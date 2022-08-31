ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Kearney Hub

'The worst traumatic thing:' Labor Day cruise fundraises for Lincoln teens hurt in O Street crowd crash

Last Labor Day, Lincoln’s car club members spent their afternoon cruising around town for the man many knew only as Mr. Rod. Before his death a month earlier, Rodney Phelps had been a galvanizing fixture in the city’s hot rod community since the ’50s, active in the Roadrunners, Nomads, Nifty Fifties, Rebels and the Nebraska Rod and Custom Association, and an organizer of the ecumenical Sonic and Culver’s cruise nights, where all were welcome.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Women race political clock, cross state lines for abortions

DAYTON, OHIO — In the dim light of a clinic ultrasound room, Monica Eberhart reclines on an exam table as a nurse moves a probe across her belly. Waves of fetal cardiac activity ripple across the screen. “The heartbeat,” the nurse says. “About 10 weeks and two days.”...
DAYTON, OH
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Nebraska State
Kearney Hub

Pandemic learning: More kids are repeating a grade

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As Braylon Price remembers it, he struggled with pretty much everything the first full school year of the pandemic. With minimal guidance and frequent disruptions, he had trouble staying on top of assignments and finishing homework on time. It was so rocky his parents asked for...
BELLEFONTE, PA
Kearney Hub

Former Republican Wright could join Nebraska governor’s race as nonpartisan

OMAHA — Nebraska voters looking beyond the two major political parties and a Libertarian could have a fourth choice on November’s general election ballot for governor. Long-odds candidate David Wright of Ewing, a long-time conservative who has advocated replacing income and property taxes with a sales tax on goods and services called a consumption tax, is trying to get on — as a nonpartisan candidate.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

GOP candidates mask rigid abortion stances

DES MOINES, Iowa — During a primary debate in May, Iowa Republican Zach Nunn and his two rivals were asked to raise their hand if they thought all abortions should be illegal. "All abortions, no exceptions," the moderator clarified. Nunn's left hand went up. The image has shadowed the...
IOWA STATE
Kearney Hub

Kearney High volleyball falls in sweep to Lincoln Southwest

KEARNEY — Kearney High found itself on the wrong side of sweep in its second straight loss, falling victim to Lincoln Southwest, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19.. “We played more like ourselves than we did Tuesday, and that’s all I can ask out of them,” KHS head coach Theisen Anderson said. “Southwest is big and physical and at the end of the day I feel like we still competed with them and that’s a team that’s going to make a run at the state championship.”
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney High wins big over Fremont

KEARNEY — Kearney High gave a packed, white-out crowd plenty to cheer about Friday in its home opener at Foster Field, thrashing Fremont 49-21. The Bearcats scored in a variety of ways, taking two special teams returns for six, and grabbing a second-half pick-six. On offense, the Bearcats never punted, with every drive ending in a touchdown or a kneel down.
KEARNEY, NE

