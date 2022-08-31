ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

MOORE: Ellis does not deserve a seat on the Board of Visitors

I am a proud student of the University of Virginia. It is at this school that I honed the critical thinking skills that enable me to write for The Cavalier Daily. But, to be frank, the argument I am about to lay out requires very little critical analysis. Board of Visitors member Bert Ellis has made himself crystal clear and in doing so, my retort is painfully simple. No man that supports platforming racism thinly disguised as a science should be permitted to serve on the Board of Visitors of any university. I do not believe Ellis deserves a seat on the Board of Visitors.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
crozetgazette.com

Business Briefs: September 2022

New Owner, Expanded Merchandise at Ridge Mini-Mart. The former Los Cabanas, now the Ridge Mini-Mart, has many of the same attractions under new ownership—homemade Mexican food and the lowest gasoline prices in town—and it has added an assortment of vaping products and an increased line of breakfast sandwiches. Huss Hussain, the new owner, said there would be sausage, egg and cheese, hot chicken and other sandwiches along with the tacos, empanadas and carnitas. The gas station, hot food counter and convenience store, sparkling clean and newly renovated, is open 6 a.m to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
CROZET, VA
touropia.com

14 Best Things to do in Charlottesville, VA

This quaint and cute city is riddled with vineyards, museums, and boutique shops. It’s at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains too, so there are plenty of outdoor activities and stunning nature spots just round the corner!. You can’t skip the city’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Monticello and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Augusta Free Press

Road closure in Waynesboro planned for three weeks in October

The A Street culvert replacement project located on the 1700 block of A Street in Waynesboro is set to mobilize Tuesday, according to a news flash issued by the city. The road will be open to thru traffic until Sept. 30. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be a total road...
WAYNESBORO, VA
schillingshow.com

Death spiral: Daily Progress won’t print Labor Day edition

Signaling the onset of its own demise, Charlottesville’s Daily Progress will skip Monday’s print edition. In a desperate, deathbed effort to self-resuscitate, the struggling daily newspaper recently has declared a far-left, anti-American editorial position and has pledged to support a political and social equity agenda. That course clearly...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
crozetgazette.com

Secrets of the Blue Ridge: The Stories Pictures Tell

The trio of aviators, grinning from ear to ear, posed with their custom-built flyer: one at each wingtip and the third stationed at the cockpit controls. In that summer of 1938, their aspirations were limited only by the wild-blue-yonder skies above the mountain summits that surrounded their airfield. Blackwell’s Hollow...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
crozetgazette.com

Why Crozet: Saying Goodbye to Green House Coffee

Why Crozet began as a standing feature in the Gazette almost two years ago as a way to highlight the many reasons that we love our home. One of our first features was about Green House Coffee, so it seemed appropriate to revisit this unique community favorite as it was closing. We’ll have more about the new use for the space in a future article.
CROZET, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia call for Ellis’ resignation or removal

University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia released a joint statement denouncing Governor Glenn Youngkin’s appointment of College and Darden Alumnus Bert Ellis to the Board of Visitors Monday evening. The statement characterizes the appointment as insulting to students and organizations who have worked to make the University and Charlottesville more equitable.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC Washington

Virginia Woman Found Dead Had Refused Abortion: Affidavit

A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County and about a month later, investigators arrested...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
crozetgazette.com

Dynamic Duo to Lead Crozet Elementary School

Dr. Staci England and Trisha Moya have taken the helm at Crozet Elementary as the school welcomes more than 200 new students from Brownsville Elementary as part of a recent redistricting. As the construction of a new classroom wing and expanded cafeteria, movement space, and playground received their final touches over the summer at Crozet Elementary, new principal England and new vice principal Moya worked together to ensure a smooth transition for students and families. Luckily, they already knew they would get along famously.
CROZET, VA

