west coast sea breezes collide near the center of the state, that’s when the heaviest and most widespread storms are expected. That should happen in the early evening hours. A few showers will begin to drift back west and fizzle out after sunset.

Temperatures climb quickly through the morning, and afternoon highs will be in the low 90s.

Once again, sea breeze storms form near the coast in the early afternoon tomorrow, and the heaviest downpours will be farther inland in the evening. Some of the storms make their way back toward the coast in the evening as well.

Friday’s heaviest rain will set up a little closer to I-75 in the evening, and we’ll get fewer afternoon storms during the weekend. That means, it will be hotter with highs in the low-mid 90s.

It does not look like the tropical wave that will likely develop in the central Atlantic will have much impact on us. The National Hurricane Center is giving it an 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression or a tropical storm, but the computer models turn it north before reaching the Bahamas.

