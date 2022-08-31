Read full article on original website
Surrealist mural taking shape on Santa Monica Blvd.
An intriguing piece of public art is coming to life at this very moment on Santa Monica Blvd. We can’t be sure, but it appears to depict a blond woman gazing ambitiously into the future. Readers, any guesses who the mysterious muse could be?
Sheriff’s Weekly Crime Report (Aug. 22-28)
Strong Arm Robbery (Attempt) 08/22/2022 @ 1045. A woman was getting a parking ticket when she attempted to pull the ticket scanner from the Parking Enforcement Officer’s hand. The suspect also pushed and tried to punch the victim. #05298. Armed Robbery (Estes) 7100 block Santa Monica Blvd. 08/22/2022 @...
OpEd: Did Lindsey know? In-kind contribution or In-side deal?
It was just two weeks ago that Lindsey Horvath was the swing vote in a 3-2 approval of the modifications to the Faring Factory Project at the corner of Santa Monica Blvd. at Robertson. Now, that very same corner features a larger-than-life mural of Horvath and an advertisement for her political campaign.
Who is Sarah Adolphson?
The WeHo for the People candidate forum introduced residents to Sarah Adolphson-Reimer. Adolphson is a resident of Kings Road and a business owner with offices on Norwich Drive. WEHOville went to meet the rising star on the afternoon after her performance that had everyone in the city talking. Adolphson is...
OP/ED | Social Justice InfoWarriors, Part 1: Who They Are
A few weeks ago, a journalist I did not know reached out to me. They had read my Op-Ed (OP/ED: It’s not racist to say Nika Soon-Shiong is hurting West Hollywood – WEHOville) here on WEHOville and wanted to talk. This person writes for big city newspapers, national magazines, and regularly appears on cable TV. Our call lasted the better part of an hour, during which they told me about how people around them had started to receive what they felt were threatening communications after they began writing about a person behind the effort to defund the police in West Hollywood. You can see now why I am being vague as to their identity. They had been doxed before, in their line of work it happens, but this time it felt particularly threatening. They wanted to know if anything similar had happened to me after my Op-Ed was published.
BUSINESS BRIEFS | Comedy Store sues accountants after losing out on millions in COVID relief funds
The Comedy Store in is suing their accounting firm Moss Adams after they allegedly dropped the ball in securing at least $8.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds. The suit filed this week in Los Angeles Superior Court blames Moss Adams for over-representing their expertise in handling the application process for the program, which provided $16 billion in assistance to performing arts businesses during the pandemic.
The dust has settled. How did the candidates do? | WEHO FOR THE PEOPLE FORUM, PART 3
Last night’s WeHo for the People Candidate Forum produced few fireworks, but it did ignite a campaign season that’s been on simmer all summer long. And the candidates left no doubt that they were ready for primetime. The “next generation” — Robert Oliver, Zekiah Wright, Chelsea Byers, Jordan...
Major roadwork coming to WeHo this week
Motorists are being advised of possible traffic delays this week on Santa Monica Boulevard between North Doheny Drive and North San Vicente Boulevard while the roadway is re-striped and refreshed, according to city officials. Work is scheduled to begin Monday and will largely be confined to the hours of 9...
