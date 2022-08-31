ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High pressure keeps sunny skies around

By Patrick Pete
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 7 days ago
Canadian high pressure will bring more sunshine for Thursday with manageable humidity. Temperatures remain above average as we head into the weekend as southerly flow increases our humidity Saturday. A weak cold front will swing through the area late Sunday bringing us a chance for showers and storms. That front will stall out to our south, keeping a rain chance around through Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Clear, with a low around 64. West wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light northeast wind.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 6 mph.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Labor Day A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

