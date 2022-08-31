Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
UV Cavalier Daily
MOORE: Ellis does not deserve a seat on the Board of Visitors
I am a proud student of the University of Virginia. It is at this school that I honed the critical thinking skills that enable me to write for The Cavalier Daily. But, to be frank, the argument I am about to lay out requires very little critical analysis. Board of Visitors member Bert Ellis has made himself crystal clear and in doing so, my retort is painfully simple. No man that supports platforming racism thinly disguised as a science should be permitted to serve on the Board of Visitors of any university. I do not believe Ellis deserves a seat on the Board of Visitors.
crozetgazette.com
Business Briefs: September 2022
New Owner, Expanded Merchandise at Ridge Mini-Mart. The former Los Cabanas, now the Ridge Mini-Mart, has many of the same attractions under new ownership—homemade Mexican food and the lowest gasoline prices in town—and it has added an assortment of vaping products and an increased line of breakfast sandwiches. Huss Hussain, the new owner, said there would be sausage, egg and cheese, hot chicken and other sandwiches along with the tacos, empanadas and carnitas. The gas station, hot food counter and convenience store, sparkling clean and newly renovated, is open 6 a.m to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
touropia.com
14 Best Things to do in Charlottesville, VA
This quaint and cute city is riddled with vineyards, museums, and boutique shops. It’s at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains too, so there are plenty of outdoor activities and stunning nature spots just round the corner!. You can’t skip the city’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Monticello and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville seeks to throw out Brackney lawsuit, legal analyst explains
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is asking a federal judge to dismiss a $10 million lawsuit filed by former Police Chief RaShall Brackney, according to the Washington Post. “Whether or not the judge grants the dismissal is to be determined,” AC Rieman, NBC29′s legal analyst, said. Brackney was...
What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 161: Reader Edition
To kick off another reader edition of this series of articles, these photographs were taken on North Delphine Avenue at an intersection in the town of Waynesboro — which is located in Virginia west of Charlottesville — by a reader of The Gate who wishes to remain anonymous.
Augusta Free Press
Road closure in Waynesboro planned for three weeks in October
The A Street culvert replacement project located on the 1700 block of A Street in Waynesboro is set to mobilize Tuesday, according to a news flash issued by the city. The road will be open to thru traffic until Sept. 30. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be a total road...
schillingshow.com
Death spiral: Daily Progress won’t print Labor Day edition
Signaling the onset of its own demise, Charlottesville’s Daily Progress will skip Monday’s print edition. In a desperate, deathbed effort to self-resuscitate, the struggling daily newspaper recently has declared a far-left, anti-American editorial position and has pledged to support a political and social equity agenda. That course clearly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Charlottesville High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville High School students were placed in a brief lockdown Thursday following a report of a student with a gun. Police say that this happened just after 2 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the school and found no weapons. Students were asked to stay in...
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: The Stories Pictures Tell
The trio of aviators, grinning from ear to ear, posed with their custom-built flyer: one at each wingtip and the third stationed at the cockpit controls. In that summer of 1938, their aspirations were limited only by the wild-blue-yonder skies above the mountain summits that surrounded their airfield. Blackwell’s Hollow...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
Augusta Free Press
Kline’s Dairy Bar opens sixth location in Lynchburg; plans for store in Richmond area
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Kline family tradition grows in Virginia with the opening of a sixth location of Kline’s Dairy Bar – this one in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg location officially opened to the public on Aug. 24. “With...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
UVA fans marched through downtown Charlottesville to spread their Cavalier colors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange is all the rage in support of UVA. Fans dressed in true "Cavalier colors" which flooded the town in orange and blue all day for what is known as "College Colors Day." "We all want to be there for it. We want to be...
crozetgazette.com
Why Crozet: Saying Goodbye to Green House Coffee
Why Crozet began as a standing feature in the Gazette almost two years ago as a way to highlight the many reasons that we love our home. One of our first features was about Green House Coffee, so it seemed appropriate to revisit this unique community favorite as it was closing. We’ll have more about the new use for the space in a future article.
Hanover rejects proposal for new development East of Ashland
A planned development just outside the eastern line of the town of Ashland was rejected by Hanover County last week, as the board of supervisors overwhelmingly voted against a 61-acre rezoning plan.
Hanover schools now has a policy for transgender students. But is it legal?
Hanover County Public Schools will start the new school year with a new bathroom policy for transgender and nonbinary students.
hburgcitizen.com
I-81 update: Del. Wilt says construction to widen the section that goes through Harrisonburg could start soon
Plans for the improvement and widening of Interstate 81 through Harrisonburg are moving along, and the public will begin to see roadwork soon to support infrastructure changes for the widening, said state Del. Tony Wilt. Wilt, who is vice-Chair of the I-81 Advisory Committee, told The Citizen that the Virginia...
UV Cavalier Daily
University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia call for Ellis’ resignation or removal
University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia released a joint statement denouncing Governor Glenn Youngkin’s appointment of College and Darden Alumnus Bert Ellis to the Board of Visitors Monday evening. The statement characterizes the appointment as insulting to students and organizations who have worked to make the University and Charlottesville more equitable.
NBC Washington
Virginia Woman Found Dead Had Refused Abortion: Affidavit
A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County and about a month later, investigators arrested...
crozetgazette.com
Dynamic Duo to Lead Crozet Elementary School
Dr. Staci England and Trisha Moya have taken the helm at Crozet Elementary as the school welcomes more than 200 new students from Brownsville Elementary as part of a recent redistricting. As the construction of a new classroom wing and expanded cafeteria, movement space, and playground received their final touches over the summer at Crozet Elementary, new principal England and new vice principal Moya worked together to ensure a smooth transition for students and families. Luckily, they already knew they would get along famously.
Comments / 1