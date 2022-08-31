KEARNEY — Kearney High found itself on the wrong side of sweep in its second straight loss, falling victim to Lincoln Southwest, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19.. “We played more like ourselves than we did Tuesday, and that’s all I can ask out of them,” KHS head coach Theisen Anderson said. “Southwest is big and physical and at the end of the day I feel like we still competed with them and that’s a team that’s going to make a run at the state championship.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO