Appleton, WI

101 WIXX

Two People Shot After A Mix Of Booze And Guns

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ) – Grand Chute police say two people are being treated after a Florida man accidentally shot them Friday. Police responded to a call about an accidental shooting around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Northstar Drive. Police say the 67-year-old man accidentally fired...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
101 WIXX

Speed A Factor In Fatal Crash

TOWN OF CHARLESTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A De Pere teen is dead after a crash in Calumet County. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lemke Road, north of US Highway 151 in the town of Charleston Thursday night shortly after 7:45. A single vehicle traveling north...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Pay Change For Green Bay Substitute Teachers

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) The Green Bay school board Thursday unanimously approved a pay change for substitute teachers: an increase from what it had been paying before 2021, but a decrease from what it paid during the pandemic. “I know it’s a difficult time to be asking for an increase,...
GREEN BAY, WI
101 WIXX

One Man Killed After Being Hit By A Train

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian vs. train accident. It occurred near the area of Pioneer Drive just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old male. If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact...
OSHKOSH, WI
101 WIXX

PMI Changes Beverage And Food Supplier

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ) – Concessions at the Resch Center and Resch Expo now have a different flavor. PMI Entertainment Group, the company that operates the venues, announced a deal with distributor WP Beverages to serve Pepsi products. Those products include Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Diet Mountain Dew,...
ASHWAUBENON, WI

