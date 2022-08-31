Match Preview: Liverpool vs Newcastle United | Premier League

Liverpool go into the game at Anfield this evening off the back of a nine goal thriller on the weekend, is more of the same on the horizon

Despite a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign, Jurgen Klopp 's side got their first win of the campaign in front of owner John W Henry on Saturday afternoon putting nine goals past newly promoted Bournemouth.

Liverpool dominated the game from the first whistle, going into halftime five goals up, the side did not lose the energy and relentlessness against The Cherries, who have since sacked manager Scott Parker .

Despite the nine goals scored, Mohammed Salah failed to register a goal or an assist in the fixture, coming close several times but it just was not to be for the Egyptian.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

This evening will see Eddie Howe 's Newcastle United travel to Merseyside for a game under the famous floodlights of Anfield.

The Magpies go into the fixture above Liverpool in the Premier League table by a point, after a fantastic start to the season, gaining a credible draw against Manchester City along the way in a fixture in which Howe's side dominated.

Newcastle will be hoping that new £63million signing Alexander Isak will obtain his work permit in time to feature in the fixture and make his debut in English football for the side.

Liverpool vs Newcastle Stats

As per Betting Expert before Wednesday’s meeting at Anfield, the head-to-head record sees Liverpool having won 89, Newcastle 50 and there have also been 44 draws, while Liverpool is unbeaten in each of the last 11 meetings between the two.

As a matter of fact, the last time that the Magpies came out on top was back in December 2015, as they ran out 2-0 winners at St James’ Park.

Team News

Liverpool enters the fixture with an ever-growing injury list; Konate , Jones , Thiago , Jota , Oxlade-Chamberlain , Keita , and Kelleher . Darwin Nunez will also serve the third and final game of his three-match suspension.

However, Klopp's side will welcome back Joel Matip and new summer signing Calvin Ramsey to the squad which will be welcome news to Liverpool fans seeing some of the extensive injury lists finally begin to return.

Newcastle on the other hand is in an injury battle themselves, with the side missing Jonjo Shelvey , Callum Wilson , Bruno Guimaraes , Kieran Trippier , Allan Saint-Maximum and Emil Krafth all on the sidelines for the fixture.

Prediction

Back-to-back home games could not have come at a better time for Klopp's side after a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign, Anfield under the lights is a completely different situation that many teams in world football cannot handle.

I cannot see past another dominating performance from Liverpool, with my prediction being 5-1 to Liverpool who will look to continue making statements to anyone writing them off in this league.

