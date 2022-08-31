Former City Man Romeo Lavia Scores Wonder Goal For Southampton

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia who joined from Manchester City this summer scored against Chelsea.

Manchester City sold highly rated Romeo Lavia to Southampton in July on a permanent deal .

The 18-year-old midfielder joined City from Belgian club Anderlecht in 2020, signing his first professional contract with the club.

Whilst at City he made his first team debut in the 6-1 Carabao Cup win over Wycombe Wanderers in September 2021 before a second appearance as a substitute in January’s FA Cup victory at Swindon Town.

Due to being only 18-years-old Lavia wasn't trusted to be Pep Guardiola's back-up to Rodri hence why Kalvin Phillips was bought and Lavia was allowed on a permanent deal however the Premier League Champions did negotiate a buyback clause in the contract for him which emphasises how highly they rate the midfielder.

IMAGO / PA Images

Romeo Lavia scores his first Premier League goal

Lavia has started the season well for The Saints with Ralph Hassenhuttl trusting him straightaway as he has been in the starting line-up for every single one of Southampton's Premier League games so far.

Against Chelsea he finally got his first goal in the Premier League and it was one hell of a strike for his first ever in senior football.

The ball fell to him on the edge of the box and he took a touch before rifling it past Edouard Mendy .

He has impressed throughout the season so far and looks set to be a special talent with City no doubt being thankful that they have the buyback clause.

